Officer injured after being hit by suspected drunk driver

SAN DIEGO – A San Diego Police Department officer was injured early Monday morning after being hit by a suspected drunk driver in Serra Mesa, authorities said.

The incident happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 9600 block of Friars Road when an unnamed officer was inspecting a hazard call, according to a press release.

The officer was outside of his police vehicle when a 47-year-old woman driving a 2013 Range Rover hit the back of the officer’s cruiser, at which time the officer was struck by the “B” pillar of the car.

Following the initial collision, the woman then hit another vehicle nearby.

Authorities said Monday evening that the officer lost consciousness and sustained a laceration and other minor injuries.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of felony DUI charges.

No other information was made immediately available.

