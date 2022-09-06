Read full article on original website
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Anne Arundel by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-09 04:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-09 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Anne Arundel COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Anne Arundel County. * WHEN...Until 9 PM EDT this evening, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.2 feet, water begins to approach businesses on Dock Street in Annapolis. The City Dock parking lot is flooded. Compromise Street is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one to one and a half feet above normal. The next two high tides at Annapolis U.S. Naval Academy are at 5:07 AM and 5:09 PM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Severn River at Annapolis MLLW Categories - Minor 2.6 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 6.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 4.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/05 AM 3.2 1.8 1.5 0.5 Minor 09/05 PM 2.7 1.3 1.4 0.5 Minor 10/06 AM 3.2 1.8 1.5 0.5 Minor 10/06 PM 2.7 1.3 1.3 1.0 Minor 11/06 AM 2.8 1.4 1.2 1.0 Minor 11/07 PM 2.7 1.3 1.2 1.0 Minor
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southern Baltimore by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-09 04:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-09 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southern Baltimore COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Southern Baltimore County and the city of Baltimore. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.5 feet, flooding is occurring at the end of Thames Street in Baltimore. Water covers the promenade in the Inner Harbor in multiple locations. At 3.0 feet, water begins encroaching upon yards in the Bowleys Quarters area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one to one and a half feet above normal. The next high tide at Fort McHenry Baltimore is at 6:24 AM and 7:15 AM at Bowley Bar. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. NW Branch Patapsco River at Baltimore MD MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 5.0 ft, Major 6.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 4.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/07 AM 3.5 1.8 1.5 0.5 Minor 09/07 PM 2.9 1.2 1.3 0.5 None 10/07 AM 3.5 1.8 1.6 0.5 Minor 10/07 PM 2.9 1.2 1.2 0.5 None 11/08 AM 3.2 1.5 1.3 0.5 Minor 11/08 PM 3.0 1.3 1.2 0.5 Minor Chesapeake Bay at Bowleys Quarters MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 3.8 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/07 AM 3.3 1.6 1.4 0.5 Minor 09/07 PM 2.8 1.1 1.4 1.0 None 10/08 AM 3.2 1.5 1.4 0.5 Minor 10/08 PM 2.8 1.1 1.3 1.0 None 11/08 AM 3.0 1.3 1.3 0.5 Minor 11/09 PM 2.8 1.1 1.2 0.5 None
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Eastern Grant, Eastern Mineral, Eastern Pendleton, Hampshire by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-09 04:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-09 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Eastern Grant; Eastern Mineral; Eastern Pendleton; Hampshire; Hardy; Morgan; Western Pendleton DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Maryland, Central and Eastern Allegany County. In Virginia, Highland County. In West Virginia, Hampshire, Morgan, Hardy, Eastern Grant, Eastern Mineral, and Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-09 04:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-09 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in the City of Alexandria and Arlington County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM EDT this evening, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...Water is expected to approach the curb near the intersection of King Street and Strand Street in Alexandria. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next two high tides at Alexandria are at 7:56 AM and 8:26 PM.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for King George by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-09 04:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-09 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: King George COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Charles and King George Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT this evening, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.5 feet, water reaches yards near Cobb Island and docks near Dahlgren. