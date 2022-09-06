Read full article on original website
Goodwill lifts people up by removing one barrier at a time
For over 90 years, Long Beach has been home to the regional office responsible for 22 cities within Southern Los Angeles County. The nonprofit offers food pantries, job training, parenting classes and more to the local community. The post Goodwill lifts people up by removing one barrier at a time appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Our Favorite Fall Festivals for Families near LA
From the largest corn mazes to the best photo-ops imaginable, discover the best family-favorite fall fairs and festivals around Los Angeles. Los Angeles, with its plentiful palm trees and summery temperatures, may not feel like fall, but there are still plenty of chances for you and your kiddos to experience some of those classic autumn experiences aka: the fall festival (if you’re looking specifically for apples and pumpkins and leaf peeping—check out all the best places to go apple picking around LA, where to find your perfect pumpkin and all the nearby fall foliage spots we love around LA).
AdWeek
Christina Pascucci to Co-Anchor Weekends on Fox LA
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Christina Pascucci will join Los Angeles Fox owned station KTTV as co-anchor of its weekend news. Pascucci spent more than 10 years...
smobserved.com
Mike Bonin's Mar Vista: Terrorized Walking Past a Library to the Thrift Store
Like a lot of Americans today, I do a lot of "thrifting"---seeking bargains at thrifts around the L.A. area. One of my regular stops is the Council Thrift next to the large post office on Venice Blvd. Due to the always overbearing parking enforcement on Venice---and the awkward bike lane...
theeastsiderla.com
Southwest Museum in Mount Washington closes amid safety concerns
Mount Washington -- The Southwest Museum, one of the city's oldest, has closed its doors indefinitely following a fire department inspection, according to museum officials. The abrupt closure sent the organizers of the upcoming Discovery Tour Revival scrambling to find another starting point for the art event and Northeast L.A. studio tour.
foxla.com
Glendora PD, LASD investigating deadly shooting
GLENDORA, Calif. - Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the Glendora Police Department are teaming up to investigate a deadly shooting. The shooting was reported Thursday around 8:10 a.m. in a residential area in the 600 block of Birdwell Street West, located near the intersection of South Grand Avenue and Historic Route 66.
foxla.com
This is California's most photo-worthy restaurant, according to Yelp
LOS ANGELES - As some people say - the 'gram eats first!. One Los Angeles restaurant recently ranked among Yelp's most photo-worthy restaurants in the United States - can you guess which one?. It's Bottega Louie, the downtown LA market, patisserie and cafe known for its open kitchen and menu...
California’s College Savings Program Offers Money For All Kids, And Some 2022 Graduates Can Get It Now
Students from low-income backgrounds will have seed money that research suggests will help make college much more accessible.
foxla.com
LA County homeless count released for first time since 2020
LOS ANGELES - The number of unhoused people in Los Angeles County has increased by 4.1% since 2020, according to the latest point-in-time tally released Thursday by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority. In the city of Los Angeles, the figure is up 1.7% from 2020. The count tallied 69,144...
kcrw.com
South LA chefs set the stage for the food pop-up explosion
Food pop-ups are ubiquitous in Los Angeles these days — from backyards to empty storefronts to inside other restaurants and businesses. The cost-efficient temporary eateries took off during the pandemic, offering chefs a way to reduce overhead costs while creating one-of-a-kind dining experiences. But selling homemade food has long...
foxla.com
Officials seeking help identifying woman brought to LA hospital
LOS ANGELES - Do you recognize this woman?. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Services is asking for your help identifying this patient who has been hospitalized since Sept. 4. Officials said the woman is around 30-years-old, 5'9" tall, weighing around 160 pounds, with an average build and...
hivplusmag.com
Meet the Dedicated Latino Behind East L.A.'s Historic AIDS Monument
[Haga clic aquí para leer este artículo en español.]. At the tender age of 17, Los Angeles native Richard Zaldivar first embarked on what would become a lifelong dedication to his roots and community. His amazing journey started with the role of president at a local youth group, where he organized community meetings to help educate his peers about addiction issues and community involvement and leadership. A few years later, Zaldivar moved into the political realm when he worked on a campaign for L.A. councilman Art Snyder. Zaldivar ended up working with Snyder for the next 13 or so years. It was during this time that he led the successful effort to save Cathedral High School in northeastern L.A. from closure and demolition.
