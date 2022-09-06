ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

kjzz.org

Arizona COVID-19 cases drop to 4-month low

COVID-19 cases in Arizona this week dropped to the lowest level the state has seen since late April. In its weekly update Wednesday, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported 3,666 COVID-19 cases — that’s less than half of last week’s count. Medical experts say COVID-19 cases...
citysuntimes.com

You can make a difference in preventing suicides

As the 10th-leading cause of death in Arizona – and the second-leading cause of death among those age 10 through 34 – suicide is a major public health concern in our state. But knowing what to do when someone you know is at risk for self harm may make the difference in preventing a suicide.
AZFamily

Critics upset after Peoria indoor gym accepts ESA funds

Police want charges against 4th grader, parents after gun found at Queen Creek school. After a fourth grader brought a gun to a Queen Creek charter school, police want prosecutors to charge him and his parents. Hobbs, Lake discuss topics separately during gubernatorial candidate forum. Updated: 35 minutes ago. |
Phoenix New Times

Anissa Keane Collected Union Cards at Curaleaf. Then She Got Fired

Building a labor movement in Phoenix is no easy task. Over the past year, though, the labor movement in Phoenix has seen some major wins. Last fall, airport workers at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport went on a 10-day strike, scoring a new contract after years of bargaining. In June, a former budtender at Curaleaf’s dispensary in Gilbert won her job back after arguing in court that the cannabis giant fired her for organizing. And employees at Starbucks locations across the Valley joined unions — becoming some of the first unions at the coffeehouse chain in the country.
kjzz.org

As Arizona governor, Katie Hobbs says she wouldn't raise taxes and Kari Lake says she'd cut them

Democrat Katie Hobbs said Wednesday night she has no plans to raise taxes in Arizona if elected governor. It’s the first time Hobbs has staked out the position, though she acknowledged it’s hardly possible even if she wanted to — it takes a two-thirds majority vote to raise taxes in Arizona, an unlikely accomplishment in the narrowly-divided state Legislature.
allaboutarizonanews.com

Arizona Department of Education Releases Statewide Assessment Results Showing Overall Gains in Student Performance

The Arizona Department of Education (ADE) released this week the statewide assessment results, Arizona’s Academic Standards Assessment or AASA, from school year 2021/2022, showing overall gains. Arizona’s public district and charter schools test students in Grades 3-8, and in Grade 11, students take the ACT. It is important to note that this is the first year the AASA test has been administered, replacing the AZM2 test.
AZFamily

‘Don’t Lie for the Other Guy’ campaign arrives in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The “Don’t Lie for the Other Guy” program is looking to gain exposure in the Valley in an effort to stop individuals from buying guns for those who can’t legally do so. The campaign was created by the Department of Justice, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the firearm trade association NSSF. The message is simple: “Buy a gun for someone who can’t, and buy yourself 15 years in jail. Whatever you do...Don’t Lie for the Other Guy.”
azbex.com

Expansion Possible at HonorHealth Deer Valley

HonorHealth has requested a rezoning from the City of Phoenix to bring its 18.22-acre Deer Valley campus at I-17 and Loop 101 under a Planned Unit Development. The rezoning will enable a consistent master site plan, according to application documents. Rezoning to PUD would allow for the development of a...
scottsdale.org

Local conman, 78, begins 15-year prison term

In a federal court in Virginia, 14 letters portray David Alcorn as a loving husband and father, a generous neighbor and friend and a forthright and honest businessman. “You might say ‘A Fellow Well Met,’” wrote a Scottsdale Realtor who was among the family members, business associates and even former Phoenix Mayor Paul Johnson writing to Judge Raymond Jackson this summer about the legally blind, 78-year-old Scottsdale commercial real estate investment broker.
ABC 15 News

New poll shows shift in key issues for Latino voters in Arizona

Inflation is among the top issues Latino voters in Arizona want elected officials to address. That’s according to a recent national poll conducted by Mi Familia Vota and UnidosUS. Latino voters in the Valley overwhelmingly telling us they couldn’t agree more with the results, even though some numbers were...
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how Arizona economy is sailing into uncertain waters

As cross currents buffet the Arizona economy, it looks different depending on the lens used to view it. The labor market remains very tight, generating strong job gains, low unemployment rates, rapid wage increases, and a mountain of open jobs. At the same time, retail sales has begun to slow, inflation far exceeds income growth, housing affordability has plunged, and interest rates are rising.
thunderbirdchallenge.com

Pride Month Target Threats

In June, a video surfaced on Twitter of Ethan Schmidt threatening to “hunt” down LGBT supporters in Arizona. “we’re going to be going on a hunting expedition pretty soon, you know, hunting the LGBT supporters across Arizona and Phoenix,” he adds in the video. As anti-LGBT activist, Schmidt is well known for harassing businesses, such as PetSmart, by demanding that they take down their pride flag. He also told supporters of the LGBT community in the video to “keep an eye out… because if you support the LGBT agenda, you are not safe.” 9Schmidt also said he was going to be “exposing” Target, and that his friend, Kyle, would be helping him make “massive” scenes. An anonymous senior stated, “After these threats came out I was honestly afraid. I live in a not so LGBTQ friendly neighborhood, so it definitely seemed like a hate crime could happen. For the entirety of the summer I did not go to Target which sucked because I love their Pride Month collection.”
