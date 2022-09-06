Read full article on original website
eastidahonews.com
26 Pocatello students among 100 who receive scholarships from Amy’s Kitchen
POCATELLO — In 22 years, Amy’s Kitchen has given roughly $1.5 million in higher education scholarships to the families of its employees. This year, 26 local students were named among the 100 recipients. Cindy Gillespie, the company’s vice president of people, told EastIdahoNews.com that among the beliefs of...
eastidahonews.com
Church farm donating millions of potatoes to food banks, needs volunteers for upcoming harvest
IDAHO FALLS – Amid rising food prices and shortages nationwide, a local farm is preparing to harvest several thousand acres of food later this month, which will benefit people throughout the region. Idaho Falls Crops, commonly known as Taylorview Farms, is a 4,000-acre farm at 10591 South 15th East...
Twin Tower replicas to be displayed for local 9/11 memorial event
POCATELLO — Local veterans are preparing to display three Twin Tower replicas at Sunday’s 9/11 memorial event at the Bannock County Veterans Memorial Building. Miguel Dominic, an Army veteran living in Pocatello who had the idea to build the replicas, explained the towers were built by Gateway Habitat for Humanity Builders. All of the replicas were built by veterans. Dominic, who is originally from New York, described the feeling of having the models in Pocatello. ...
Post Register
Messinger, Arlene
Arlene J. Messinger, 87, of Ammon, Idaho, passed away September 7, 2022, of cardiac arrest at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center . Arlene was born April 30, 1935, in Boneta, Utah, to Mons Neldon Johansen and Ardath Vista Ross Johansen. She grew up in Boneta, Utah and graduated from Altamont High School. On August 19, 1953, Arlene married Gene V. Messinger in Boneta, Utah. Arlene and Gene made their home in Boneta and entered a life in the military for 21 years. They retired in Vale, Oregon, in 1974. They later moved to Ammon, Idaho, in 2006, where she resided until the time of her death. Arlene was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed golf, sewing, swimming, riding horses, playing the piano, crocheting, gardening, canning, flowers, singing, and writing letter and cards to her family. She loved her family very much. Arlene is survived by her loving husband, Gene V. Messinger of Ammon, ID; daughter, Arvina (Steve) Burton of Ontario, OR; son, Chuck (Sally) Messinger of Jerome, ID; daughter, Terri (Jim) Gardner of Middleton, ID; daughter, Susan (Charlie) Parkhurst of Ammon, ID; sister, Sharon (Ralph) Thacker of Altamont, UT; brother, Ryan (Owena) Johansen of Draper, UT; 14 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, and two brothers, Neldon Johansen and Ned Wendell Johansen. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 12, 2022, at Ammon Foothills Stake Center, 3934 East 49 South, with Bishop Jeremy Mihu officiating. The family will visit with friends Sunday at a viewing from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the funeral services at 11:00 a.m.. Both visitations will be held at the stake center. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Arlene 4/30/1935 - 9/7/2022Messinger.
Post Register
Bird, Nikolas
Nikolas "Nik" Todd Bird, 23, of Idaho Falls, was shot and killed Saturday, September 3rd in Idaho Falls. He was born October 18, 1998, in Rexburg, Idaho to Todd Bird and Tara Withers. He attended schools in Madison County, including Madison High School. He loved motorcycles and cars. He was the founder of Castaways Car Club. He loved fishing especially with his grandparents. He loved his dog, "Hercules", who misses him greatly. He enjoyed going camping in Kilgore with his Grandpa and Grandma Bird. He worked construction doing concrete for Idaho Falls Concrete Pumping. He is survived by his parents, Todd (Shela) Bird of Rexburg, Idaho, and Tara Withers of Boise, Idaho. His is also survived by his brothers, K.C. Searle of Soda Springs, Idaho and Donivan Orr of St. Anthony, Idaho, as well as his grandpa, Ralph Withers, of Rexburg, Idaho. He was preceded in death by a brother Kyler Ralph Withers, and his grandparents, Merlin and LolaMae Bird and Konra Withers. The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 14th from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg. A celebration of life will be held from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 17th at 1865 Salem Pines, Rexburg, ID 83440. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.flammfh.com Nikolas 10/18/1998 - 9/3/2022Todd Bird.
Local oral surgery specialists launch 2022’s Second Chance program, encourage individuals to apply before Sept. 22 for ‘new smile’
POCATELLO — The Oral Surgery Specialists of Idaho are launching their third annual Second Chance Program that gives one individual the opportunity to win a new ‘smile’. The program offers one recipient who suffers from poor oral health the chance to receive a new permanent set of teeth through a procedure that amounts to roughly $50,000 worth of restorative work. The procedure is entirely free and the surgeons with the...
eastidahonews.com
Biz Buzz: New York woman makes bridal dresses for Latter-day Saints in eastern Idaho
IDAHO FALLS – Finding the perfect gown to wear on that special day is every bride’s dream. But in an area where a large majority of the population are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, one of the challenges is finding a dress that’s suitable for a temple wedding.
