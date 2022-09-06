Read full article on original website
Related
Fan makes Rams-Bills look like gender reveal with smoke bomb on field
Apparently the Bills blowing out the Rams in the NFL season opener was too boring for one fan at SoFi Stadium as he got a pink smoke bomb onto the field. Things couldn’t have been going much worse for the Los Angeles Rams in the first game of their Super Bowl defense, the NFL season opener on Thursday night against the Buffalo Bills. Matthew Stafford looked awful, the defense was gashed often, and the result was a huge second-half deficit.
NFL・
FanSided
281K+
Followers
532K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0