For most of the country, the slide into fall begins with cool mornings and crunchy leaves underfoot but for us in LA, pumpkin patch season usually coincides with warmer daily temperatures (the crunchy leaves we still get but that’s because things are just dried out and brittle—less changing of the leaves). But that’s okay—you can still play the part—just pair your seasonal flannel or scarf over shorts and flip flops—no one said cool autumn weather is a must for picking out the best pumpkin. Speaking of, when you are ready to embrace all the gourds, spice and everything nice about fall, use our handy guide for where and when to go to get your pumpkin fix. Whether you are looking for festive fall celebrations, a quaint patch, an Instagram-worthy experience or just a place to pick up a pumpkin or two on the way home, your guide to the best pumpkin patches in LA is here.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO