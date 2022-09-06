Read full article on original website
Netflix pauses ‘The Crown’ following Queen Elizabeth’s death
Netflix will reportedly pause filming for “The Crown,” the historical drama TV series about the life of Queen Elizabeth II, to honor her death. The show’s writer, Peter Morgan, sent out an email after the announcement of the queen’s death on Thursday that the show will likely pause its filming. “The Crown is a love…
