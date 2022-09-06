Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here’s What You Need to Know About Kanye West Partnering with This Texas Sneaker StoreTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Texas Senator Says Republicans Don’t Care About YouTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Have you visited the grave of this horse in San Antonio?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Tasting Food As It Should Be: Meadow EateryJoshua H.San Antonio, TX
These 3 employers were rated the best to work for in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Former San Antonio Mayor remembers King Charles' past visit to San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — As the world mourns the loss of Queen Elizabeth II people are now wondering what a King Charles reign will look like. The king visited San Antonio when Henry Cisneros was Mayor. Decades before becoming king San Antonio welcomed then-Prince Charles. “[Thursday] there is also a...
Non-profit organization put together over 1200 emergency kits to honor 9/11
SAN ANTONIO - Hundreds of volunteers gathered Thursday to assemble more than 1200 family emergency preparedness starter kits in honor of 9/11. The United Way of San Antonio partnered with Bexar County on the day of service and remembrance which marks the 9/11 anniversary each year. Kits include batteries, water,...
San Antonio talks trail safety after runner abducted, murdered in Memphis
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - The abduction and murder of a jogger in Tennessee last week has runners here on edge. It has many thinking about how and where they can exercise safely. Lauren Bump, a medical student who was running near O.P. Schnabel Park on the Northwest side, was stabbed...
Will 50,000 Bad Bunny fans packing the Alamodome bring more big name artists?
SAN ANTONIO - It's the show that's taken San Antonio by storm, Bad Bunny. Entertainment experts say Wednesday’s concert could open more doors for the Alamo City. Bad Bunny mania is sweeping San Antonio. “It's crazy 50,000 people,” Julie Delgadillo said. They were lined up as far as...
$2.28 million federal education grant should boost lower-income East Side students
SAN ANTONIO - A federal grant of $2.28 million is aimed at helping hundreds of lower-income students, primarily on San Antonio's East Side. The 'Knowledge is Power' project of after-school educational programs will use both churches and community centers to make it easier for kids to access their services. "This...
New Braunfels High School no longer on lockdown
New Braunfels High School was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon following an anonymous tip regarding a "threat" that was made. From the New Braunfels ISD Facebook Page... The lockdown at NBHS has been lifted. All law enforcement agencies are now in the process of a departure plan for their personnel. Parents will be notified once students can be picked up and student drivers will be released.
Bandera County residents search for answers behind series of mysterious disappearances
Fear and frustration in Bandera County northwest of San Antonio. A series of mysterious disappearances have residents wondering if they're part of a killing spree. Many are upset with the sheriff's department which has released little information to families or the public. Even if the cases turn out to be...
Man accused of trafficking missing 15-year-old girl from San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - Police arrested a man accused of trafficking a minor. Officers arrested Pedro Gonzales III. The 41-year-old is accused of prostituting and drugging a minor. According to an arrest affidavit, the 15-year-old girl went missing August 30, after her mother told investigators she never returned home from school.
Crumbling downtown sidewalks fixed seven years after Trouble Shooters exposed problems
SAN ANTONIO – Downtown’s sidewalks are now safer for you to walk on as the Trouble Shooters show you the results, seven years in the making. Just steps from The Alamo, sidewalks with glass skylights built on top of basements started to crumble. The Trouble Shooters were relentless in making sure the sidewalks were made safe.
Suspects arrested following the overdoses of Hays ISD students
SAN MARCOS, Texas – Police have arrested two suspects concerning the Fentanyl overdoses among students in the Hays Independent School District. 20-year-old Anthony Rios is facing charges of manufacturing, delivering, and possession of a controlled substance. Police say during his arrest, they also found nearly 400 Percocet pills containing Fentanyl in his home.
Police need your help looking for missing 16-year-old
SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help looking for a missing 16-year-old. Destiny Nicole de la Rosa was last seen a week ago on Mossrock drive near Woodcliffe on the Northwest side. She has piercings on her ears, nose, and abdomen. If you know where she is, please contact the...
Council approaches final budget vote as MLK Commission asks for more funding
SAN ANTONIO - The months-long debate over how to divvy up the proposed $3.4 billion City of San Antonio 2023 budget is reaching an end. The latest group to lobby Council for additional funding is the MLK Commission, which had five people speak on behalf of the popular annual parade today.
Police searching for remaining suspects in Walmart parking lot robbery in Seguin
SEGUIN, Texas – The suspects, involved in a robbery that happened in a Walmart parking lot, have been identified. The Seguin Police Department says the robbery occurred Monday, September 5, at a Walmart parking lot off of the S. State Hwy 123 Bypass. The victims, a 16-year-old male, and...
Schertz manufacturing company hiring for positions with $18.75 an hour starting pay
SCHERTZ -- A manufacturing company located in Schertz is looking for new employees to join their team. Munters will host a job fair on Tuesday, September 13. The hiring event is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Munter's location at 16900 Jordan Road. The company which makes items such...
Local veteran's truck stolen from driveway as car thefts climb nationwide
SAN ANTONIO — Car thefts in San Antonio are up nearly 30 percent over this time in 2021, and thieves are taking extra time and steps to get to your vehicle. Rick Morin says thieves went above and beyond to steal his truck Wednesday night. It was his dream...
Police searching for San Antonio teenage girl who's been missing for nearly a week
SAN ANTONI0 - Police are searching for a teenage girl who's been missing for nearly a week from the West Side. Gabrielle Ibarra-Rice, 15, was last seen on Sept. 1 off Resurrection Street near U.S. Highway 151. Ibarra-Rice is 5 foot, 1 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds with brown eyes...
Suspects arrested after Illegally Dumping mattresses & box springs, investigators say
SAN ANTONIO – Two suspects have been arrested for illegally dumping their mattresses and box springs on the side of the road. Investigators received photos showing 61-year-old Rhonda Dutton and 64-year-old Larry Donell Williams illegally throwing out mattresses and box springs. Both Dutton and Williams were booked into the...
PLAN AHEAD: Major traffic gridlock expected for Bad Bunny concert
SAN ANTONIO - Bad Bunny is taking over the Alamodome Wednesday night!. Bunny's World’s Hottest Tour will feature DJ Alesso as a guest for 11 dates, and Diplo as a guest at two dates. About 50,000 people are expected to attend the concert. Officials have warned to plan ahead...
Man charged with murder after shooting victim in Seguin months ago
SEGUIN, Texas - A suspect is behind bars, accused of killing a Pflugerville man two months ago in Seguin. Norman "Trey" Powell is charged with the murder of Gregory Roundtree on July 2nd. Police say 38-year-old Powell shot Roundtree during an argument. Powell is in the Guadalupe County Jail charged...
Woman accused of trying to kidnap 4-year-old girl at Walmart
SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio woman is accused of trying to kidnap a 4-year-old girl from a local Walmart. Police say 35-year-old Jessica Vega grabbed the shopping cart the girl was in and started to walk away with it. The girl's mother began screaming at Vega, attracting the attention of an employee.
