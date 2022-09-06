Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Are Shocked To Discover That Anthony Davis' Wingspan Is 5 Seats Long
As one of the best big men in the NBA, Lakers superstar Anthony Davis is naturally a pretty big guy. As a 6'10", 250+ pound machine, the guy is almost impossible to stop when he's at the top of his game. Still, we can sometimes lose track of just how...
Yardbarker
Kemba Walker hasn't signed buyout agreement, could remain under contract with Pistons?
Kemba Walker may be pulling something that we are not too used to seeing. James L. Edwards III of The Athletic said this week in a mailbag article that the ex-All-Star guard Walker could voluntarily remain under contract with the Detroit Pistons, despite not fitting into the team’s future plans. Edwards reports that the plan has been for Detroit to buy out Walker’s contract and let him become a free agent, adding that the two sides have informally agreed to a number that is a few million below what Walker is owed.
Yardbarker
Byron Scott Says Chris Paul Told Him LeBron James Was Leaving The Cavaliers Before 'The Decision': "He's Gone, Coach"
There is almost nothing over the past couple of decades that shook the NBA world as much as "The Decision" did. After a lot of speculation, on July 8th, 2010, LeBron James finally revealed on a televised segment on ESPN that he was taking his talents to South Beach. James became public enemy No. 1 thanks not only to his decision to leave his hometown Cavaliers but also because he was teaming up with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh to form a super team.
Yardbarker
NBA Analyst Says Michael Jordan Couldn't Win Championships Without Scottie Pippen, While LeBron James Won Multiple Championships With Other Players: "He Won Without Kyrie Irving. He Won Without Anthony Davis. He Won Without Dwyane Wade..."
For Lakers superstar LeBron James, there's hardly anything he hasn't done in the NBA. As a champion, MVP, and multiple-time All-Star, his career has been defined by greatness, which he has maintained even through various changing circumstances. It's a fact that has not escaped many in the community, including NBA...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas Mavericks Land DeMar DeRozan In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
Building an NBA franchise requires a lot of gambling. Every general manager has their cards – and in the immoral words of Kenny Rogers, you’ve got to know when to hold them, and know when to fold them. Of course, every GM in the league is aiming to...
Yardbarker
Mark Cuban Reveals Steve Nash Hated Him For Not Giving Him A $60 Million Contract: "That's My Biggest Mistake Ever. Not Even Close."
The Dallas Mavericks just made the Western Conference Finals during the 2021-22 NBA season. The team, which won a championship thanks to the efforts of their German superstar Dirk Nowitzki, is now hoping to win a few more while they still employ the talents of Slovenian phenom Luka Doncic. And one of the biggest questions surrounding that possibility is whether they will be able to land a co-star that can help Doncic and the Mavs reach the promised land.
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Says Cleveland Cavaliers Would Be Open To Bringing LeBron James Back, But On Their Terms, Different To His First Return in 2014: "They Feel Good About What They Have... Back In 2014, They Needed A Savior."
LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers have enjoyed a weird kind of history. The Kid from Akron has been responsible for the team's greatest triumph, bringing a championship to the city after a long wait. However, he has also left the team twice, and the pain of his first exit has still not been forgotten, even if it may have been forgiven. With James potentially on the move again soon, the Cavaliers have naturally come up as a potential landing spot.
WATCH: Mavs star Luka Doncic saves the day as Dennis Schroder tries to fight his teammate at EuroBasket
Tuesday featured an intense matchup between Slovenia and Germany in the EuroBasket 2022 tournament. At one point, German point guard Dennis Schroder looked like he was ready to throw hands against one of his opponents. Luckily, Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic got in the way as he played peacemaker during a heated moment in the […] The post WATCH: Mavs star Luka Doncic saves the day as Dennis Schroder tries to fight his teammate at EuroBasket appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
The Cleveland Cavaliers Could Create A Championship Team In 2024: LeBron And Bronny James Join Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, Darius Garland And Jarrett Allen
The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to start a very exciting 2022/23 NBA season where they'll boast their newly-formed Big 3 of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, and Evan Mobley. They already showed flashes of what could happen in the future when they reached the play-in tournament, but this year they are keen to go to the playoff and compete against the top teams in the Eastern Conference.
