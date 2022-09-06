Read full article on original website
Shining an activity spotlight on the upcoming Activities Fair
Over 200 of Rensselaer Union’s clubs and programs will gather on the ‘86 Field for the annual Activities Fair this Saturday, September 10, 2022. From 10 am to 11:30 am, RPI students will be able to explore the various organizations on campus. Students can join the actual program itself, sign up for mailing lists, and/or find audition information. There will also be a Fraternity/Sorority Round Up taking place at the ’86 Field. Current members will be present to speak to potential new members, share recruitment and rush schedules, and answer any general questions about Greek life.
Rensselaer’s Catherine Royer To Be Honored for Her Research in Molecular Biology
Royer is a 2023 Society Fellow of the Biophysical Society. Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Professor Catherine Royer will be honored as a 2023 Society Fellow of the Biophysical Society. Royer is a Chaired Constellation Professor in Biocomputation and Bioinformatics; professor of biological sciences, and chemistry and chemical biology; and director of the graduate program in biochemistry and physics.
Rensselaer Researcher To Follow the Trail of Misinformation
Grant to fund new insights into social media’s impact on public opinion. On 9/11, lawmakers from both parties unified in their response. Just over 20 years later, Congress is distinctly partisan, clashing on everything from the January 6 insurrection to COVID to climate change. Why?. Many blame widespread and...
Beacons light their way to victory over Engineers
The Engineers started their season with a non-league match against the UMass Boston Beacons. Finishing top of the Liberty League last year, Rensselaer was hoping to hit their stride early before meeting league opponents Bard on September 24. The Beacons dominated possession to start the game, with the Engineers only...
