ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Firefighters fully contain Border 32 fire in rural East County

By David Hernandez
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E2jOp_0hjLlbWy00
A firefighting helicopter dropped water onto a brush fire near the Barrett Lake Mobile Home Park on Thursday. The fire was 100 percent contained on Sunday, officials said. (Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Firefighters on Monday fully contained a brush fire that burned nearly 4,500 acres and destroyed 19 homes, including RVs, in rural East County last week, officials said.

The 4,456-acre Border 32 fire, as it was dubbed, ignited around 2 p.m. Wednesday off state Route 94 in the Barrett Junction area, east of Dulzura. The flames took off south and east toward Potrero and Tecate near the U.S.-Mexico border.

More than 1,500 residents were ordered to evacuate their homes through Friday, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

Officials previously said the fire destroyed three homes, but the figure changed dramatically when they counted "non-traditional homes" such as RVs that were used as primary residences, Cal Fire San Diego Capt. Thomas shoots said.

Hundreds of firefighters worked in blistering heat to contain the fire. At least eight suffered minor, heat-related injuries while two civilians suffered second- and third-degree burns. An update on their conditions was not available.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Sunday.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Former couple who vanished on the same day and in same Lake Tahoe area as missing teen Kiely Rodni, 16, are found dead outside of their car that crashed down an embankment

A California man and woman who went missing on the same day and in the same area by Lake Tahoe as Kiely Rodni were found dead in an embankment on Wednesday. Janette 'JJ' Pantoja, 29, and ex-boyfriend Juan Almanza Zavala, 36, were discovered near their car which was lodged down a Nevada County embankment, according to the Nevada County Sheriff's Office.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Home#U S Mexico#Cal Fire San Diego
CBS Sacramento

CHP warns about Burning Man cars trying to make it over Sierra

GOLD RUN – California Highway Patrol is sending out a warning to people on the way to Burning Man: Don't burn out on the way.Officers have been getting a sneak preview of some of the creative contraptions on eastbound Interstate 80 as revelers make their way to the Nevada desert.The problem? A lot of the vehicles are barely street legal – and some have apparently been breaking down during the climb up Donner Pass. Law requires vehicles to be under a certain length, height and width. Any decorations also need to be secured. "Make sure everything is properly secured so we don't end up with any decorations littering our beautiful mountain pass," CHP wrote.The festival, which takes place about two hours north of Reno in Black Rock City, begins this Sunday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Family with infant are rescued after three days stranded in canyon at Tahoe National Forest

A family hiking with an infant was rescued after spending three days stranded in a steep canyon in a remote California forest, officials said.The parents, along with their 10-year-old, a nine-month-old infant and a dog were hiking in Tahoe National Forest in Northern California when they became stuck.Sierra County Sheriff’s Office said the area, 225 miles northeast of San Francisco, is some of the steepest in the county, which backs onto the Sierra Nevada mountain range.Authorities said the mother came down with heat exhaustion and could not hike out of the remote area to safety.So, the father left the children...
ACCIDENTS
TheDailyBeast

Celebrities Accused of Water Abuse During Severe California Drought

Shrinking underground aquifers, a stressed Colorado river, and less rain have sent Southern California into a third year of severe drought, as six million residents face some of the stiffest water restrictions in the country. But some of our wealthiest neighbors don’t seem to think the shortage equally applies to them. A Los Angeles Times investigation into water usage through the San Fernando Valley found that 2,000 residents of Calabasas and Hidden Hills, including Sylvester Stallone, Dwyane Wade, Kevin Hart and Kim, and Kourtney Kardashian, were issued “‘notices of excedence’ by the Las Virgenes Municipal Water District,” meaning that they had surpassed 150 percent of their allotted water at least four times since the drought was declared. The stars’ excuses ranged from 500 thirsty fruit trees and dry lawns to a broken pool. The 65,000 residents of Las Virgenes consistently use more gallons of water per year than the nearly 4 million residents of Los Angeles, at times even tripling the daily water use per resident in LA, according to data from the investigation.Read it at Los Angeles Times
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TheStreet

Huge California Brush Fire Grows

A fast-spreading wildfire has caused multiple injuries, forced mandatory evacuations and drawn firefighting planes from as far away as Canada. The fire started just as a severe heat wave, which is expected to last for several days, hit Southern California. The Route fire, as it has been named by authorities,...
CASTAIC, CA
The Weather Channel

California's Mosquito Fire Quadruples In Size (PHOTOS)

The Mosquito Fire has burned more than 10 square miles. The fire is 0% contained as of Thursday morning. Photos show burned out cars and firefighters battling the blaze. The Mosquito Fire, burning in Northern California's Sierra Nevada, quadrupled in size by Thursday morning. The blaze is now more than...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC News

2 residents of California assisted living facilities die after separate accidental poisoning incidents

Two residents of Northern California assisted living facilities, operated by the same Kentucky-based company, died this week following similar accidental poisonings, officials and family said Friday. Constantine Albert Canoun, a 94-year-old resident of the Atria Walnut Creek, died Wednesday after he swallowed cleaning fluid last week at the facility 25...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Independent

California wildfires threaten mountain communities

Firefighters on Friday struggled to control raging California wildfires that have grown explosively during extreme heat and forced thousands of residents to flee mountain communities at both ends of the state. The Fairview Fire in Southern California covered about 37 square miles (95 square kilometers) of Riverside County and was just 5% contained. Two people died while fleeing flames on Monday and at least 11 structures have been destroyed. More than 18,000 homes were threatened by the fire fed by shifting winds, officials said Thursday evening.To the north in the Sierra Nevada, the Mosquito Fire burned out of control,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
50K+
Followers
87K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy