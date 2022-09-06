Read full article on original website
KHBS
UAFS retracts request to add voting center at Fort Smith campus
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A special meeting to discuss a proposed new voting center on the campus of the University of Arkansas Fort Smith was canceled by the Sebastian County Election Commission on Thursday. A reason for the cancellation was not provided to 40/29 News. The county election coordinator...
talkbusiness.net
UAFS chancellor pulls voting site plan after Election Commission cancels meeting
Dr. Terisa Riley, University of Arkansas at Fort Smith chancellor, on Wednesday (Sept. 7) rescinded the university’s proposal for a voting location on the campus after a special meeting of the Sebastian County Election Commission was canceled with no explanation. The cancelation came after it was learned Commissioner Cara...
kuaf.com
Arkansas' First Black County Judge
Caree Banton is an Assistant Professor of Afro-Caribbean History at the University of Arkansas who is jointly appointed in History and African and African American Studies. She received a MA in Development Studies from the University of Ghana in July, 2012 and completed her doctoral work at Vanderbilt University in June, 2013.
kuaf.com
Fayetteville City Council to Consider Waiving Lake Sequoyah Park Permit Fees
Alison Jumper, Director of Fayetteville Parks, Natural Resources & Cultural Affairs, stands near outdoor permit fees payment drop box. Fayetteville Parks and Recreation Advisory Board this summer unanimously voted to recommend the city waive both daily and annual boating and fishing permit fees for Lake Sequoyah Park. The proposal will be presented to City Council tonight. Alison Jumper, Director of Fayetteville Parks, Natural Resources & Cultural Affairs, explains the proposed change, in part, is to encourage more visitors.
KHBS
Beaver Lake glamping site decision tabled another two weeks
BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — At its Wednesday night meeting, the Benton County Planning Board voted to table the decision on a Beaver Lake glamping site until the next meeting. The 200-acre resort-style camping site near Railroad Cut Road in Rogers has been the subject of much debate. Watch the...
KHBS
Updated COVID-19 booster shots available in Northwest Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — New and updated COVID-19 booster vaccines are now available throughout Northwest Arkansas. The new boosters shots are aimed to combat the omicron variant. “This vaccine is different because we’re including that in there along with the original strains of covid," Medical Arts Pharmacy pharmacist Payton Hanby...
KHBS
Entire police department in Arkoma, Oklahoma quits
ARKOMA, Okla. — Arkoma residents are concerned about their safety after the entire police force resigned on Wednesday. "We have supported them, the people have supported them, city hall has not. I want them (town leaders) to know that they need to start supporting our police officers and paying them what they're supposed to be paying them," Tammy Tritt said.
doingmoretoday.com
Building on a Legacy of Service
ROGERS, Ark. – Sept. 7, 2022 – Regions Bank on Wednesday announced local banking veteran Jaclyn Henderson will serve as market executive for the company in Bentonville, Rogers, Siloam Springs, Springdale and Fayetteville in Northwest Arkansas and across the bank’s Southwest Missouri territory. Henderson succeeds Jerry Vest, who recently announced his retirement as Regions’ Commercial Banking Leader and local market executive. Vest’s last day with the bank was Aug. 31.
Judge approves $1 settlement in Huntsville abuse case
Judge Timothy L. Brooks in the Western District of Arkansas Federal Court approved a settlement amount of $1 in a case involving alleged sexual assault and harassment at a Madison County school.
Washington County, Arkansas investigates incident involving off-duty Oklahoma deputy
ADAIR COUNTY, Okla. — Washington County in Arkansas is investigating an incident involving an off-duty deputy with the Adair County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO), according to the ACSO. A post to the ACSO Facebook page said Adair County Sheriff Jason Ritchie was aware of the incident and intends to...
Sheriff: Off-duty Oklahoma deputy shoots man in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot by an off-duty Oklahoma deputy in Washington County. According to Sheriff Tim Helder with the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO), just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, deputies responded to a shooting on Pleasant Hill Road in the rural Lincoln area.
ArchDaily
Crystal Bridges Imagines the Future of Housing
Housing is a mess in Northwest Arkansas. The metropolitan area between the college town of Fayetteville, the buzzing art hub of Bentonville, and the bedroom communities of Rogers and Springdale are expected to double in size over the next two decades, and like many quickly growing urban areas across the country, there aren’t enough places to live.
Tahlequah HS in distance learning following Labor Day triple shooting
According to the Tahlequah Daily Press, three people were shot and one is dead following a triple shooting that happened sometime Monday afternoon.
Nightmare on Block Street announces 2022 festivities
Block Street in Fayetteville is about to get a lot more spooky as the Pinpoint bar announced its planned festivities for "Nightmare on Block Street."
News On 6
Off-Duty Adair Count Deputy Accused Of Shooting Man In Arkansas
Investigators in Washington County, Arkansas said an off-duty Adair County deputy was involved in a shooting over the weekend. They said on Saturday, Sept. 3, Deputy Travis Adams shot Justin Hellyer twice during an argument. Washington County officials released cell phone video taken by a witness. Hellyer was taken to...
Fayetteville Police investigating homicide outside McDonald’s
Fayetteville Police are investigating after a shooting at McDonald's on College Avenue left one dead Tuesday night, Sept. 6.
Fayetteville police searching for suspect in deadly shooting
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to Fayetteville police, there was a shooting that occurred at 1641 North College Avenue at approximately 9:55 p.m. on Tuesday (Sept. 6). According to information released by the Fayetteville Police Department, a nearby officer responded to the incident after hearing gunshots. The release said the male victim suffered from a gunshot wound. Police have not released his identity at this time.
salineriverchronicle.com
Possible world-record paddlefish skewered on Beaver Lake
ROGERS — Some people might be a bit squeamish if they saw a fish as long as them swimming directly under where they were floating. Chris Cantrell of Berryville, Arkansas, swam toward such a beast and managed to land it using spearfishing tackle early Saturday morning at Beaver Lake. Cantrell shot a 90-pound, 12-ounce paddlefish and wrestled it to the surface, possibly breaking the spearfishing world-record mark for the species.
Men’s hoop Hogs 2022-2023 SEC schedule announced
The Southeastern Conference has announced Arkansas’ 2022-23 conference men’s basketball schedule.
Fort Smith police obtain warrant for hit-and-run suspect
Fort Smith police obtained a warrant on September 7 for Oscar Martinez, 21, in connection to a hit-and-run on April 24.
