Fayetteville, AR

KHBS

UAFS retracts request to add voting center at Fort Smith campus

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A special meeting to discuss a proposed new voting center on the campus of the University of Arkansas Fort Smith was canceled by the Sebastian County Election Commission on Thursday. A reason for the cancellation was not provided to 40/29 News. The county election coordinator...
FORT SMITH, AR
kuaf.com

Arkansas' First Black County Judge

Caree Banton is an Assistant Professor of Afro-Caribbean History at the University of Arkansas who is jointly appointed in History and African and African American Studies. She received a MA in Development Studies from the University of Ghana in July, 2012 and completed her doctoral work at Vanderbilt University in June, 2013.
ARKANSAS STATE
kuaf.com

Fayetteville City Council to Consider Waiving Lake Sequoyah Park Permit Fees

Alison Jumper, Director of Fayetteville Parks, Natural Resources & Cultural Affairs, stands near outdoor permit fees payment drop box. Fayetteville Parks and Recreation Advisory Board this summer unanimously voted to recommend the city waive both daily and annual boating and fishing permit fees for Lake Sequoyah Park. The proposal will be presented to City Council tonight. Alison Jumper, Director of Fayetteville Parks, Natural Resources & Cultural Affairs, explains the proposed change, in part, is to encourage more visitors.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Beaver Lake glamping site decision tabled another two weeks

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — At its Wednesday night meeting, the Benton County Planning Board voted to table the decision on a Beaver Lake glamping site until the next meeting. The 200-acre resort-style camping site near Railroad Cut Road in Rogers has been the subject of much debate. Watch the...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
KHBS

Updated COVID-19 booster shots available in Northwest Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — New and updated COVID-19 booster vaccines are now available throughout Northwest Arkansas. The new boosters shots are aimed to combat the omicron variant. “This vaccine is different because we’re including that in there along with the original strains of covid," Medical Arts Pharmacy pharmacist Payton Hanby...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Entire police department in Arkoma, Oklahoma quits

ARKOMA, Okla. — Arkoma residents are concerned about their safety after the entire police force resigned on Wednesday. "We have supported them, the people have supported them, city hall has not. I want them (town leaders) to know that they need to start supporting our police officers and paying them what they're supposed to be paying them," Tammy Tritt said.
ARKOMA, OK
doingmoretoday.com

Building on a Legacy of Service

ROGERS, Ark. – Sept. 7, 2022 – Regions Bank on Wednesday announced local banking veteran Jaclyn Henderson will serve as market executive for the company in Bentonville, Rogers, Siloam Springs, Springdale and Fayetteville in Northwest Arkansas and across the bank’s Southwest Missouri territory. Henderson succeeds Jerry Vest, who recently announced his retirement as Regions’ Commercial Banking Leader and local market executive. Vest’s last day with the bank was Aug. 31.
BENTONVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Sheriff: Off-duty Oklahoma deputy shoots man in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot by an off-duty Oklahoma deputy in Washington County. According to Sheriff Tim Helder with the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO), just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, deputies responded to a shooting on Pleasant Hill Road in the rural Lincoln area.
ArchDaily

Crystal Bridges Imagines the Future of Housing

Housing is a mess in Northwest Arkansas. The metropolitan area between the college town of Fayetteville, the buzzing art hub of Bentonville, and the bedroom communities of Rogers and Springdale are expected to double in size over the next two decades, and like many quickly growing urban areas across the country, there aren’t enough places to live.
BENTONVILLE, AR
News On 6

Off-Duty Adair Count Deputy Accused Of Shooting Man In Arkansas

Investigators in Washington County, Arkansas said an off-duty Adair County deputy was involved in a shooting over the weekend. They said on Saturday, Sept. 3, Deputy Travis Adams shot Justin Hellyer twice during an argument. Washington County officials released cell phone video taken by a witness. Hellyer was taken to...
5NEWS

Fayetteville police searching for suspect in deadly shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — According to Fayetteville police, there was a shooting that occurred at 1641 North College Avenue at approximately 9:55 p.m. on Tuesday (Sept. 6). According to information released by the Fayetteville Police Department, a nearby officer responded to the incident after hearing gunshots. The release said the male victim suffered from a gunshot wound. Police have not released his identity at this time.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Possible world-record paddlefish skewered on Beaver Lake

ROGERS — Some people might be a bit squeamish if they saw a fish as long as them swimming directly under where they were floating. Chris Cantrell of Berryville, Arkansas, swam toward such a beast and managed to land it using spearfishing tackle early Saturday morning at Beaver Lake. Cantrell shot a 90-pound, 12-ounce paddlefish and wrestled it to the surface, possibly breaking the spearfishing world-record mark for the species.
BERRYVILLE, AR

