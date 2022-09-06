Arlene J. Messinger, 87, of Ammon, Idaho, passed away September 7, 2022, of cardiac arrest at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center . Arlene was born April 30, 1935, in Boneta, Utah, to Mons Neldon Johansen and Ardath Vista Ross Johansen. She grew up in Boneta, Utah and graduated from Altamont High School. On August 19, 1953, Arlene married Gene V. Messinger in Boneta, Utah. Arlene and Gene made their home in Boneta and entered a life in the military for 21 years. They retired in Vale, Oregon, in 1974. They later moved to Ammon, Idaho, in 2006, where she resided until the time of her death. Arlene was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed golf, sewing, swimming, riding horses, playing the piano, crocheting, gardening, canning, flowers, singing, and writing letter and cards to her family. She loved her family very much. Arlene is survived by her loving husband, Gene V. Messinger of Ammon, ID; daughter, Arvina (Steve) Burton of Ontario, OR; son, Chuck (Sally) Messinger of Jerome, ID; daughter, Terri (Jim) Gardner of Middleton, ID; daughter, Susan (Charlie) Parkhurst of Ammon, ID; sister, Sharon (Ralph) Thacker of Altamont, UT; brother, Ryan (Owena) Johansen of Draper, UT; 14 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, and two brothers, Neldon Johansen and Ned Wendell Johansen. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 12, 2022, at Ammon Foothills Stake Center, 3934 East 49 South, with Bishop Jeremy Mihu officiating. The family will visit with friends Sunday at a viewing from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the funeral services at 11:00 a.m.. Both visitations will be held at the stake center. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Arlene 4/30/1935 - 9/7/2022Messinger.

AMMON, ID ・ 3 HOURS AGO