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tide at Goose Bay is at 4:00 PM and at Dahlgren 2:47 PM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Upper Machodoc Creek at Dahlgren MLLW Categories - Minor 3.5 ft, Moderate 5.0 ft, Major 7.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 3.1 ft, Major 5.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/03 AM 3.8 1.9 1.7 0.5 Minor 09/03 PM 3.8 1.9 1.7 0.5 Minor 10/03 AM 3.9 2.0 1.7 0.5 Minor 10/04 PM 3.7 1.8 1.5 1.0 Minor 11/04 AM 3.5 1.6 1.3 0.5 Minor 11/04 PM 3.4 1.5 1.2 0.5 None
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Inland Sussex, Kent by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-09 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-10 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Target Area: Inland Sussex; Kent COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...In Delaware, Kent and Inland Sussex. In New Jersey, Cumberland and Cape May. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to midnight EDT tonight. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Murderkill River at Bowers Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.6 ft, Moderate 7.6 ft, Major 8.6 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.9 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 2.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 09/09 AM 6.3 0.6 1.5 None 09/10 PM 7.1 1.4 1.3 Minor 10/10 AM 6.4 0.7 1.3 None 10/10 PM 7.1 1.4 1.3 Minor 11/11 AM 6.6 0.9 1.3 Minor 11/11 PM 7.0 1.3 1.4 Minor Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 09/08 AM 6.0 1.3 1.5 Minor 09/09 PM 6.7 2.0 1.3 Minor 10/09 AM 5.8 1.2 1.1 None 10/10 PM 6.3 1.7 1.0 Minor 11/10 AM 5.9 1.2 1.0 None 11/10 PM 6.3 1.7 1.2 Minor Maurice River at Bivalve MLLW Categories - Minor 7.6 ft, Moderate 8.6 ft, Major 9.6 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 09/09 AM 7.2 0.9 1.3 None 09/09 PM 8.1 1.8 1.1 Minor 10/10 AM 7.2 0.9 1.0 None 10/10 PM 7.9 1.6 1.0 Minor 11/11 AM 7.4 1.1 1.1 None 11/11 PM 7.9 1.6 1.2 Minor Great Egg Harbor Bay at Ocean City MLLW Categories - Minor 5.3 ft, Moderate 6.3 ft, Major 7.3 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 09/08 AM 5.3 1.3 1.1 Minor 09/08 PM 5.8 1.8 0.7 Minor 10/09 AM 4.9 0.9 0.6 None 10/09 PM 5.4 1.4 0.4 Minor 11/09 AM 5.0 1.0 0.5 None 11/10 PM 5.4 1.4 0.6 Minor Cape May Harbor at Cape May MLLW Categories - Minor 6.2 ft, Moderate 7.2 ft, Major 8.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.1 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 09/08 AM 6.3 1.2 1.3 Minor 09/08 PM 7.1 2.0 1.0 Minor 10/09 AM 6.2 1.1 0.9 Minor 10/09 PM 6.8 1.7 0.8 Minor 11/09 AM 6.3 1.2 0.9 Minor 11/10 PM 6.8 1.7 1.0 Minor
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Delaware, Lower Bucks, Philadelphia by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-09 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-10 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Target Area: Delaware; Lower Bucks; Philadelphia COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Gloucester, Camden and Northwestern Burlington. In Pennsylvania, Delaware, Philadelphia and Lower Bucks. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 4 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads along tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware River at Philadelphia MLLW Categories - Minor 8.2 ft, Moderate 9.2 ft, Major 10.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 09/01 PM 8.0 1.3 1.5 None 10/02 AM 8.9 2.2 1.5 Minor 10/02 PM 8.0 1.3 1.3 None 11/03 AM 8.5 1.8 1.2 Minor 11/03 PM 8.1 1.4 1.2 None Delaware River at Burlington MLLW Categories - Minor 9.3 ft, Moderate 10.3 ft, Major 11.3 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 2.6 ft, Major 3.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 09/02 PM 9.4 1.7 1.5 Minor 10/03 AM 10.2 2.5 1.5 Minor 10/03 PM 9.5 1.8 1.3 Minor 11/04 AM 10.0 2.3 1.3 Minor 11/04 PM 9.6 1.9 1.2 Minor
