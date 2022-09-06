ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four Oaks, NC

Luxury cars destroyed by fire after crash in NC

By Associated Press
FOUR OAKS, N.C. (AP) — A portion of Interstate 95 in North Carolina was shut down for several hours after a blown tire caused a truck hauling luxury vehicles to crash.

WRAL-TV reports that the highway was closed between Four Oaks and Benson Sunday night after the crash. The driver told WRAL that he was hauling privately-owned, expensive motor vehicles from New York City to Miami. His fully-enclosed truck contained a Porsche, Ferrari, a BMW M8, Lincoln Navigator, Audi S4 and Jeep Rubicon.

The owner-operator of the truck said he had just checked all of his tires at a fuel stop in southern Virginia, but heard what sounded like an explosion behind him before the fire erupted. He said he tried to extinguish the flames, but eventually had to flee from the scene when the fire became too large.

All of the vehicles were destroyed by the fire. Firefighters who responded to the scene said that tires and batteries were blowing up like fireworks when they arrived.

The truck driver, who did not give his name to WRAL, was the sole owner of the trucking company. He was shaken up but otherwise uninjured.

