2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023ChannelocityVirginia State
Portsmouth City Council votes to name a street after hometown hero Missy ElliottCheryl E PrestonPortsmouth, VA
The Best Seafood Restaurants in Chesapeake, Virginia (Opinion)Terry MansfieldChesapeake, VA
Top 3 Most Romantic Restaurants in Virginia BeachChannelocityVirginia Beach, VA
Virginia Beach rapper without hands lifts othersAccording to StephVirginia Beach, VA
Youngkin, in support of Suffolk Port 460 project, says local and state cooperation ‘really important’
Virginia's governor is throwing his support behind a controversial development proposal, two weeks before City Council could vote to greenlight the project.
Governor and First Lady Youngkin Announce September 2022 Spirit of Virginia Award Recipient
Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne Youngkin have presented the Spirit of Virginia Award to “An Achievable Dream,” a full K-12 education program that operates six schools in Virginia in partnership with Newport News Public Schools, Virginia Beach City Public Schools and Henrico County Public Schools. “Education is a critical component of opportunity for […]
peninsulachronicle.com
Aberdeen Gardens Celebrated In Documentary
HAMPTON—Aberdeen Gardens began as the first New Deal Planned Resettlement Community for African Americans under President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s Subsistence Homestead Project during the early 1930s following the Great Depression. Its development was initiated by Hampton Institute (now Hampton University) in 1934. It was the only New Deal community designed by a Black architect, Hillyard R. Robertson from Howard University, overseen by a Black supervisor, and built by Black laborers. Charles Duke, a Black architect, was named architect-in-charge to design and manage the construction of 158 brick houses on large lots and the Aberdeen Elementary School.
Dad returns from deployment, surprises his kids at their Virginia Beach school
Chief Michael Collins has five children, and he decided it would be memorable to surprise the three youngest at their school, Saint Matthew’s Catholic School in Virginia Beach.
WTKR
Classic customer service with Brandon House Furniture on Coast Live
SUFFOLK, Va. — Chandler Nunnally sits down with Brandon Carter of Brandon House Furniture in Suffolk to discuss the wide array of furniture on display in the showroom, and what customers can expect from their shopping experience when they're greeted by one of the friendly faces inside. Presented by...
peninsulachronicle.com
Three-Property Portfolio Sold In Hampton Roads
NEWPORT NEWS-Three apartment complexes were collectively sold recently, including two in Newport News. On September 7, Berkadia announced the sale of the Ashton Portfolio, a three-property multifamily portfolio in the region. Want to read the rest of the article?. Already a subscriber? Log into your Transact account. New user? Create...
Culture closes after Norfolk revokes restaurant zoning certificate
Culture Lounge & Restaurant has closed after the City of Norfolk delivered a Notice of Revocation on Friday.
Support Surges For Family Of NY Nursing Student Killed In Virginia House Party Shooting
Support was surging for the family of a student from New York who was shot and killed at a house party in Virginia Labor Day Weekend. Angelia Aracelis McKnight, a Harlem, NY native, was a second-year pre-nursing student at Norfolk State University. She and Zabre Miller, 25, both died in...
WTKR
The local selections at Westside Produce & Provisions on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Gordon Holley joins Coast Live to show off some of the locally-sourced offerings from Westside Produce & Provisions, including apples, peanuts, and even local wine selections ahead of Virginia Wine Month in October. The Better Business Break is presented by Southern Bank. For more information...
Norfolk businesses near Killam Ave. react to mass shooting
Businesses along Colley Avenue say the mass shooting will have a lasting impact on the community and, potentially, an economic impact.
peninsulachronicle.com
TNCC Changes Name, But Stays On Course
HAMPTON—Thomas Nelson Community College (TNCC) recently went through a name change to Virginia Peninsula Community College (VPCC), technically making Dr. Towuanna Porter Brannon the first president of the newly branded school. Brannon was selected as the ninth president of TNCC on January 1, 2021 and has more than 20...
Back to School: Nutritious meals a big deal for Chesapeake Public Schools
School nutrition staff strives to meet student needs
Virginia Beach nonprofit to build more affordable housing near the Oceanfront
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — More affordable housing is coming to Virginia Beach. Executives at the Judeo-Christian Outreach Center are behind a new plan that will bring dozens of single bedroom units to its campus near the Oceanfront. A lack of affordable housing in Virginia Beach is something JCOC executive...
20 people shot over Labor Day weekend across Hampton Roads
10 On Your Side's investigative team has been tracking gun violence in our region since the start of the year.
WTKR
Suffolk Mayor Mike Duman on Coast Live
SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Mayor Mike Duman joins Coast Live to discuss his history as a local business owner, share his thoughts on the progress and development of the city, and kick off "Positively Portsmouth," our two-day special that highlights the history and businesses that make Suffolk special. Presented...
13News Now Vault: Norfolk's Wards Corner in the 1990s
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk’s Wards Corner has lived a long life filled with ups and downs. The section of town surrounding Granby Street and Little Creek Road was one of the first suburban shopping centers in the country. Shortly after World War II, it was even called the...
Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office to hold active-shooter training for local church
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Recent mass shootings across the country have sheriff's deputies in Virginia Beach preparing people for the worst. “I just knew that we needed something," said Investigator Chasta Mangum. "They needed some type of knowledge.”. That knowledge is understanding how to respond to an active-shooter situation...
WTKR
Premium steaks and wine with River Stone Chophouse on Coast Live
SUFFOLK, Va. — Chandler Nunnally chats with Ben Wenzel and Dallas Walton from River Stone Chophouse in Suffolk about the restaurant's premium steaks, award-winning wine selection, and elegant upscale atmosphere. Presented by River Stone Chophouse. 8032 Harbour View Boulevard, Suffolk, VA 23435. (757) 638-7990.
NSU students mourn fellow Spartan shot and killed at house party
Norfolk Police are continuing to search for whoever is responsible for the mass shooting where two people were killed and five others were sent to the hospital early Sunday morning.
Facing shortages, school buses in Virginia Beach hit the roads for the first day
The district is short approximately 70 school bus drivers, an improvement over 2021's start with a shortage of more than 100 drivers.
