Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Sub Sandwich Restaurant Now Open, Giving Away Free SubsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Popular Local Restaurant Opening Second LocationGreyson FGilbert, AZ
Phoenix: Farmer's Almanac long-range Sept. and Oct. forecastBrenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
Visit Millstone Cafe in Buckeye, ArizonacookfortodayBuckeye, AZ
Are Phoenix and Arizona ground zero for climate change?Brenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
Related
AZFamily
Feds removes derogatory Native American term from all public lands, including 65 mentions in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior has officially removed any use of the derogatory Native American term “squaw” from all public lands, including 65 mentions in the state of Arizona. “I feel a deep obligation to use my platform to ensure that our public...
AZFamily
Phoenix short-term rental regulation audit finds enforcement, communication issues
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new audit shows the City of Phoenix is coming up short in regulating short-term rentals. From noise complaints to out-of-hand house parties, it’s all getting jammed up because these rentals aren’t registered with the city. As a result, many officers don’t know how to flag them as problem properties.
kjzz.org
Arizona COVID-19 cases drop to 4-month low
COVID-19 cases in Arizona this week dropped to the lowest level the state has seen since late April. In its weekly update Wednesday, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported 3,666 COVID-19 cases — that’s less than half of last week’s count. Medical experts say COVID-19 cases...
New booster shots arriving as COVID fatigue soars
Local pharmacies and clinics are starting to receive the newest COVID-19 booster shots but some people say they're done.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
12news.com
Feds vote to remove Native American women slur from all landmarks, 65 in Arizona
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Editor's note: the above video aired during a 2021 broadcast. A word used as an "offensive ethnic, racial and sexist slur" against Native American women officially has no place on federally owned land, the U.S. Department of the Interior announced Thursday morning. Nearly 650 geographic...
citysuntimes.com
You can make a difference in preventing suicides
As the 10th-leading cause of death in Arizona – and the second-leading cause of death among those age 10 through 34 – suicide is a major public health concern in our state. But knowing what to do when someone you know is at risk for self harm may make the difference in preventing a suicide.
AZFamily
Critics upset after Peoria indoor gym accepts ESA funds
Police want charges against 4th grader, parents after gun found at Queen Creek school. After a fourth grader brought a gun to a Queen Creek charter school, police want prosecutors to charge him and his parents. Hobbs, Lake discuss topics separately during gubernatorial candidate forum. Updated: 35 minutes ago. |
Phoenix New Times
Anissa Keane Collected Union Cards at Curaleaf. Then She Got Fired
Building a labor movement in Phoenix is no easy task. Over the past year, though, the labor movement in Phoenix has seen some major wins. Last fall, airport workers at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport went on a 10-day strike, scoring a new contract after years of bargaining. In June, a former budtender at Curaleaf’s dispensary in Gilbert won her job back after arguing in court that the cannabis giant fired her for organizing. And employees at Starbucks locations across the Valley joined unions — becoming some of the first unions at the coffeehouse chain in the country.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kjzz.org
As Arizona governor, Katie Hobbs says she wouldn't raise taxes and Kari Lake says she'd cut them
Democrat Katie Hobbs said Wednesday night she has no plans to raise taxes in Arizona if elected governor. It’s the first time Hobbs has staked out the position, though she acknowledged it’s hardly possible even if she wanted to — it takes a two-thirds majority vote to raise taxes in Arizona, an unlikely accomplishment in the narrowly-divided state Legislature.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Arizona Department of Education Releases Statewide Assessment Results Showing Overall Gains in Student Performance
The Arizona Department of Education (ADE) released this week the statewide assessment results, Arizona’s Academic Standards Assessment or AASA, from school year 2021/2022, showing overall gains. Arizona’s public district and charter schools test students in Grades 3-8, and in Grade 11, students take the ACT. It is important to note that this is the first year the AASA test has been administered, replacing the AZM2 test.