New information to be released in slaying of 16-year-old in Lynwood
Detectives on Thursday planned to release new information they received about the 2016 slaying of 16-year-old Danah Rojo-Rivas in Lynwood. The information was received through an anonymous tip and will be shared during a 3 p.m. news conference that will be streamed on the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook and Instagram accounts. Detectives also […]
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in front of LA Live
LOS ANGELES – Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was fatally shot near the JW Marriott hotel in downtown Los Angeles and continued their investigation into the killing. The shooting was reported at 4:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of West Olympic Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles...
Woman shot and killed in L.A.’s Green Meadows neighborhood
A gunman is being sought after a woman was shot and killed in the Green Meadows neighborhood of Los Angeles Tuesday night. The shooting was reported around 10:18 p.m. near the intersection of South Central Avenue and East 90th Street. Arriving officers located a woman down with gunshot wounds, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson […]
Drive-by Paintball Shooting Targets Homeless
Sawtelle, Los Angeles, CA: A group of homeless individuals were targeted in a drive-by paintball shooting Thursday, Sept. 8, at 1:45 a.m. Los Angeles Police Department Pacific Division officers responded to reports of a shooting at the intersection of Sawtelle Boulevard and Graham Place in the Sawtelle neighborhood of Los Angeles.
glendaleca.gov
Glendale Police Department, California
At approximately 10:30 p.m. on September 2, 2022, a Glendale PD patrol officer was near the intersection of Brand Blvd. and Colorado St. when they noticed a male place an open bottle of liquor on the ground. The officer contacted the male, identified as 37-year-old Elvis Kazaryan (transient), regarding the violation and informed him that it is illegal to have an open container out in public. During the contact, the officer located a methamphetamine pipe, 16 individually wrapped balloons of heroin, and a credit card belonging to another individual. Utilizing departmental resources, the officer learned that Kazaryan had a felony warrant out for his arrest. Kazaryan was subsequently arrested and booked for possessing narcotics for sale, possessing unlawful paraphernalia, identity theft, and his outstanding warrant.
Man Killed in South Los Angeles Shooting
A man was shot and killed in South Los Angeles Wednesday evening.
Eater
LA’s Asian Bakeries Gear-Up for Annual Mooncake Festival This Weekend
The annual Mid-Autumn Festival lands on Saturday, September 10, and Los Angeles’s Asian bakeries are cranking out mooncakes to meet demand from both longtime celebrants and those new to the tradition. While these dense delicacies are traditionally filled with seeds, nuts, dried fruits, and preserved meats with salted egg yolks in the center, some bakeries are offering more creative takes this year, including boba mooncakes at Sunmerry Bakery.
The Best Pumpkin Patches to Visit in LA with Kids
For most of the country, the slide into fall begins with cool mornings and crunchy leaves underfoot but for us in LA, pumpkin patch season usually coincides with warmer daily temperatures (the crunchy leaves we still get but that’s because things are just dried out and brittle—less changing of the leaves). But that’s okay—you can still play the part—just pair your seasonal flannel or scarf over shorts and flip flops—no one said cool autumn weather is a must for picking out the best pumpkin. Speaking of, when you are ready to embrace all the gourds, spice and everything nice about fall, use our handy guide for where and when to go to get your pumpkin fix. Whether you are looking for festive fall celebrations, a quaint patch, an Instagram-worthy experience or just a place to pick up a pumpkin or two on the way home, your guide to the best pumpkin patches in LA is here.
