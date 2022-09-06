Read full article on original website
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
cw39.com
Ground broken for Vietnam War memorial for all of Houston-area’s fallen
HOUSTON (CW39) — For two years, the Vietnam Combat Veterans Association of Houston has collected money and worked on plans for a memorial to all of the service men and women from the greater Houston area who died in that conflict. On Wednesday, they broke ground on the Vietnam...
thewoodlandstx.com
The Woodlands Area Events This Weekend
FRIDAY EVENTS - SEP 9TH:. * Best of Broadway: An Evening of Broadway's Best Duets...and More. Spend an evening being entertained with some of the best duets from Broadway at the Glad Cultural Center. * Coffee & Support at Canopy Cancer Survivorship Center. Coffee & Support is a weekly gathering...
Grab your crew and buy some passes to the best Haunted House on the Gulf Coast
Grab your crew and buy some passes to the best Haunted House on the Gulf Coast!. We start our reign of terror on September 29th and run every weekend until Halloween. We have a new fortune-telling room add-on this year as well.
forwardtimes.com
Sailor from Houston Supports U.S. Navy’s “Take Charge and Move Out” Mission
A Nigeria native with ties to Houston is serving in the U.S. Navy as part of the nation’s nuclear deterrence mission at Strategic Communications Wing One (STRATCOMMWING ONE). Its TACAMO (“Take Charge and Move Out”) mission provides airborne communication links to nuclear missile units of U.S. Strategic Command.
2 constables, 4 police chiefs and over 3,000 other Texans were members of Oath Keepers, report says
A recent analysis of Oath Keepers' leaked membership rolls found Texas had the most members of any state who worked as elected officials or law enforcement officers.
houstonpublicmedia.org
The Full Menu: Best food halls in Houston
In this month's installment of The Full Menu, food writers discuss their favorite food halls around Greater Houston. In the audio above, we hear from Eric Sandler of CultureMap Houston, David Leftwich of Houston Food Finder and Edible Houston, and Abbas Dhanani of HoustonEatz. Food Halls and Establishments Within Them...
advocatemag.com
Lake Highlands grad pulls off momentous USS Texas ship departure
A battleship that was active during World War I and World War II departed from its post near Houston to Galveston for extensive repairs. The ship’s journey also has a neighborhood connection. Pearson Smith, a 2010 LHHS grad, helped with the USS Texas (also known as The Battleship Texas)...
Austin Chronicle
Day Trips: Lucky Land, Houston
Chinese-themed gardens guarded by thousands of terra-cotta soldiers. Lucky Land in Houston takes you on a journey to China through an outdoor museum. It's a fun garden of pandas, Buddhas, monster robot art, martial arts, and terra-cotta soldiers. It was the terra-cotta soldiers that brought me to the park among...
Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital planning Tomball, Magnolia expansions
Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital is planning to expand its services in Tomball and Magnolia in 2023. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital is planning to double the size of its Tomball Primary Group clinic and open an emergency care center in Magnolia in a series of expansions expected to be completed in 2023, according to Stefanie Peeler, the senior communications specialist for the hospital.
houstononthecheap.com
Come and enjoy the popular outdoor event – Sip and Stroll at Houston Arboretum!!!
Come celebrate the start of fall with this popular outdoor event Sip and Stroll at the Houston Arboretum on Friday, Sept. 23 and enjoy a quiet evening out on the Arboretum trails. Your sunset walk will include two glasses of wine or Saint Arnold beer, delicious cheese and charcuterie from...
$7.5 million grant to help underserved achieve home ownership in Houston area
Home ownership opportunities have not been made equally, especially to people of color, Mayor Turner said, so the hope is that this program will help.
KWTX
Texas high school students make racists chants to Black players at game
KATY, Texas (KWTX) - Accusations of racist taunting at a Texas high school volleyball game Sept. 2 in the Houston area. A parent pulled out her phone during the rivalry game and recorded students in the stands making money noises toward Black players. She is not satisfied with the response...
ABC13's weekly virtual job fair features jobs and ways to get into 'earn while you learn' programs
The latest jobs report shows there are double the amount of jobs available for unemployed people, and we have a way to land one of the positions quickly.
travel2next.com
20 Day Trips From Houston
Houston, also known as H-Town (the nickname created by a local R&B group from the 90s), is the most populous city in Texas and the fourth most populous city in the entire United States. The city was first named after General Sam Houston and contains both a famous Theater District and Museum District. There’s lots to do in Houston but if you need to escape the hustle and bustle of the big city, here are some fantastic day trips from Houston.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Investigates: How much did Houston leaders know about convicted city council relations director’s dealings with private businessman?
HOUSTON – Following the federal conviction of former City Council Relations Director William-Paul Thomas for conspiracy tied to bribes, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner told residents, “I am surprised out of the revelation here because it is out of character.”. Since Mayor Turner’s news conference at City Hall, KPRC...
How a Houston Elementary School Teacher Turned a Catering Side Hustle into a Comfort Food Goldmine
Patrice Farooq, owner of the popular Cupcake Kitchen Houston bakery and soul food restaurant, knows a thing or two about numbers, Southern cooking, and resilience. The former teacher spent 15 years of her professional career teaching science and math to elementary school students in the Houston Independent School District (HISD) before taking a catering side hustle to innovative new heights in Houston’s Historic Third Ward!
cw39.com
Report says these are the best bookstores in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Alright bookworms, romance novel fiends, fantasy lovers, sci fi fanatics, how-to readers, and more, this day is for you. If you love turning pages, using bookmarks, getting lost in your favorite novel, or reading up on a new biography Tuesday, Sep. 6, which is National Read A Book Day was made for you. This day was also made for those not too keen on reading or say they just don’t have the time.
Fort Bend cop shares video of coyote jumping 6-foot fence near Houston
A coyote recently killed a pet in a nearby subdivision, Constable Chad Norvell said.
Houston Happens – Racism in Real Estate and a coyote sighting in Pecan Grove
HOUSTON (KIAH) A big show Thursday on Houston Happens. We sit down with a local realtor to talk about racism in real estate, we will tell you what that looks like and what it means. Plus, officials are warning Pecan Grove residents of a coyote that’s been roaming the area. We will show you the […]
Fort Bend Star
Local students making the shift from public into private, charter schools
Public school districts across the country and in Fort Bend County watched student enrollment taper off or decline during the pandemic, and many of those children still haven’t returned to their old classrooms. But where are they going?. The pandemic and recent social strife over public education have helped...
