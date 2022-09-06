ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thewoodlandstx.com

The Woodlands Area Events This Weekend

FRIDAY EVENTS - SEP 9TH:. * Best of Broadway: An Evening of Broadway's Best Duets...and More. Spend an evening being entertained with some of the best duets from Broadway at the Glad Cultural Center. * Coffee & Support at Canopy Cancer Survivorship Center. Coffee & Support is a weekly gathering...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
Houston, TX
Government
houstonpublicmedia.org

The Full Menu: Best food halls in Houston

In this month's installment of The Full Menu, food writers discuss their favorite food halls around Greater Houston. In the audio above, we hear from Eric Sandler of CultureMap Houston, David Leftwich of Houston Food Finder and Edible Houston, and Abbas Dhanani of HoustonEatz. Food Halls and Establishments Within Them...
HOUSTON, TX
advocatemag.com

Lake Highlands grad pulls off momentous USS Texas ship departure

A battleship that was active during World War I and World War II departed from its post near Houston to Galveston for extensive repairs. The ship’s journey also has a neighborhood connection. Pearson Smith, a 2010 LHHS grad, helped with the USS Texas (also known as The Battleship Texas)...
HOUSTON, TX
Austin Chronicle

Day Trips: Lucky Land, Houston

Chinese-themed gardens guarded by thousands of terra-cotta soldiers. Lucky Land in Houston takes you on a journey to China through an outdoor museum. It's a fun garden of pandas, Buddhas, monster robot art, martial arts, and terra-cotta soldiers. It was the terra-cotta soldiers that brought me to the park among...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Holocaust Museum Houston#Labor Day#Veterans Day#Memorial Day#American
Community Impact Houston

Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital planning Tomball, Magnolia expansions

Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital is planning to expand its services in Tomball and Magnolia in 2023. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital is planning to double the size of its Tomball Primary Group clinic and open an emergency care center in Magnolia in a series of expansions expected to be completed in 2023, according to Stefanie Peeler, the senior communications specialist for the hospital.
MAGNOLIA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
travel2next.com

20 Day Trips From Houston

Houston, also known as H-Town (the nickname created by a local R&B group from the 90s), is the most populous city in Texas and the fourth most populous city in the entire United States. The city was first named after General Sam Houston and contains both a famous Theater District and Museum District. There’s lots to do in Houston but if you need to escape the hustle and bustle of the big city, here are some fantastic day trips from Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Investigates: How much did Houston leaders know about convicted city council relations director’s dealings with private businessman?

HOUSTON – Following the federal conviction of former City Council Relations Director William-Paul Thomas for conspiracy tied to bribes, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner told residents, “I am surprised out of the revelation here because it is out of character.”. Since Mayor Turner’s news conference at City Hall, KPRC...
HOUSTON, TX
Black Enterprise

How a Houston Elementary School Teacher Turned a Catering Side Hustle into a Comfort Food Goldmine

Patrice Farooq, owner of the popular Cupcake Kitchen Houston bakery and soul food restaurant, knows a thing or two about numbers, Southern cooking, and resilience. The former teacher spent 15 years of her professional career teaching science and math to elementary school students in the Houston Independent School District (HISD) before taking a catering side hustle to innovative new heights in Houston’s Historic Third Ward!
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Report says these are the best bookstores in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Alright bookworms, romance novel fiends, fantasy lovers, sci fi fanatics, how-to readers, and more, this day is for you. If you love turning pages, using bookmarks, getting lost in your favorite novel, or reading up on a new biography Tuesday, Sep. 6, which is National Read A Book Day was made for you. This day was also made for those not too keen on reading or say they just don’t have the time.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy