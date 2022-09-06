ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Capital Area United Way partners with LSU and SU for ‘fan-raiser’

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — As it gets closer to the historical game, Capital Area United Way has teamed up with Louisiana State University and Southern University for a community fundraiser. Capital Area United Way serve 10 parishes in the state of Louisiana. This fundraiser will be spearheaded by...
Heavy police presence planned for LSU vs. Southern game

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Football fans in Baton Rouge are two days away from one of the most significant games to ever be played in the capital region. This Saturday (September 10), as the Southern University Jaguars face off against the LSU Tigers, Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) will be on site among the thousands of fans expected to descend upon Death Valley.
LSU Tiger Band prepares for historic LSU vs. SU halftime show

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — When it comes to preparations for the big LSU vs. SU halftime show, the name of the game is balance — especially when performing in a sold-out stadium. The final product usually means long hours but team members say it’s all worth it.
LSU vs. Southern: What football fans need to know for gameday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Before the LSU vs. Southern University football game kicks off in Tiger Stadium, LSU Athletics says there’s a few things fans should know for the ultimate gameday experience. Ticket Information. Tickets to the game sold out Wednesday, but LSU says football fans can...
Tickets are officially sold out for the historic Southern vs LSU game

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — It’s official! Tickets for the Southern University vs LSU football game are completely sold out. For the first time ever, the Southern University Jaguars will match up against the Louisiana State University Tigers for this historical event for the city of Baton Rouge on Saturday Sept. 10.
First NIL offer for all student-athletes at Louisiana State University

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — ASAP Inc., formerly known as Waitr, announced a new NIL offer that can benefit all student-athletes attending LSU. As part of the offer, every player at LSU who accepts the NIL deal will promote the renamed delivery app on their social media accounts. Student-athletes will be compensated per order through their social media account. ASAP will partner with a leading NIL company, MatchPoint Connection, to explain the agreement to the athletes.
Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank preparing for Empty Bowls 2022

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – September is Hunger Action Month. The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank is continuing its efforts to end hunger for families in our area. Leaders are also getting ready for Empty Bowls 2022, which is returning following a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic. The...
Josh Simpson Named Baseball Director of Operations at LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. – Coach Jay Johnson on Thursday announced that Josh Simpson, an area supervisor for the Texas Rangers scouting department, has been hired as the LSU Baseball Director of Operations. Simpson has worked as an MLB scout with the Rangers for the past seven seasons, and he...
BR Fire recruits battle flames during Thursday training session

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Some training courses take place in comfortable, air-conditioned classrooms where it’s all too easy for attendees to close their eyes and drift off for a few minutes. And then there’s the training that’s required to be a firefighter with the Baton Rouge Fire...
Louisiana State University and Southern University agree to collaborate on STEM research

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Leaders at both LSU and Southern University are teaming up to help students and residents across Louisiana. Both universities state this is more than a football game. It’s about creating unity for all of Baton Rouge. “The A&M agenda, I think, is really important because it really has the potential to be transformative,” explained Governor John Bel Edwards.
GBR Food Bank, BR Water Co. lends helping hand to Jackson, Miss. residents

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome says the Red Stick is helping Jackson residents by donating water. The mayor’s office said the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank shipped 22 pallets of bottled water last Thursday to a Jackson food bank and three pallets of bottled water were given to the Outstanding Mature Girlz organization. Additionally, the Baton Rouge Water Company donated 2,500 gallons of water.
Crash with injuries on Highland Road near West Lee Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say at least one person was injured in a Thursday (September 8) crash on Highland Road near Duplantier Boulevard near West Lee Drive. The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police are at the scene. There is no word on the...
Sleepier than usual? Five possible reasons for fatigue

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – If you find yourself yawning a lot throughout the day, you’re not alone. According to a 2021 statistic cited in The Center Square, “In Louisiana, about 1,354,900 adults — or 38.0% of the 20 and older population — do not get enough sleep, compared to 35.2% of adults nationwide. The share of adults reporting insufficient sleep in Louisiana is the 14th highest among the 50 states.”
Pedestrian struck, injured on Florida Street at N. 19th Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and injured in a Thursday (September 8) night crash on Florida Street at N. 19th Street, police say. The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. and Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) are responding to the scene. There is no...
7 heart healthy, low-cholesterol snack ideas

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Recent studies indicate that many locals are struggling to keep their health in check. According to a 2021 report from America’s Health Rankings, 37.6 percent of people in Louisiana are battling high cholesterol. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says...
