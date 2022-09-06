ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

The Roanoke Star

Governor and First Lady Youngkin Announce September 2022 Spirit of Virginia Award Recipient

Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin have presented the Spirit of Virginia Award to “An Achievable Dream,” a full K-12 education program that operates six schools in Virginia in partnership with Newport News Public Schools, Virginia Beach City Public Schools and Henrico County Public Schools. “Education is a critical component of opportunity for […]
VIRGINIA STATE
peninsulachronicle.com

Aberdeen Gardens Celebrated In Documentary

HAMPTON—Aberdeen Gardens began as the first New Deal Planned Resettlement Community for African Americans under President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s Subsistence Homestead Project during the early 1930s following the Great Depression. Its development was initiated by Hampton Institute (now Hampton University) in 1934. It was the only New Deal community designed by a Black architect, Hillyard R. Robertson from Howard University, overseen by a Black supervisor, and built by Black laborers. Charles Duke, a Black architect, was named architect-in-charge to design and manage the construction of 158 brick houses on large lots and the Aberdeen Elementary School.
HAMPTON, VA
WTKR

Classic customer service with Brandon House Furniture on Coast Live

SUFFOLK, Va. — Chandler Nunnally sits down with Brandon Carter of Brandon House Furniture in Suffolk to discuss the wide array of furniture on display in the showroom, and what customers can expect from their shopping experience when they're greeted by one of the friendly faces inside. Presented by...
SUFFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Three-Property Portfolio Sold In Hampton Roads

NEWPORT NEWS-Three apartment complexes were collectively sold recently, including two in Newport News. On September 7, Berkadia announced the sale of the Ashton Portfolio, a three-property multifamily portfolio in the region. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WTKR

The local selections at Westside Produce & Provisions on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Gordon Holley joins Coast Live to show off some of the locally-sourced offerings from Westside Produce & Provisions, including apples, peanuts, and even local wine selections ahead of Virginia Wine Month in October. The Better Business Break is presented by Southern Bank. For more information...
NORFOLK, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

TNCC Changes Name, But Stays On Course

HAMPTON—Thomas Nelson Community College (TNCC) recently went through a name change to Virginia Peninsula Community College (VPCC), technically making Dr. Towuanna Porter Brannon the first president of the newly branded school. Brannon was selected as the ninth president of TNCC on January 1, 2021 and has more than 20...
HAMPTON, VA
WTKR

Suffolk Mayor Mike Duman on Coast Live

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Mayor Mike Duman joins Coast Live to discuss his history as a local business owner, share his thoughts on the progress and development of the city, and kick off "Positively Portsmouth," our two-day special that highlights the history and businesses that make Suffolk special. Presented...
SUFFOLK, VA
13News Now

13News Now Vault: Norfolk's Wards Corner in the 1990s

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk’s Wards Corner has lived a long life filled with ups and downs. The section of town surrounding Granby Street and Little Creek Road was one of the first suburban shopping centers in the country. Shortly after World War II, it was even called the...
NORFOLK, VA
WTKR

Premium steaks and wine with River Stone Chophouse on Coast Live

SUFFOLK, Va. — Chandler Nunnally chats with Ben Wenzel and Dallas Walton from River Stone Chophouse in Suffolk about the restaurant's premium steaks, award-winning wine selection, and elegant upscale atmosphere. Presented by River Stone Chophouse. 8032 Harbour View Boulevard, Suffolk, VA 23435. (757) 638-7990.
SUFFOLK, VA

