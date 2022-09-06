Read full article on original website
ksl.com
Bound for hometown, Nevada commit Amini Amone rushing toward record books at East
SALT LAKE CITY — Amini Amone has played football since he was a toddler through his senior year at East High, where he has 196 rushing yards and three touchdowns for the Leopards (2-2) whose early-season schedule included top-ranked Skyridge and a 1-point loss to Orem on the final play of the game.
2news.com
Mountain West Releases 2022-23 Women's Basketball Slate
Nevada women's basketball's Mountain West schedule and matchups for the 2022-23 season were announced by the conference on Wednesday. Opponents coming to the Lawlor Events Center include defending Mountain West champions UNLV along with 2022 Women's National Invitational Tournament teams Wyoming, Air Force, and New Mexico. Tip-off times and television networks will be announced at a later date.
2news.com
Aces Offense Struggles in 8-2 Loss to Bees
Salt Lake City, Utah – The Reno Aces (73-59) were unable to come back from an early five-run deficit in an 8-2 loss to the Salt Lake Bees (62-70) Thursday night at Smith’s Ballpark. In the first three innings, the Aces allowed five unanswered runs to the Bees...
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County Deputy wins BMX Racing World Championship
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno’s Justin Wike is now a world champion after winning the BMX Racing World Championships in France. “The most amazing thing I’ve ever accomplished, to be honest with you,” admitted Wike. The 40-year old took first place in the Master’s division (35 and...
Rusty Taco opens 1st Nevada location in Reno
A fast-food chain specializing in street-style tacos and margaritas has broken into the Nevada market with its first location in Reno. Rusty Taco, an Atlanta-based chain owned by Inspire Brands, has opened its first Nevada restaurant at 9780 S. Virginia St., formerly the home of Nu Yalk Pizza. The franchise is operated by local fast-food magnates Taylor...
thelostlongboarder.com
Burgess Skatepark in Sparks, Nevada
Burgess Skatepark in Sparks, Nevada is a medium sized concrete skatepark with a pretty open layout and lots of street skating features. This skatepark is good for riders of any skill level because the park is mostly flat and the open layout gives riders plenty of space to avoid each other. Burgess Skatepark has a couple banked turns, but overall this is not a great skatepark for longboarding in a skatepark.
KOLO TV Reno
The Great Reno Balloon Race
Smoke and haze from the Mosquito Fire will drift our way at times over the next few days. The heat will lessen through the weekend, with increasing clouds and a chance of showers and T-storms. -Jeff. This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. Hazen Railroad...
daytrippen.com
Pyramid Lake Nevada Day Trip From Reno
Pyramid Lake Nevada is a remnant of ancient Lake Lahontan that covered much of northwestern Nevada. Located thirty-five miles northeast of Reno, this desert lake is a popular day trip from Reno, Nevada. After what seems like a long drive through the desert, travelers are rewarded with a spectacular view...
KOLO TV Reno
NDEP and DRI bring smoke sensors to rural Nevada counties
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - DRI and the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection (NDEP) are working on bringing smoke sensors to some rural counties in Northern Nevada. Before these sensors were set up, there weren’t many ways to measure wildfire smoke and air quality in rural counties. Thanks to this partnership, finding that information can now be done by anyone through airnow.gov.
2news.com
Reno Air Races Pilot Dies in California Plane Crash
Authorities say a pilot associated with the Reno Air Races has died in a plane crash in California. The Reno Air Racing Association sent us this statement:. The Reno Air Racing Association (RARA) mourns the loss of Sherman “Sherm” Smoot, Unlimited Class president, who died in a plane crash in Shafter, Calif. He was 74.
Local ribs joint wins coveted title of 'Best in the West'
Welcome back to the Reno Taste, your weekly newsletter with the latest on food, culture and events happening in town. This week: A local BBQ spot snags first place in big rib cook-off Rusty Taco opens in Reno Great Reno Balloon Race takes to the skies Two free and relatively cheap things to do this week ...
FOX Reno
Record breaking heat wave pushes Nevada's power grid to its limits
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Nevada is in the midst of a blistering heat wave that’s breaking temperature records, scorching the state, and yet NV Energy is asking customers to increase their thermostats to 78 degrees. NV Energy has released various statements recommending customers to...
Tri-City Herald
Missing mountain biker found dead 200 feet below steep trail, California officials say
The body of a missing mountain biker was found 200 feet below his bicycle on a remote trail, according to California officials. On Sept. 3, Sierra County Sheriff’s Office officials were dispatched after receiving a report of a missing person on the Downieville Downhill Trail, according to a news release posted on Facebook.
mynews4.com
Great Reno Balloon Race returns to Rancho San Rafael Park this weekend
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The world's largest free hot air balloon festival is returning to the Biggest Little City for the weekend. The Great Reno Balloon race will not only take over Rancho San Rafael Regional Park but the skies of Reno starting Friday and running through Sunday morning.
nnbw.com
NVO Construction seeks to change the construction process from stick-built to prefabricated homes
Serial entrepreneur Cheryl Lewis, founder of NVO Construction in Stead, wants to disrupt the way homes are built in Northern Nevada. Lewis co-founded NVO Construction, which manufactures roof and floor trusses and prefabricated wall panels, at the end of 2020 and serves as its chief executive officer. NVO Construction operates out of a 75,000-square-foot component manufacturing facility at Lear Boulevard. NVO took possession of the former distribution building in January of 2021 and spent about six months retrofitting the facility to meet its needs as a manufacturing center.
New Carson City sawmill to process timber salvaged from wildfires, forest thinning projects
A new sawmill in Carson City that can produce about 50 million feet of lumber per year is set to begin operations in early 2023. It is the first major mill to open in the area in decades; the next-closest mill is in Quincy, Calif. ...
KOLO TV Reno
Carson High student given academic honors from college board
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A Carson High School student has been given academic honors from College Board. Alexandra Llamas-Cruz, a junior at Carson High School, was given the honors by College Board National Recognition Programs. The program aims to help underrepresented students with academic honors feel more represented on...
thefallonpost.org
Fire in Hazen at the Omaha Track Facility
A large fire broke out around 3:00 p.m. yesterday, Wednesday, September 7 in Hazen at the Omaha Track Facility with the large pile of railroad ties on the north side of the facility combusting. The piles of ties are located between the Union Pacific tracks on the north and Highway 50 on the south.
2news.com
Wildfires Start In South Carson City And Dayton
It is unknown at this time how the wildfires started. Firefighters are responding to a wildfire burning south of Carson City.
generalaviationnews.com
Reno Air Race pilot dies in test flight crash
Air Racing legend Sherman Smoot died Sept. 2, 2022, when his highly-modified Yak-11, “Czech Mate,” crashed near Shafter Airport-Minter Field (KMIT) in California during a test flight in anticipation of the upcoming Reno Air Races. He was 74. President of the Unlimited Class at the races, many in...
