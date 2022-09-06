Read full article on original website
City officials unveil Madison’s first rainbow street crossing
Local athlete has “no plans of stopping,” after finishing 31 Ironman races. Birkelo has completed 31 Ironman races, and for 18 straight years, has competed in Ironman Wisconsin. A British transplant to Wisconsin shares her reaction to the passing of the Queen. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The...
Hilldale to welcome new store this fall
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Hilldale announced Thursday that they are welcoming a new store later this fall. J.McLaughlin is a clothing store for men and women that was founded in 1977 in New York and has expanded to over 160 nationwide since. The brand has one other Wisconsin location in...
Thousands to fill Alliant Energy Center for return of Great Wisconsin Quilt Show
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over 20,000 people are expected to fill the halls of the Alliant Energy Center Exhibition Hall this week during the 18th Annual Great Wisconsin Quilt Show. Quilts of all shapes, sizes, colors and patterns are being featured at the show, which was held virtually the past...
Edgewood College solidifies new site for athletics
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Edgewood College announced the acquisition of a property in Fitchburg that will become the new home for Eagle Athletics and student recreation and wellness. The site was formerly a part of the O’Brien family; the family chose Edgewood College as their next choice of owners of...
Madison Night Market holds final evening for the season
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The final Madison Night Market was held Thursday evening. It took place from 4 to 8 p.m. along State Street and Gilman Street. The market celebrates Madison’s creative culture. There were plenty of options for food, shopping and entertainment. More than 50 local businesses participated...
Women at work: how to find career fulfillment
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Since the pandemic, many people have shifted their career focus from earning a paycheck to finding fulfillment. On Wednesday, BRAVA Magazine Editorial Director Shayna Mace sat down with NBC15 to talk all about women in business, and some of the advice she compiled in this issue of the magazine for career improvement.
Alliant Energy Center to hold South Central Wisconsin job fair
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Job seekers across South Central Wisconsin are invited to attend a Madison job fair to connect with potential employers on Tuesday, Sept. 20. The fair, hosted by Madison Media Partners, will be held at the Alliant Energy Center. Madison Media Partners said the fair is one of the area’s largest and that it will host more than 120 employers from multiple industries, like health care, non-profits, tech, construction and retail. Companies that will be there include Trek, Kwik Trip and Journey Mental Health.
New student convocation welcomes the largest UW-Madison freshman class
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW-Madison held a new student convocation for incoming freshmen and transfer students on Tuesday. This year’s freshman class is expected to be the largest in history with more than 8,000 freshman and 1,100 transfers. Students were greeted by the band, Bucky Badger and the university’s new chancellor Jennifer Mnookin.
Daily Cardinal
The student-ticket offer: buy one, use none
Madison, like other cities or towns home to a large public university, welcomed students to the campus and surrounding metropolitan area. Young adults have poured in from Wisconsin, the surrounding states and countries across the globe. After a quick unpacking, the dye games will start up, bars will see an...
Scooter’s Coffee celebrates teachers with free drink
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Scooter’s Coffee is celebrating teachers and the start of a new school year with a free drink!. Scooter’s Coffee will celebrate their Teacher Appreciation Day on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Teachers can receive a free drink of any size when they visit Scooter’s Coffee on...
Daily Cardinal
UW System considers a direct admissions program for Wisconsin high school students
Over the past two and a half years, the foundation of higher education has been put to the test. From COVID-19 in 2020 to the impacts of inflation, applying to college and access to higher education have experienced a downfall. In light of these complications and challenges, the University of...
Dane County initiative to fund fentanyl and opioid use prevention
Local athlete has “no plans of stopping,” after finishing 31 Ironman races. Birkelo has completed 31 Ironman races, and for 18 straight years, has competed in Ironman Wisconsin. Updated: 30 minutes ago. |. You might find yourself walking across a rainbow the next time you’re in downtown madison....
Negotiations being finalized for new grocery store on Madison’s south side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The final details for putting in a new full-service grocery store on Madison’s south side are getting squared away Thursday. Negotiations between the City of Madison and Kristie Maurer of Maurer’s Urban Market are being finalized to put a 24,0000-foot-store in at 815 Cedar Street.
Blessed Carlo Acutis Academy opens, first virtual high school for Diocese of Madison
UW Health highlights mental health advocacy for National Suicide Prevention Week. To honor National Suicide Prevention Week, UW Health is reminding everyone that there is help available if you or someone you know is struggling. UW Madison students return to the classroom for fall semester. Updated: 8 hours ago. |
Monona fire hydrants repainted in new public art project
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fifteen fire hydrants in Monona are getting a new look. The Madison Public Art Project recently commissioned the Vibrant Hydrant project. Featured artists redesigned local fire hydrants to include colorful designs and spark inspiration for people who live in the area. Monona Fire Chief Jeremy McMullen...
Mertz, Allen hand out free Pepsi to fans
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Badger fans were greeted by some familiar faces Tuesday as they received some free merch. Pepsi recently announced a partnership with Wisconsin Football players Graham Mertz and Braelon Allen. Both teammates were at Fresh Madison Market to hand our free Pepsi, shirts and Badger tickets. “We...
Sky Carp Fly High
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Sky Carp set an all-time franchise record for attendance this past season. “There are members of this community that just showed up and showed out,” said Zach Brockman, President of the Beloit Sky Carp. The Sky Carp set a single season attendance record...
9 recommendations offered to improve equity, inclusion at Henry Vilas Zoo after evaluation
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Recommendations to improve equity and inclusion at the Henry Vilas Zoo were released Tuesday after an evaluation conducted with a research firm. Dane County Board of Supervisors contracted with Keen Independent Research at the end of 2021. Their goal was to understand better who is using the zoo, who is not visiting the zoo and what barriers they face, and identify solutions to those barriers.
Madison close to finalizing deal to bring new full-service grocery store to south side
MADISON, Wis. — City of Madison leaders announced Thursday they’re close to finalizing negotiations that would bring a full-service grocery store to the city’s south side. The new 24,000-square-feet grocery store — if and when finalized — would be run by Kristie Maurer of Maurer’s Urban Market within the Truman Olson development project located at 815 Cedar St. Plans for...