Post Register
Brown, Steven
Steven Lee Brown, 66, of Idaho Falls, passed away September 7, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was under the care of Hands of Hope. Steven was born December 5, 1955, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Robert K Brown and Shirley Faye Gneiting. He grew up in Idaho Falls where he attended Hawthorne Elementary and O.E. Bell Junior High. He graduated from Skyline High School. He also attended Idaho State University, and earned his Masters degree in social work from Our Lady of the Lake in San Antonio, Texas. He served in the United States Army from 1975-1977. On June 5, 1992, he married Marianita "Mary Ann" Bravo in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Steven and Marianita made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where they raised their family and Steven worked as a social worker He enjoyed fishing, listening to music, traveling, and spending time with his family. Steven is survived by his loving wife, Marianita Brown of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Rachel Ann (Demarcus) Garza-Mitchell of Pearland, TX, son, Devin Alexander (Emily) Brown of Idaho Falls, ID, daughter, Analicia Brown of Idaho Falls, ID, son, Korbin Klein of Idaho Falls, ID; grandchildren, Deandre and Makayla Mitchell of Pearland, TX; granddaughters Bellami and Bethani Klein of Idaho Falls, ID; brother, Mike (Chris) Gneiting of Idaho Falls, ID, sister, Pam (Dave) Crane of Idaho Falls, ID, brother, Richard (Rich) Arthur (Teresa) Brown, sister, Tina (Lanny) Keeling, and sister, Tana (Ross) Kellogg. He was preceded in death by his parents. A gathering will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue. Military Honors will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Steven 12/5/1955 - 9/7/2022Lee Brown.
Idaho State Journal
Idaho Falls Police promotes female officer to captain
IDAHO FALLS — Jessica Marley’s career path has been undaunted by glass ceilings. In December 2017, the 21-year Idaho Falls Police Department veteran became the first woman in department history to be promoted to sergeant and, in July 2019, became the first to earn the rank of lieutenant. On Friday it was announced that Marley has been promoted to the rank of captain, also a first for the department, making her one of the highest-ranking female law enforcement officers in the state.
Post Register
Blackfoot to bring in professional services to revitalize downtown
The City of Blackfoot will soon bring in professional services in engineering and design work as a part of an initiative to revitalize the downtown, bringing more business and foot traffic to the area. “One of the big initiatives is to morph the downtown into not just (somewhere) to go...
Post Register
Ogden and Gessel prepare for LDS missions this month
GARFIELD — The Rigby South Stake Relief Society of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is hosting a “Fall into Service” activity 1 p.m. — 8 p.m. on Sept. 22 at the stake center. There will be several opportunities available including tying quilts, painting toys, braiding jump ropes, and crocheting around edges of bibs and burp cloths. You are welcome to attend all day or come when you have a few extra minutes to spare. Ages 8 and older are invited to the event.
worldlandscapearchitect.com
Framing Moments of Meaning | Pocatello Idaho Temple | Pocatello, USA
The Pocatello Idaho Temple, perched atop a hill in Idaho’s Pocatello Valley, is a stunning sight that can be seen for miles. The landscape architecture that surrounds the temple honors the significance of this place in the lives of church members. Two-hundred-feet tall from its base to the tip...
IFPD encourages marking catalytic converters to combat theft
The Idaho Falls Police Department has made several successful arrests related to catalytic converter theft over the past months. The post IFPD encourages marking catalytic converters to combat theft appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
An old, unpaid hospital bill went from $2,700 to $3,500. What should I do?
Dave Says is brought to you by Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, the leading neonatal and pediatric provider in the region. EIRMC offers the most comprehensive and advanced pediatric care, as well as access to pediatric subspecialties for children from birth to 18 years old. It is the only hospital in Idaho Falls with inpatient pediatric care.
eastidahonews.com
Looking back: Prominent citizen killed in pea accident, lightning causes 14 fires and vandals damage cemetery
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Sept. 5 to Sept. 11 in east Idaho history. HIBBARD — The sudden death of a “substantial” Fremont County citizen left the community “shocked,” according to The Rexburg Standard.
Post Register
City Council prepares draft ordinance to regulate public parks usage
The Idaho Falls City Council is set to vote on an ordinance next month that establishes hours of operations for public parks and regulates park shelters. Council members discussed the draft ordinance during a Tuesday work session. The intention of the ordinance is to manage public parks, public safety and people without shelter. After complaints of homeless people taking shelter at public parks including the Japanese Friendship Garden, the City Council assigned a working group to study potential solutions.
Local restaurant set to reopen Friday following August kitchen fire
POCATELLO — A local restaurant is set to officially reopen Friday after a fire forced its temporary closure last month. For the first time since a fire broke out in the kitchen on Aug. 3, Abracadabra’s at 1151 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello will reopen at 8 a.m. on Friday, says general manager Deviny Swain. “We are just really excited to be back and involved in the community,” Swain said. “We...
Family and friends honor 23-year-old who died in shooting
Family and friends are coming together to honor Nikolas Bird, the 23-year-old victim from the shooting that happened on September 3. The post Family and friends honor 23-year-old who died in shooting appeared first on Local News 8.
Post Register
Clark County begins to welcome a new season
DUBOIS — Dubois buzzing with activities during this new month. High temperatures with bright, sunshiny days, followed by cool evenings make for the wonderful potatoes that this part of our state’s known for. Loads of hay come into Dubois regularly now as it is taken to the hay processing plant on the east side of town. There are also truckloads of grain that are sent by railroad from Dubois. Hunting season is in full swing with archery hunters all around the county. Many local folks as well as those from other places are seeking to fill their hunting tags by bagging big game for winter food. Campers and other outdoor enthusiasts are still heading for the hills at Birch Creek, Medicine Lodge, Spencer, Kilgore and such places.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls man allegedly hit and choked driver while baby was in car
IDAHO FALLS — A 32-year-old Idaho Falls man was arrested after allegedly choking a driver while he was sitting in the backseat of the vehicle. In the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho Falls Police Department, on Saturday around 3:30 p.m., an officer responded to the area of Freeman Park near Science Center Drive for a disturbance.