AZFamily
‘Don’t Lie for the Other Guy’ campaign arrives in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The “Don’t Lie for the Other Guy” program is looking to gain exposure in the Valley in an effort to stop individuals from buying guns for those who can’t legally do so. The campaign was created by the Department of Justice, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the firearm trade association NSSF. The message is simple: “Buy a gun for someone who can’t, and buy yourself 15 years in jail. Whatever you do...Don’t Lie for the Other Guy.”
Drug overdose ruled as cause of Sun City firefighter’s death
SUN CITY, Ariz. — A medical examination found that the death of an on-duty Sun City firefighter in June stemmed from an accidental drug overdose. Shane Godbehere, 36, died in his sleep while he was working at Station 131. He was a 15-year veteran of the department. >> Live,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
azbex.com
Expansion Possible at HonorHealth Deer Valley
HonorHealth has requested a rezoning from the City of Phoenix to bring its 18.22-acre Deer Valley campus at I-17 and Loop 101 under a Planned Unit Development. The rezoning will enable a consistent master site plan, according to application documents. Rezoning to PUD would allow for the development of a...
Panel rejects Hobbs effort to change Arizona governor debate
PHOENIX (AP) — The state commission that sets up candidate debates on Thursday rejected Democrat Katie Hobbs’ request to change a planned debate with Republican governor candidate Kari Lake into separate interviews with a moderator. The Citizens Clean Elections Commission instead gave its staff seven days to try...
'What used to be a $400,000 home is now $650,000': Real estate analysts say 'size reduction' is happening everywhere
PHOENIX — Arizona's real estate market is again leading the nation, this time for how much less home you're getting for your money. According to a recent Zillow report, Phoenix saw the most significant reduction in size in the average million-dollar home in the country. The report found the...
scottsdale.org
Local conman, 78, begins 15-year prison term
In a federal court in Virginia, 14 letters portray David Alcorn as a loving husband and father, a generous neighbor and friend and a forthright and honest businessman. “You might say ‘A Fellow Well Met,’” wrote a Scottsdale Realtor who was among the family members, business associates and even former Phoenix Mayor Paul Johnson writing to Judge Raymond Jackson this summer about the legally blind, 78-year-old Scottsdale commercial real estate investment broker.
ABC 15 News
New poll shows shift in key issues for Latino voters in Arizona
Inflation is among the top issues Latino voters in Arizona want elected officials to address. That’s according to a recent national poll conducted by Mi Familia Vota and UnidosUS. Latino voters in the Valley overwhelmingly telling us they couldn’t agree more with the results, even though some numbers were...
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how Arizona economy is sailing into uncertain waters
As cross currents buffet the Arizona economy, it looks different depending on the lens used to view it. The labor market remains very tight, generating strong job gains, low unemployment rates, rapid wage increases, and a mountain of open jobs. At the same time, retail sales has begun to slow, inflation far exceeds income growth, housing affordability has plunged, and interest rates are rising.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Attorney General’s Office Asked to Take Actions Against Local School Board Event
The Arizona-based Goldwater Institute (GI) made a request to the Arizona Attorney General’s Office (AGO) Wednesday, asking it to take action against the use of taxpayer dollars to send school representatives to a school board event that would oppose school choice. “Arizonans should be appalled to learn that school...
thunderbirdchallenge.com
Pride Month Target Threats
In June, a video surfaced on Twitter of Ethan Schmidt threatening to “hunt” down LGBT supporters in Arizona. “we’re going to be going on a hunting expedition pretty soon, you know, hunting the LGBT supporters across Arizona and Phoenix,” he adds in the video. As anti-LGBT activist, Schmidt is well known for harassing businesses, such as PetSmart, by demanding that they take down their pride flag. He also told supporters of the LGBT community in the video to “keep an eye out… because if you support the LGBT agenda, you are not safe.” 9Schmidt also said he was going to be “exposing” Target, and that his friend, Kyle, would be helping him make “massive” scenes. An anonymous senior stated, “After these threats came out I was honestly afraid. I live in a not so LGBTQ friendly neighborhood, so it definitely seemed like a hate crime could happen. For the entirety of the summer I did not go to Target which sucked because I love their Pride Month collection.”
Comments / 0