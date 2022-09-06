Read full article on original website
Man arraigned on charges of making threats to Memphis community on social media
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man charged with posting threats to the Memphis community on social media was arraigned Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. According to police, Williams made the threats in a video with another man, which was posted to social media following the violent shooting spree Wednesday, Sept. 7, through the Mid-South.
Three men in critical condition after separate Sunday night shootings
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three males are in critical condition after Sunday night shootings. Memphis Police Department said its officers first responded to a shooting at S. Orleans St and McMillan St. Sunday, Sept. 11 at 9:20 pm. The male injured in that shooting was transported to Regional One hospital...
Case continued for teens charged in Rev. Eason-Williams' murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A status hearing for the two teens charged in the murder of Memphis activist and pastor Reverend Autura Eason-Williams in July was held Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. 15-year-old Miguel Andrade, 15-year-old Brayan Carrillo, and 21-year-old Eduard Rodriguez Tabora are charged in the murder of Rev. Eason-Williams.
6 teenagers arrested on car burglary charges near Beale Street
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Six teenagers were arrested Saturday night on car burglary charges while Memphis Police officers were working near Beale Street. Police said an officer saw a group of men wearing black ski masks and hoodies walk past Beale Street and down Beale Alley, where several cars were parked.
Opinion | Those in authority have a lot more explaining to do | Otis Sanford
MEMPHIS, Mo. — As more details emerge surrounding two people believed responsible for horrendous deadly violence in Memphis recently, it is clear that those in authority have a lot more explaining to do. 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly, who allegedly killed three people and wounded three others during a shooting spree...
Teenager missing, Memphis Police said last seen at Cordova High
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 15-year-old girl is currently missing who was last seen at Cordova High School, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Takirra Milam is about five foot five and has black hair with burgundy braids, police said. She has brown eyes and has been missing since Sept. 6, according to MPD.
Man charged in Eliza Fletcher's murder appears in court on theft charge
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of the kidnapping and killing Eliza Fletcher appeared in court Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, on another charge. Cleotha Henderson (aka Abston) was arraigned on a theft of property charge. The theft charge is in regards to a worker at the Malco theater on Germantown Parkway who reported her wallet stolen to Memphis Police on Sept. 1, the day before Fletcher’s abduction.
Man in critical condition following accidental tailgate shooting, police said
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is seriously hurt after accidentally shooting himself at the Southern Heritage Classic, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Memphis Police confirm that this accidental self-inflicted shooting took place on Saturday shortly before 6 p.m. in the 400 block of Early Maxwell. The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
Family remembers Richard Clark, second victim in Memphis shooting spree
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of Richard Clark gathered in their childhood home in South Memphis and shared memories on Saturday. Clark, 62, was the second victim in Wednesday night’s deadly shooting rampage that ripped apart multiple families and put the city of Memphis on lock. Laughter is...
MPD: Corteria Wright, believed to be a victim of Wednesday's shooting spree, actually died from a separate shooting that night
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As details from Wednesday night's shooting spree across Memphis come to light, Memphis Police have learned that one victim, 17-year-old Corteria Wright, identified by them as Corteria McKinnie, actually died of a separate shooting that night. Memphis Police said officers responded to a Memphis Fire station...
Suspect charged in Fletcher murder also charged for 2021 rape, kidnapping
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three more criminal charges have surfaced in the Shelby County's justice portal for the suspect tied to the murder of Memphis mother Eliza Fletcher, but these charges represent another kidnapping that occurred nearly a year before Fletcher's disappearance. Dating back to Sept. 21 of 2021, aggravated...
Shooting in South Memphis leaves two women seriously injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in the Trigg neighborhood of Memphis has two women in critical condition Friday night, Memphis Police said. Police responded to the 1100 block of Willie Mitchell Boulevard around 6 p.m. to a shooting at a house. The two women were found and taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
Teenager in critical condition after shooting near Lamar Avenue in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenager is in critical condition after being shot on I-240 near Lamar Avenue in Memphis Friday. Memphis Police said they responded to the shooting around 4 p.m., and located a 17-year-old boy. He was taken to Regional One Hospital. MPD said there is no suspect...
Police: Man responsible for multiple shootings in Memphis while on Facebook Live in custody
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police warned people in Memphis to be on the lookout for a man who is responsible for multiple shootings Wednesday while on Facebook Live. Police said the suspect, 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly, was taken into custody in the area of Ivan Road and Hodge Road. A shelter in place for that area has been lifted. People should avoid the area at this time.
Previous convictions of men charged in high-profile murders detailed in Shelby County juvenile court
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New details have surfaced regarding the previous charges and convictions of two men accused of separate high-profile Memphis murders in the past week. Memphis Police have officially accused Ezekiel Kelly, 19, of a shooting rampage across the city that killed three people on Wednesday and injured three others. Shelby County court records show he was accused of stealing a car as well as robbing and beating up a student years before this tragedy.
Tips for runners to stay safe after Eliza Fletcher kidnapping
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the recent news of the abduction and murder of Eliza Fletcher while jogging last week, ABC24 wanted to share some tips for runners who are going out by themselves. EDITOR'S NOTE: This article is not to put blame on the runner but instead to share...
Man found shot to death at gas station
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police confirmed that the fatal shooting that occurred Wednesday, Sept. 7 in the 900 block of South Parkway East near I-240 was related to a mobile mass shooting. Suspect Ezekiel Kelly went on a shooting rampage Wednesday, killing four people and injuring three others. Kelly...
Are kidnappings on the rise in the Memphis area?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In light of the kidnapping and murder of Eliza Fletcher, ABC24 took a look at the number of kidnappings in the Memphis area. According to the Memphis Public Safety data hub, as of Wednesday, Sept. 7, there have been 107 reported kidnappings since January 1, 2022, with 19 of those in the last month.
Memphians finish the route Eliza Fletcher always jogged before she was murdered
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, marked exactly a week since police said Cleotha Henderson abducted Eliza Fletcher while she was on her morning run. After all of the doom and gloom, people came together to celebrate Fletcher’s life by finishing her run for her on the route that she always took.
One man killed in overnight shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 24-year-old man was found dead after a shooting in Highland Heights after an overnight shooting Wednesday, Memphis Police Department said. MPD said officers arrived at the 3100 block of Lyndale Ave. at 12:56 am. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. According to MPD,...