Yardbarker
The Cavaliers Are Excited To Welcome Back A Celebrated Vet
The Cleveland Cavaliers are known as one of the youngest teams in the NBA right now. Their core of youthful, powerful, up-and-coming players is easily one of the best in the league. However, that doesn’t mean the team doesn’t also invest in older, more experienced, and proven veterans.
Yardbarker
Hakeem Olajuwon Said The Rockets Always Double And Triple-Teamed Michael Jordan When He Was In The Post: "Michael Was A Genius On The Low Block. He Really Did Jump First And Decide In The Air."
Michael Jordan's game is perhaps the most well-rounded one the NBA has ever seen. Barring three-point shooting, which can be accounted for by the era he played in, MJ was a master of nearly every aspect of the game. His defense was legendary, he could clamp up anyone. And Jordan was an offensive juggernaut, a combination of skill and athleticism, taking it to the basket with ease and pulling up to drain shots from the midrange.
Yardbarker
Brian Windhorst Confirms Lakers Won't Trade Russell Westbrook This Offseason: "They Don’t Like Any Of Their Offers And They’re Going To Try And Make The Best Of It And See What Happens.”
Russell Westbrook was linked with a move away from Los Angeles all summer long, but as things stand right now, the controversial point guard is more likely to stay in Southern California than go to a different city and start from scratch on a different team. After the Patrick Beverley...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Tracy McGrady Picked LeBron James As The Player He Would Build His Team Around In 2010: "There's A Guy Who Plays In Cleveland... He's Only The Best Player In Our League Right Now."
LeBron James is somehow still one of the best players in the world despite being on the cusp of his 20th season in the NBA. The King has defied Father Time to this point like perhaps no other basketball player has, and he has shown no signs of slowing down. Just last season, LeBron averaged over 30 points per game, a whopping total, one of the best of his whole career.
Yardbarker
Brian Windhorst Has Doubts About The Russell Westbrook And Patrick Beverley Duo: "It Doesn't Make Any Sense On A Basketball Level."
On paper, NBA veteran Patrick Beverley is exactly the type of player every team should want. He's a hard worker, a team-first contributor, and a guy who is capable of igniting his teammates both on the court and in the locker room. But is Patrick Beverley really a good fit...
Yardbarker
Jazz Garnering Trade Interest from 4 NBA Teams on Jordan Clarkson
Rumors of the next Utah Jazz domino to fall are starting to trickle in following the blockbuster Donovan Mitchell trade last week. Could Jordan Clarkson, the former Sixth Man of the Year, be next on Jazz executive Danny Ainge's list? Brett Siegel of Fastbreak shared some insight based on information from NBA sources.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To Bleacher Report's Top 5 Villains Of The Last 10 Years: "Harden Was Never A Villain, People Just Hated Him For No Reason"
Just like we have superstars and fan favorites, the NBA also boasts players that the public loves to hate. These are the ones that are always trying to stir the pot, whose personalities go against the image the league is trying to build, or are two passionate about the game that their ways to win matches are often questioned by rivals.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Patrick Beverley Jokes With Reporter Who Told Him He Feels 60 Years Old: "Come To The Lakers, We'll Get You Right."
Patrick Beverley is warming up to being a part of the Los Angeles Lakers already. While he has made some contentious comments about LeBron James and Anthony Davis, nobody is questioning his commitment to making the Lakers a playoff team again. Regardless of how he may talk to the stars...
Yardbarker
Chicago Bulls To Sign Former Player
View the original article to see embedded media. Malcolm Hill played his rookie season in the NBA this past year for the Atlanta Hawks and Chicago Bulls. The 26-year-old began the season with Atlanta, and in three games he averaged 5.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals per contest. After...
Yardbarker
DeMar DeRozan And Zach LaVine's NBA 2K23 Ratings Revealed
View the original article to see embedded media. DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine were teammates for the first time last season (on the Chicago Bulls), and it's safe to say that they had some very good chemistry. DeRozan averaged a career-high 27.9 points per game, and both players made the...
Yardbarker
Dirk Nowitzki Defends Giannis Antetokounmpo From Harsh Gilbert Arenas Comments: "Giannis Is The First One To Say You Can Always Improve"
Giannis Antetokounmpo is earning his place amongst the NBA greats every time he steps onto the court and achieves something we haven't seen before. He has won every single award he could have competed for and is still looking to add more championships. Despite that, Gilbert Arenas decided to criticize one of the best two-way players of this generation by saying Giannis 'doesn't know basketball'.
Comments / 0