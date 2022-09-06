ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

Non-profit organization put together over 1200 emergency kits to honor 9/11

SAN ANTONIO - Hundreds of volunteers gathered Thursday to assemble more than 1200 family emergency preparedness starter kits in honor of 9/11. The United Way of San Antonio partnered with Bexar County on the day of service and remembrance which marks the 9/11 anniversary each year. Kits include batteries, water,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
news4sanantonio.com

New Braunfels High School no longer on lockdown

New Braunfels High School was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon following an anonymous tip regarding a "threat" that was made. From the New Braunfels ISD Facebook Page... The lockdown at NBHS has been lifted. All law enforcement agencies are now in the process of a departure plan for their personnel. Parents will be notified once students can be picked up and student drivers will be released.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man accused of trafficking missing 15-year-old girl from San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - Police arrested a man accused of trafficking a minor. Officers arrested Pedro Gonzales III. The 41-year-old is accused of prostituting and drugging a minor. According to an arrest affidavit, the 15-year-old girl went missing August 30, after her mother told investigators she never returned home from school.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Suspects arrested following the overdoses of Hays ISD students

SAN MARCOS, Texas – Police have arrested two suspects concerning the Fentanyl overdoses among students in the Hays Independent School District. 20-year-old Anthony Rios is facing charges of manufacturing, delivering, and possession of a controlled substance. Police say during his arrest, they also found nearly 400 Percocet pills containing Fentanyl in his home.
SAN MARCOS, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Police need your help looking for missing 16-year-old

SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help looking for a missing 16-year-old. Destiny Nicole de la Rosa was last seen a week ago on Mossrock drive near Woodcliffe on the Northwest side. She has piercings on her ears, nose, and abdomen. If you know where she is, please contact the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

PLAN AHEAD: Major traffic gridlock expected for Bad Bunny concert

SAN ANTONIO - Bad Bunny is taking over the Alamodome Wednesday night!. Bunny's World’s Hottest Tour will feature DJ Alesso as a guest for 11 dates, and Diplo as a guest at two dates. About 50,000 people are expected to attend the concert. Officials have warned to plan ahead...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man charged with murder after shooting victim in Seguin months ago

SEGUIN, Texas - A suspect is behind bars, accused of killing a Pflugerville man two months ago in Seguin. Norman "Trey" Powell is charged with the murder of Gregory Roundtree on July 2nd. Police say 38-year-old Powell shot Roundtree during an argument. Powell is in the Guadalupe County Jail charged...
SEGUIN, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Woman accused of trying to kidnap 4-year-old girl at Walmart

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio woman is accused of trying to kidnap a 4-year-old girl from a local Walmart. Police say 35-year-old Jessica Vega grabbed the shopping cart the girl was in and started to walk away with it. The girl's mother began screaming at Vega, attracting the attention of an employee.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

