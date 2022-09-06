ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Big special teams play sets up Tigers' first TD

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
 3 days ago

A big play on special teams set a struggling Clemson offense up for the first score of Monday night’s game against Georgia Tech at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Following a blocked punt by Carson Donnelly that was recovered by Brannon Spector at Georgia Tech’s 18-yard line and returned 13 yards to the 5, the Tigers took the lead on a 1-yard touchdown run by Will Shipley on fourth-and-goal from the 1.

After three runs on the first three plays produced 4 yards, Dabo Swinney decided to go for it on fourth down and Shipley paid that decision off with his 12th career rushing touchdown.

Clemson led 7-0 at the 9:53 mark of the second quarter.

Clemson football season is underway and so is The Clemson Insider's game week feature Tuesday Tiger Talk.  This week's edition was actually cut on Wednesday due to the shortened game week. Robert and (...)
