Large blaze engulfs commercial buildings in Boyle Heights; four firefighters injured

Several commercial buildings in Boyle Heights were engulfed in flames Monday afternoon, injuring four firefighters who were taken to hospitals, officials said.

More than 180 firefighters took two hours to extinguish the blaze, which was reported at 2:12 p.m. in the 2800 block of East 11th Street, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson Nicholas Prange.

The flames eventually spread to five connected commercial structures, and the roof of one building partially collapsed, he said.

Firefighters performed defensive operations: They did not enter any of the burning buildings, instead spraying water from the outside and dousing adjacent structures to prevent the fire from spreading.

Nineteen fire engines and 13 trucks responded to the blaze, enough to allow crew swaps so that firefighters in full gear could seek relief from the extreme heat, Prange said.

