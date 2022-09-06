ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WATN Local Memphis

Man charged in Eliza Fletcher's murder appears in court on theft charge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of the kidnapping and killing Eliza Fletcher appeared in court Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, on another charge. Cleotha Henderson (aka Abston) was arraigned on a theft of property charge. The theft charge is in regards to a worker at the Malco theater on Germantown Parkway who reported her wallet stolen to Memphis Police on Sept. 1, the day before Fletcher’s abduction.
WATN Local Memphis

Man in critical condition following accidental tailgate shooting, police said

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is seriously hurt after accidentally shooting himself at the Southern Heritage Classic, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Memphis Police confirm that this accidental self-inflicted shooting took place on Saturday shortly before 6 p.m. in the 400 block of Early Maxwell. The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
Eliza Fletcher
WATN Local Memphis

MPD: Corteria Wright, believed to be a victim of Wednesday's shooting spree, actually died from a separate shooting that night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As details from Wednesday night's shooting spree across Memphis come to light, Memphis Police have learned that one victim, 17-year-old Corteria Wright, identified by them as Corteria McKinnie, actually died of a separate shooting that night. Memphis Police said officers responded to a Memphis Fire station...
#Memphis Police#Mpd#Fbi#Atf#Us Marshals#The University Of Memphis
WATN Local Memphis

Police: Man responsible for multiple shootings in Memphis while on Facebook Live in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police warned people in Memphis to be on the lookout for a man who is responsible for multiple shootings Wednesday while on Facebook Live. Police said the suspect, 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly, was taken into custody in the area of Ivan Road and Hodge Road. A shelter in place for that area has been lifted. People should avoid the area at this time.
WATN Local Memphis

Previous convictions of men charged in high-profile murders detailed in Shelby County juvenile court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New details have surfaced regarding the previous charges and convictions of two men accused of separate high-profile Memphis murders in the past week. Memphis Police have officially accused Ezekiel Kelly, 19, of a shooting rampage across the city that killed three people on Wednesday and injured three others. Shelby County court records show he was accused of stealing a car as well as robbing and beating up a student years before this tragedy.
WATN Local Memphis

Man found shot to death at gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police confirmed that the fatal shooting that occurred Wednesday, Sept. 7 in the 900 block of South Parkway East near I-240 was related to a mobile mass shooting. Suspect Ezekiel Kelly went on a shooting rampage Wednesday, killing four people and injuring three others. Kelly...
WATN Local Memphis

Are kidnappings on the rise in the Memphis area?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In light of the kidnapping and murder of Eliza Fletcher, ABC24 took a look at the number of kidnappings in the Memphis area. According to the Memphis Public Safety data hub, as of Wednesday, Sept. 7, there have been 107 reported kidnappings since January 1, 2022, with 19 of those in the last month.
WATN Local Memphis

One man killed in overnight shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 24-year-old man was found dead after a shooting in Highland Heights after an overnight shooting Wednesday, Memphis Police Department said. MPD said officers arrived at the 3100 block of Lyndale Ave. at 12:56 am. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. According to MPD,...
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

