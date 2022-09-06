ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithfield, NC

Comments / 20

Wayne Murdock
3d ago

it seems to me that so many teachers are falling into this perverted activity. If our NC Judicial System does its job and sentences ALL the guilty teachers to prison time it would slow some of this foolishness.

Reply(3)
10
PYT
2d ago

I just moved to NC and saw job openings for teaching positions with no experience for Nash county schools…… that’s why this is happening no credentials… you can’t be that desperate for workers that you hire anything 🤦🏽‍♀️

Reply(3)
4
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Smithfield, NC
County
Johnston County, NC
Smithfield, NC
Crime & Safety
Johnston County, NC
Crime & Safety
TheDailyBeast

North Carolina Middle Schooler Found Dead on Campus

Students at a North Carolina middle school were sent home early Tuesday after an eighth-grader was found dead on campus. Wake County school officials initially said a “medical crisis” at Wendell Middle School had led to the early release, but Principal Catherine Trudell later notified parents of the eighth-grader’s death, according to local reports. She did not disclose a cause of death, but the News & Observer reported that a local church whose pastors visited the school said the boy, who has not been identified, had died of an apparent suicide. Members of the Wake County school board also reportedly...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Statutory Rape#Detention Center#Johnston High School#Violent Crime
cbs17

1 seriously injured in Durham shooting, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is seriously injured after a shooting in Durham Thursday afternoon, according to police. On Thursday afternoon shortly before 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a gunshot wound call in the 1400 block of Wabash Street, near North Carolina Central University. Officers located an adult...
DURHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRAL News

Eighth-grade Wendell Middle School student dies

Wendell, N.C. — An eighth-grade Wendell Middle School student died Tuesday morning, according to a letter sent to parents by Principal Catherine Trudell. “It is an unexpected loss, and we are saddened by it,” Trudell wrote. On Wednesday, Trudell said the school would provide counseling, a student services...
WENDELL, NC
WRAL News

Wendell Middle School student died by suicide, family says

A Wendell Middle School student died Tuesday by suicide, family members told WRAL News. Austin Pendergrass was an eighth-grade student at the school. He was 13. Jessica Harris, the boy's aunt, said Pendergrass was bullied. "Austin was an amazing little boy," Harris said. "He loved turtles. "He was also very...
WENDELL, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy