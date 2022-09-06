Read full article on original website
Wayne Murdock
3d ago
it seems to me that so many teachers are falling into this perverted activity. If our NC Judicial System does its job and sentences ALL the guilty teachers to prison time it would slow some of this foolishness.
Reply(3)
10
PYT
2d ago
I just moved to NC and saw job openings for teaching positions with no experience for Nash county schools…… that’s why this is happening no credentials… you can’t be that desperate for workers that you hire anything 🤦🏽♀️
Reply(3)
4
Related
Students, family react to North Carolina teacher accused of statutory rape
Students tell CBS 17 Amanda Doll's classes have now been divided up and mixed in with other classes, since their originally assigned teacher remains in jail.
Child Protective Services investigated North Carolina mom weeks before daughters’ death: report
A report shows a Cary mother was investigated by CPS weeks before being charged in the death of her two daughters.
North Carolina principal says student died at school following ‘medical crisis’
A middle school principal in Wendell said Tuesday afternoon that an eighth grade boy died at a school earlier that morning — a tragedy she called an "unexpected loss" to their community.
‘Check on your kids,’ grieving NC mother says 13-year-old son dealt with bullying, died by suicide
Clutching balloons and flowers, and wearing his favorite color, red Wednesday night, Austin Pendergrass' family and friends clung to each other, and their memories, as they gathered for a vigil at a Knightdale park.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Carolina Middle Schooler Found Dead on Campus
Students at a North Carolina middle school were sent home early Tuesday after an eighth-grader was found dead on campus. Wake County school officials initially said a “medical crisis” at Wendell Middle School had led to the early release, but Principal Catherine Trudell later notified parents of the eighth-grader’s death, according to local reports. She did not disclose a cause of death, but the News & Observer reported that a local church whose pastors visited the school said the boy, who has not been identified, had died of an apparent suicide. Members of the Wake County school board also reportedly...
NC man reports dead woman in car, charged with murder: police
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (AP) — A man has been charged with murder after police said he turned up at a North Carolina police department to report a dead woman in his car. Wake Forest police officers responded to a report of a shooting at a gas station on Wednesday, but couldn’t find a victim, police […]
North Carolina high school student seriously injured in crash: police
A high school student was seriously injured after a crash in Holly Springs, according to police.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bladen County Schools add 500 ‘On The Spot’ period kits for students
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Schools around Bladen County have partnered with Lumber River United Way to provide period kits for their students. The program is called ‘On The Spot’, and will supply students in high school and middle school with the period products they need. “Through...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs17
1 seriously injured in Durham shooting, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is seriously injured after a shooting in Durham Thursday afternoon, according to police. On Thursday afternoon shortly before 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a gunshot wound call in the 1400 block of Wabash Street, near North Carolina Central University. Officers located an adult...
Police chief resigns following North Carolina confederate monument removal controversy
Enfield's Police Chief, as well as a captain and new recruit, have handed in their resignations following controversy over the removal of a confederate monument, CBS 17 has learned.
Felon arrested after woman found dead outside NC police department, shots fired at gas station
Wake Forest police arrested a felon in connection with a fatal shooting that saw a woman turn up dead in a vehicle outside the Youngsville Police Department.
WRAL
Family says eighth grader died by suicide, suffered from bullying
A Wendell Middle School student died Tuesday by suicide, family members told WRAL News. Austin Pendergrass was an eighth-grade student at the school. He was 13.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
More than 100 students baptized without parents’ permission at North Carolina school
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina school apologized after baptizing more than 100 children without their parent’s permission, according to the Fayetteville Observer. Northwood Temple Academy, a private Christian school in Fayetteville, posted on Facebook on Thursday, “I feel it in my bones, You’re about to move!...
WRAL
'I've have people threaten to kill me:' Franklin Street becoming a scary place for students, employees
Chapel Hill, N.C. — Franklin Street is a cultural icon in Chapel Hill: A place for celebrating after a big win for UNC or for spooky fun on Halloween. However, some business owners say the street has become home to lots of violent threats recently. Some workers are so concerned they say they even bought body cameras - and a Taser!
Eighth-grade Wendell Middle School student dies
Wendell, N.C. — An eighth-grade Wendell Middle School student died Tuesday morning, according to a letter sent to parents by Principal Catherine Trudell. “It is an unexpected loss, and we are saddened by it,” Trudell wrote. On Wednesday, Trudell said the school would provide counseling, a student services...
Wendell Middle School student died by suicide, family says
A Wendell Middle School student died Tuesday by suicide, family members told WRAL News. Austin Pendergrass was an eighth-grade student at the school. He was 13. Jessica Harris, the boy's aunt, said Pendergrass was bullied. "Austin was an amazing little boy," Harris said. "He loved turtles. "He was also very...
cbs17
Fayetteville pimp accused of holding toddler, 3 adults in hotel room for hours convicted on kidnapping charges
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville pimp and drug dealer accused of holding a 2-year-old and three adults in a hotel room against their will for hours because he said they stole his money has been convicted on kidnapping and other charges. The U.S. Department of Justice said Tuesday...
White Supremacists Target Black Residents After Confederate Monument Removed, NC Mayor Says
White supremacists in NC sent racist threats to the town’s Black residents after a Confederate statue was bulldozed and removed last month. The post White Supremacists Target Black Residents After Confederate Monument Removed, NC Mayor Says appeared first on NewsOne.
After marijuana found in FedEx box, NC man claims illegal search. Judges disagree.
North Carolina’s legalization of industrial hemp doesn’t affect search and seizure of package, NC Court of Appeals rules.
School year starts with chaotic gun scare at NJ elementary school
BERKELEY — The school year got off to a rough start Tuesday morning at the Clara B. Worth Elementary School when students were diverted to another building. Police said they had received a report of an incident involving firearms and someone possibly injured on Dolphin Court around 7:15 a.m.
Comments / 20