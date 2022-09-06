Read full article on original website
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-09 04:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-09 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Arlington, Falls Church, Alexandria COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in the City of Alexandria and Arlington County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM EDT this evening, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...Water is expected to approach the curb near the intersection of King Street and Strand Street in Alexandria. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next two high tides at Alexandria are at 7:56 AM and 8:26 PM.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Eastern Grant, Eastern Mineral, Eastern Pendleton, Hampshire by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-09 04:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-09 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Eastern Grant; Eastern Mineral; Eastern Pendleton; Hampshire; Hardy; Morgan; Western Pendleton DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Maryland, Central and Eastern Allegany County. In Virginia, Highland County. In West Virginia, Hampshire, Morgan, Hardy, Eastern Grant, Eastern Mineral, and Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Southern Baltimore by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-09 04:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-09 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southern Baltimore COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Southern Baltimore County and the city of Baltimore. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.5 feet, flooding is occurring at the end of Thames Street in Baltimore. Water covers the promenade in the Inner Harbor in multiple locations. At 3.0 feet, water begins encroaching upon yards in the Bowleys Quarters area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one to one and a half feet above normal. The next high tide at Fort McHenry Baltimore is at 6:24 AM and 7:15 AM at Bowley Bar. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. NW Branch Patapsco River at Baltimore MD MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 5.0 ft, Major 6.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 4.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/07 AM 3.5 1.8 1.5 0.5 Minor 09/07 PM 2.9 1.2 1.3 0.5 None 10/07 AM 3.5 1.8 1.6 0.5 Minor 10/07 PM 2.9 1.2 1.2 0.5 None 11/08 AM 3.2 1.5 1.3 0.5 Minor 11/08 PM 3.0 1.3 1.2 0.5 Minor Chesapeake Bay at Bowleys Quarters MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 3.8 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/07 AM 3.3 1.6 1.4 0.5 Minor 09/07 PM 2.8 1.1 1.4 1.0 None 10/08 AM 3.2 1.5 1.4 0.5 Minor 10/08 PM 2.8 1.1 1.3 1.0 None 11/08 AM 3.0 1.3 1.3 0.5 Minor 11/09 PM 2.8 1.1 1.2 0.5 None
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for King George by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-09 04:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-09 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: King George COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Charles and King George Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT this evening, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.5 feet, water reaches yards near Cobb Island and docks near Dahlgren. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one and a half to two feet above normal. The next high tide at Goose Bay is at 4:00 PM and at Dahlgren 2:47 PM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Upper Machodoc Creek at Dahlgren MLLW Categories - Minor 3.5 ft, Moderate 5.0 ft, Major 7.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.6 ft, Moderate 3.1 ft, Major 5.1 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/03 AM 3.8 1.9 1.7 0.5 Minor 09/03 PM 3.8 1.9 1.7 0.5 Minor 10/03 AM 3.9 2.0 1.7 0.5 Minor 10/04 PM 3.7 1.8 1.5 1.0 Minor 11/04 AM 3.5 1.6 1.3 0.5 Minor 11/04 PM 3.4 1.5 1.2 0.5 None
