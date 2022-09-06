ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville Daily Record

TSG Realty buys San Marco Theatre, Stellers properties

TSG Realty announced Sept. 8 it bought the San Marco Square properties anchored and leased by the San Marco Theatre and Stellers Gallery for $3.35 million. It bought the properties from San Marco Real Estate Partnership LLC. TSG Property Manager Pamela Howard said the properties at 1990-1996 San Marco Blvd....
Jacksonville Daily Record

ServPro franchise buys Cassat Avenue building for relocation

NAI Hallmark announced the sale of 750 Cassat Ave. in West Jacksonville to ServPro of Arlington/Jacksonville East for $3.26 million. NAI Hallmark Vice President Austin Kay represented the seller and John Cole with Foundry Commercial represented the buyer. The 32,198-square-foot building was developed in 1979. Beauty Max previously operated there.
Jacksonville Daily Record

7-Eleven to North Jacksonville

JEA received a service availability request report for a 5,000-square-foot convenience store at 671 Pecan Park Road in North Jacksonville. England-Thims & Miller Inc. is the civil engineer. Previous reports show that the 7-Eleven chain is exploring construction of a 4,560-square-foot convenience store/restaurant with automobile and diesel fueling at northwest...
Jacksonville Daily Record

Topaz Village in Ortega sells for $66 million

Two properties that make up the Topaz Villas at 5327 Timuquana Road sold for $66 million Sept. 7. Through Mission Springs JV 2019 LLC, Lynd Co. of San Antonio sold the apartments to NS Property Management of Fort Lauderdale, which bought the property through Villas at Ortega LP. Lynd bought...
Jacksonville Daily Record

Walgreen Co. sells two stores for a total of $11.9 million

Drugstore chain Walgreen Co. sold two Jacksonville properties Aug. 26 for a combined $11.9 million. The buyer is Los Angeles-based Corporate Partners Capital Group, through CP Thunder FS LLC. Walgreen sold its property at 14405 Beach Blvd. for $6.1 million and its 5990 Townsend Road site for $5.8 million. Corporate...
John Pappas
fernandinaobserver.com

A Very Big Saturday for the 7th Street Markets

Saturday marks the 10th anniversary of the Fernandina Beach Market Place farmers market. Being open every Saturday, for 10 years, really embeds you into the community and you become friends — no, you become family — and we have a reunion each week from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
residentnews.net

City’s hunt continues to find source of bad smells

As Murray Hill residents continue to report less-than-pleasant smells wafting through their neighborhood, Envirosuite, the company contracted by the city of Jacksonville to provide 24/7 monitoring through a 12-month study, is now in its fourth month of environmental data collection. Residents living in other urban neighborhoods such as Ortega, San Marco, Springfield and Brentwood have also complained about the smell.
News4Jax.com

Q BBQ Fest returning to Jacksonville’s TIAA Bank Field this fall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Barbecue lovers, this is for you. The second annual Q BBQ Fest - Jacksonville is returning to TIAA Bank Field, featuring more than 30,000 pounds of brisket, chicken, pulled pork and ribs. More than nine pitmasters will be grilling, smoking and roasting during the two-day event,...
elegantislandliving.net

SSI Archives - A Legendary Storm in the Golden Isles: The Hurricane of 1898

We are halfway through hurricane season, which runs from June 1 through November 30. Residents are hoping that the Golden Isles will be spared a major storm in 2022. Fortunately, sophisticated forecasting models and warning systems provide advanced notice as a storm approaches. In 1898, the Federal government established the first hurricane warning network, but it could not prepare Coastal Georgia residents for one of the most destructive storms of the 19th century.