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Camden, Gloucester, Northwestern Burlington by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-09 23:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-10 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Target Area: Camden; Gloucester; Northwestern Burlington COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...In New Jersey, Gloucester, Camden and Northwestern Burlington. In Pennsylvania, Delaware, Philadelphia and Lower Bucks. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 4 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads along tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware River at Philadelphia MLLW Categories - Minor 8.2 ft, Moderate 9.2 ft, Major 10.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.5 ft, Moderate 2.5 ft, Major 3.5 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 09/01 PM 8.0 1.3 1.5 None 10/02 AM 8.9 2.2 1.5 Minor 10/02 PM 8.0 1.3 1.3 None 11/03 AM 8.5 1.8 1.2 Minor 11/03 PM 8.1 1.4 1.2 None Delaware River at Burlington MLLW Categories - Minor 9.3 ft, Moderate 10.3 ft, Major 11.3 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 2.6 ft, Major 3.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 09/02 PM 9.4 1.7 1.5 Minor 10/03 AM 10.2 2.5 1.5 Minor 10/03 PM 9.5 1.8 1.3 Minor 11/04 AM 10.0 2.3 1.3 Minor 11/04 PM 9.6 1.9 1.2 Minor
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Cape May, Cumberland by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-09 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-10 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood. Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to costly repairs. Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. Target Area: Cape May; Cumberland COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...In Delaware, Kent and Inland Sussex. In New Jersey, Cumberland and Cape May. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to midnight EDT tonight. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are possible. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Murderkill River at Bowers Beach MLLW Categories - Minor 6.6 ft, Moderate 7.6 ft, Major 8.6 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 0.9 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 2.9 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 09/09 AM 6.3 0.6 1.5 None 09/10 PM 7.1 1.4 1.3 Minor 10/10 AM 6.4 0.7 1.3 None 10/10 PM 7.1 1.4 1.3 Minor 11/11 AM 6.6 0.9 1.3 Minor 11/11 PM 7.0 1.3 1.4 Minor Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 09/08 AM 6.0 1.3 1.5 Minor 09/09 PM 6.7 2.0 1.3 Minor 10/09 AM 5.8 1.2 1.1 None 10/10 PM 6.3 1.7 1.0 Minor 11/10 AM 5.9 1.2 1.0 None 11/10 PM 6.3 1.7 1.2 Minor Maurice River at Bivalve MLLW Categories - Minor 7.6 ft, Moderate 8.6 ft, Major 9.6 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 09/09 AM 7.2 0.9 1.3 None 09/09 PM 8.1 1.8 1.1 Minor 10/10 AM 7.2 0.9 1.0 None 10/10 PM 7.9 1.6 1.0 Minor 11/11 AM 7.4 1.1 1.1 None 11/11 PM 7.9 1.6 1.2 Minor Great Egg Harbor Bay at Ocean City MLLW Categories - Minor 5.3 ft, Moderate 6.3 ft, Major 7.3 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 09/08 AM 5.3 1.3 1.1 Minor 09/08 PM 5.8 1.8 0.7 Minor 10/09 AM 4.9 0.9 0.6 None 10/09 PM 5.4 1.4 0.4 Minor 11/09 AM 5.0 1.0 0.5 None 11/10 PM 5.4 1.4 0.6 Minor Cape May Harbor at Cape May MLLW Categories - Minor 6.2 ft, Moderate 7.2 ft, Major 8.2 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.1 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 09/08 AM 6.3 1.2 1.3 Minor 09/08 PM 7.1 2.0 1.0 Minor 10/09 AM 6.2 1.1 0.9 Minor 10/09 PM 6.8 1.7 0.8 Minor 11/09 AM 6.3 1.2 0.9 Minor 11/10 PM 6.8 1.7 1.0 Minor
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Cameron, Clearfield, Columbia, Elk by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-09 04:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-09 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your low-beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance between you and the vehicles ahead. For dense fog safety information, visit weather.gov/fog. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Bedford; Blair; Cambria; Cameron; Clearfield; Columbia; Elk; Fulton; Huntingdon; Juniata; McKean; Mifflin; Montour; Northern Centre; Northern Clinton; Northern Lycoming; Northumberland; Perry; Potter; Schuylkill; Snyder; Somerset; Southern Centre; Southern Clinton; Southern Lycoming; Sullivan; Tioga; Union; Warren DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one quarter of a mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of Central Pennsylvania, the Northern Mountains and Laurel Highlands. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The fog will dissipate with visibility quickly improving between 9 and 10 AM.
