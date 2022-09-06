Read full article on original website
wabi.tv
Maine Grains announces upcoming 10-year anniversary
SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - Maine Grains is celebrating their 10 year anniversary of manufacturing locally grown stone milled grains and serving the community. “I never dreamed how impactful it would be to rebuild a mill in this downtown, repurposing this building,” said Amber Lambke. The building was once the...
wabi.tv
Litchfield Fair starts Friday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An annual tradition since 1858 kicks off on Friday. The Litchfield Fair is known as a good old-fashioned country fair. With a heavy focus on agriculture, the fair also features rides, truck pulls, music, and more. Sunday, there will be an antique car parade at 12:30...
41st Annual United Bikers of Maine Toy Run
This year is the 41st annual United Bikers of Maine toy run, and the toy run shows how generous the people of Maine are and how neighbors helping neighbors can make a huge difference. Every year, Maine motorcycle owners travel from all over the state with new unwrapped toys strapped to their bikes to donate to the toy run. As the years have gone by, this event has grown and more motorcyclists have participated. The toy run is held every year on the second Sunday in September, and the toys are divided up between all of Maine's 16 counties and distributed to those in need. This is also a good reminder to motorists all over Maine to please make sure to put their cell phones down and concentrate on driving with all the motorcyclists enjoying the road during the charity run on Saturday, September 10th.
wabi.tv
Clinton Fair celebrates agricultural heritage
CLINTON, Maine (WABI) - The Clinton Lions Agricultural Fair is known as the “biggest little fair in the state,” and with good reason. The 69th edition of the fair features an extensive midway, favorite carnival eats and the signature truck and tractor pulls. Clinton is known as the...
wabi.tv
Maine Cheese Festival returns to Pittsfield Sunday
PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - It will be a cheese lovers paradise in Pittsfield this weekend!. The Maine Cheese Festival returns to Manson Park Sunday, September 11. The event, sponsored by the Maine Cheese Guild, will feature 23 cheesemakers from around Maine and more than 20 non-food vendors. There will be...
What’s the Biggest House in Maine and How Big is It?
Let's get real. Maine is mostly trees and coastline, and we like it that way. The state slogan is "Maine. The Way Life Should Be." However, for one family, it's more than that. The person who purchased "Oak Hall' at 459 Bluff Road in Northport, Maine, can say that they own the largest home in the entire state of Maine.
wabi.tv
Ellsworth theater planning this year’s Halloween ‘Terror Trail’
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - The Grand theater in Ellsworth is making plans for this year’s Halloween “Terror Trail.”. The theme this year is “Lost Pines Wilderness Survival Camp,” a 1980s themed survival camp where things have gone terribly wrong. The event will require dozens of volunteers,...
wabi.tv
Ribbon cutting for Record Connection in Waterville
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held today at the new location for a long time business in Waterville. The Record Connection has been in the city for over 40 years, originally owned and operated by Bob Richard. Richard sold the the business to Rusty Damon who...
wabi.tv
Plan for Bangor Starbucks, Orange Theory, clinic approved
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A vacant plot of land near the Broadway Shopping Center in Bangor has been approved for a multi-tenant building construction project. A Michigan developer applied in June to build a 9,000-square foot building featuring a Starbucks, Orange Theory fitness center, and medical clinic at 685 and 699 Broadway.
wabi.tv
How about them apples? Recent rain helps Maine apple crop
MONROE, Maine (WABI) - Many apple orchards are opening for the season, a sure sign summer is ending. But, how is the crop doing following a dry summer season?. TV5 visited Hooper’s Orchard Thursday to find out. They’ve grown immensely in their 25 years. In 1998, they started with...
Hobby Lobby & Harbor Freight Could Soon Have Locations in Augusta, Maine
Two incredibly popular, and quite large, retail stores may soon be planting new roots in Maine's Capital city. According to the Kennebec Journal, their are currently documents that have been placed on file with the City of Augusta that reveal the two retail giants have shown interest in the building that used to house Sears at the Turnpike Mall.
solarpowerworldonline.com
Syncarpha Capital completes 6.5-MW community solar project in Maine
Syncarpha Capital, a full-service solar developer, owner and operator of community solar farms has received Permission To Operate its first Maine-based community solar project. The solar array is located at the intersection of Route 3 and Riverside Drive in Maine’s capital city, Augusta. This 6.5-MW solar array is expected...
wabi.tv
Orrington native opens Maine based coffee company
ORRINGTON, Maine (WABI) - Kozy Korner in Orrington has something new brewing in its store that has a special connection to the town. The Maine-based It’s Been Smithed Coffee Company traces its roots to Orrington as its owner, Justin Smith, grew up in the town. The name comes from...
penbaypilot.com
Maine Open Lighthouse Day will Shine bright on September 10
Maine’s iconic coastal sentinels will take center stage during Maine’s 13th Annual Open Lighthouse Day, to be held Saturday, September 10. At least 18 lighthouses will welcome visitors with free entry on this one day. This popular family-friendly event, sponsored by the United States Coast Guard, the Maine...
Parents of missing Norridgewock man launch new effort to locate him
BANGOR, Maine — A new effort is giving one Maine family hope that they will find their missing son. Graham Lacher, 38, was last seen walking away from the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center in Bangor on June 6. Lacher's parents haven't given up on finding him and this is...
The Most Underrated Town In Maine May Surprise You
Maine is a state loaded with amazing towns and cities. All of them are unique and they are all loved by the people who live their. But, is there a Maine town that deserves more love than it actually gets?. According to Love Exploring, the Maine town of Stonington is...
At Under $170,000 Bucks, This 3 Bedroom Home in Winslow, Maine Could Be Perfect For Your Family!
As the housing market in Maine, and around the country, continues to fluctuate on the daily, it can be hard to find exactly what you're looking for. Trying to pair wants and needs with the right price is becoming increasingly difficult- especially for people with growing families. Listed at only...
Something New Is Coming To Main Road (1A) Holden
Maybe you've seen the clearing of land in the past couple of weeks, very efficiently by the way. In the photo the Nutrition Shack is at the very bottom on the right. The first of a few private homes is on the left closer to Bagaduce Road. In between is the land we're talking about that is almost being cleared.
County By County, Maine is Getting More & More Obese
You’re still beautiful. Or should I say, we’re still beautiful, but the latest statistics released say that county by county Mainers are fatter on average than we were a decade ago. There are 16 counties in Maine. One hasn’t gained weight on average in the past 10 years....
wabi.tv
Grant program helping preserve historic buildings across Maine
(WABI) - Preservation of historic buildings across the state are moving forward with help from more than $290,000 in grants from the Maine Community Foundation. The Belvedere Historic Preservation and Energy Efficiency grant program is providing funding for 22 projects in Maine including First Congregational Church of East Machias and the Ellsworth Historical Society, which received $20,000 each.
