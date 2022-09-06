Read full article on original website
Dede Istupe
6d ago
This is a great account of this Lady’s success! Success she achieved because that’s what she decided to do! Much respect and honor to her!!
Reply
24
Tammy Dietz Clement
6d ago
How can this be? The south is supposed to be racist. Nothing can hold back someone with determination and the will to succeed. Her efforts made her successful. An admirable accomplishment.
Reply(22)
15
user from LA (Me)
6d ago
Her legacy, based on her own merit, not her color speaks for itself. Yes, I’m sure she met obstacles along the way, as all people do, but she choose to work tirelessly to overcome them and left behind an awesome HUMAN legacy. Many could and should endeavor to learn from that.
Reply(2)
4
Related
Pregnant Black activist serving 4 years for protest comments
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A pregnant Black activist serving four years in prison for her behavior at racial justice protests will have her sentence reconsidered as she struggles to reach her due date behind bars. Raising questions about free speech and equal justice, Brittany Martin, 34, was found guilty this...
The youngest person to be executed in the electric chair was proven innocent after 70 years
George Stinney Jr., a 14-year-old boy, is the youngest person to be executed in the electric chair for the murder of two white girls. He was executed in South Carolina in 1944, in the midst of the Jim Crow era.
A 71-year-old Black woman who won $20,000 at a casino is now suing Michigan bank for racial discrimination after employees refused to cash her check
"It's just overwhelming that I have to go through all of this," said Lizzie Pugh, a 71-year-old retiree of Detroit public schools.
Why was Alabama pastor arrested as he watered his neighbor’s flowers?
Michael Jennings wasn’t breaking any laws or doing anything that was obviously suspicious; the Black minister was simply watering the flowers of a neighbor who was out of town. Yet there was a problem: Around the corner, Amber Roberson, who is white, thought she was helping that same neighbor...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
These 5 States Will Have Slavery On The Ballot This November
Voters in five states will see slavery on their upcoming ballots as prison reform advocates push to abolish slavery. Only time will tell if amendments like these will lead to actual change, but we can all agree that ending slavery real or symbolic is a good thing. The post These 5 States Will Have Slavery On The Ballot This November appeared first on NewsOne.
Video of Tanker Outside Mississippi Gov Mansion Emerges Amid Water Shortage
Governor Tate Reeves said that Jackson cannot produce enough water to fight fires or reliably flush the city's toilets.
Mom and son share videos of daily life with no clean water in Jackson, Mississippi
The city of Jackson, Mississippi, has been without clean water for days. Rozetta Womack has resorted to storing water in tubs so it can be boiled and safely used by her and her son.
What Is The Black Hammer Party? Black Extremism In A White Extremist World
The Black Hammer Party is described by the Anti-Defamation League as an anti-colonial movement for Black and indigenous peoples. The post What Is The Black Hammer Party? Black Extremism In A White Extremist World appeared first on NewsOne.
RELATED PEOPLE
Black Woman Files Lawsuit After Bank Refuses To Cash Her Casino Check
'I couldn’t really believe they did that to me,' the 71-year-old woman says.
The Cherokee Nation reckons with its history of slavery in a new exhibit
The Cherokee National History Museum in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, opened a new exhibit last month about the Cherokee Freedmen, or the Black people once enslaved by the tribe. The display is one of several recent steps taken by the Cherokee Nation to reckon with this aspect of its history.
Black Woman Alleges White Bankers Refused to Deposit Check Won at Detroit Casino
A Michigan woman has filed a federal lawsuit against Fifth Third Bank after she alleges the institution racially discriminated against her after attempting to deposit a check she won at a local casino. In the suit, filed late last month, 71-year-old Lizzie Pugh says she tried to deposit the check...
ValueWalk
Ending Oklahoma’s New “Grotesque Execution-Spree”
WASHINGTON, D.C. (September 9, 2022) – The Washington Post reports that Oklahoma is about to begin a “state-sponsored killing spree” by resuming “botched and excruciatingly painful executions” – “ordeals that have left condemned people writhing and moaning” – by using lethal injections to execute 25 murderers in the coming 28 months.
IN THIS ARTICLE
allthatsinteresting.com
The Story Of Mary Lumpkin, The Formerly Enslaved Woman Who Liberated A Slave Jail And Turned It Into An HBCU
For years, Mary Lumpkin was forced to bear her enslaver's children and help him run his jail, but when he died and left the property to her, she helped turn the prison into a school for Black students. Around 1840, an enslaved child named Mary was sold to a man...
Comments / 83