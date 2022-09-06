Effective: 2022-09-09 04:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-09 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Southern Baltimore COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Southern Baltimore County and the city of Baltimore. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.5 feet, flooding is occurring at the end of Thames Street in Baltimore. Water covers the promenade in the Inner Harbor in multiple locations. At 3.0 feet, water begins encroaching upon yards in the Bowleys Quarters area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides one to one and a half feet above normal. The next high tide at Fort McHenry Baltimore is at 6:24 AM and 7:15 AM at Bowley Bar. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. NW Branch Patapsco River at Baltimore MD MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 5.0 ft, Major 6.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 4.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/07 AM 3.5 1.8 1.5 0.5 Minor 09/07 PM 2.9 1.2 1.3 0.5 None 10/07 AM 3.5 1.8 1.6 0.5 Minor 10/07 PM 2.9 1.2 1.2 0.5 None 11/08 AM 3.2 1.5 1.3 0.5 Minor 11/08 PM 3.0 1.3 1.2 0.5 Minor Chesapeake Bay at Bowleys Quarters MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 3.8 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 09/07 AM 3.3 1.6 1.4 0.5 Minor 09/07 PM 2.8 1.1 1.4 1.0 None 10/08 AM 3.2 1.5 1.4 0.5 Minor 10/08 PM 2.8 1.1 1.3 1.0 None 11/08 AM 3.0 1.3 1.3 0.5 Minor 11/09 PM 2.8 1.1 1.2 0.5 None

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 2 HOURS AGO