An inside look into Patrick Mahomes’ private jet

By PJ Green
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a number of flashy endorsements: Oakley, Hy-Vee and State Farm just to name a few.

But his flashiest endorsement deal may be with private jet company Airshare.

“It’s a partnership we’ve had even before his first full season at starting quarterback,” Airshare CEO John Owen said.

“It’s migrated over the years. It started with us flying his family to all the home games.”

The Mahomes family gets to ride in style in this Challenger 350. With touchscreen controls and a premier sound system, Pat can study film on the big screens or throw on a movie for Brittany, baby Sterling and the rest of the family to enjoy.

“He uses it for all of his family trips,” Owen said.

“H can also take it on his business trips if he’s working with any of his other partners or dealings. He’s kind of got full access to the fleet.”

Along with Mahomes, Airshare also has partnered with the Chiefs for about 10 years to bring in some high-value free agents and draft picks.

“We’re getting a call, late night text in the middle of the night saying ‘Hey, we need you to pick up someone. They won’t tell us who a lot of times, it’s a little bit smoke and mirrors of where and when. It’s fun once we see them land in an Airshare plane and who gets off of it.”

Airshare started in Wichita in 2000, moved to KC in 2005 and is the tenth largest private jet operator with more than 50 private jets all over the country. The next step for the company: expansion.

“We actually have bases up from Chicago all the way down to South Texas all the way out to Colorado and then also to Buffalo, New York. The plan is to just do what we’re doing, keep migrating east and west and fill in all the gaps.”

And the company will work to expand its bases and its partnership with the Chiefs and Mahomes.

Comments / 30

Gigi825
2d ago

There is something wrong with a society that rewards professional athletes with millions while teachers can barely pay their utilities.

Reply(2)
13
Kristy Hobbs
2d ago

Teachers? Heck it is not just teachers, it is a good portion of America. However, Patrick has worked hard to get where he is and we expect him to take the hits and deal with the head trauma and concussions that can shorten his life in an already short-life career on the field. Good for him he can use a private plane. I would fly my friends and family too if I had one. Instead, I fly to the grocery store on a put put hoping the engine will last as I pay for overpriced groceries! The economic suckiness is not Patrick's fault. Sports has always paid their athletes too much. I enjoy watching the game. I don't pay the silly high ticket price to attend in person or buy game t-shirts unless I get a piece of that royalty.

Reply(2)
3
Monica Jay
2d ago

Dnt go to their game watch it at home on T.V. n see who pay for the private jet. Dnt like his wife too its the fan that make him famous.

Reply(1)
2
