Lynnwood, WA

lynnwoodtoday.com

Council considers more ARPA spending, street intersection inspection

The Lynnwood City Council dove right into its Tuesday, Sept. 6 work session following a three-week summer break. After another lengthy discussion of how to spend the city’s remaining $10.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, the council has yet to reach any new agreements on how it will allocate the remaining dollars.
LYNNWOOD, WA
thurstontalk.com

Public Asked to Comment on Proposed Building Regulations in Gopher Areas

Thurston County is asking the public to review and comment on proposed Habitat Conservation Plan (HCP) regulations. The proposal spells out rules for building and development in unincorporated areas of the county mapped with Mazama pocket gopher habitat, and other HCP-protected species. It also addresses how the county will fund and manage federally-required conservation measures associated with HCP-related permitting.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Reader view: Create a year-round swim club to give Lynnwood youth a safe space

This year, Lynnwood has seen some terrible youth tragedies. With gang activity and violence on the rise in our city, it is imperative that we find safe places for our older youth and teens to be safe, build community, and find a sense of belonging. Having been a resident of Lynnwood for 16 years and an educator in the Edmonds School District, I know firsthand that parents and community members are scared for the children in our city.
LYNNWOOD, WA
ncwlife.com

Mayor washes Wenatchee's hands of annexation disputes with county

WENATCHEE — A dispute came to a head this week over land annexations from Chelan County into the city of Wenatchee. Mayor Frank Kuntz told Chelan County commissioners Tuesday the city will no longer accept petitions for annexation. Instead, landowners will be referred to the county to begin the process, which Kuntz suggested could be resolved with an interlocal agreement on each petition.
WENATCHEE, WA
everettpost.com

Skagit County Permanently Protects 190th Farmland Property-Bringing Total to More than 14,000 Acres Protected

Farming has always had an important cultural impact in Skagit County, with the county maintaining one of the largest and most diverse agricultural communities west of the Cascades. With over 90 different crops harvested in the county, local farmers produce around 300 million dollars’ worth of crops, livestock, and dairy products. With that being said, the county announced that they will be adding 57 acres of prime farmland to the County Farmland Preservation Program.
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
Nationwide Report

1 Person Injured In Hit and Run Incident In Snohomish County (Snohomish County, WA)

Officials from Washington State reported that a man was arrested for causing several DUI hit-and-run car crashes early on Tuesday evening. Washington State Patrol was called, and troopers from there stated that they were also called to a five-car crash just north of 84th St S and Highway 9 in Arlington. Authorities have since declared that the suspect also caused this crash, which injured a 7-month pregnant woman.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

State DNR Plans Land Transfer Of Property Near Wenatchee

The Washington Department of Natural Resources is planning to transfer some land it currently operates as a revenue source to other uses. There are 10 pieces of land it's proposing to transfer, including about 3,000 acres near Wenatchee known as the Upper Dry Gulch area. DNR Communications Specialist Kenny Ocker...
WENATCHEE, WA
KING 5

DOH to dye water red near Oak Harbor next week

OAK HARBOR, Wash. — If you spot red water around Whidbey Island early next week, it won't be cause for concern. The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is using red dye to evaluate wastewater movement near a newly-reconstructed Oak Harbor Clean Water facility. The study will also measure the water facility's potential impacts on nearby shellfish growing areas.
OAK HARBOR, WA
thejoltnews.com

Old building in review for a mixed-use commercial space Capitol Way in Olympia

Olympia Site Plan Review Committee reviewed the possible adaptive reuse of a three-story office building at 521 Capitol Way S Wednesday, September 7. Project Architect Roussa Cassel said the proposal is to renovate the building on the corner of Capitol and Legion Way during the committee’s pre-submission conference Wednesday, September 7.
OLYMPIA, WA
The Suburban Times

Informative Meeting with Tacoma’s City Attorney

Tacoma Business Council announcement. On September 1, 2022, TBC met with Mayor Victoria Woodards, City Manager Elizabeth Pauli, Tacoma City Attorney, Bill Fosbre and the Supervisor of the Criminal Division, Paul Goulding. TBC asked for this meeting because the City Attorney has jurisdiction over misdemeanors and gross misdemeanors including some of the property and other crimes plaguing the business community. At the meeting, the City Attorney presented an overview of how the office works, how charging decisions are made, charging trends and data on property and drug possession crimes.
TACOMA, WA
Ballotpedia News

Seattle voters to decide on whether to adopt approval voting or ranked-choice voting for city primary elections

In November, Seattle voters will vote on Proposition 1A and 1B to decide whether to adopt an approval voting system or a ranked-choice voting system for municipal primary elections. Currently, Seattle uses a plurality voting system for primary elections for the mayor, city attorney, and city council, in which the candidate receiving the most votes advances to the general election. This system is sometimes referred to as first-past-the-post or winner-take-all and is the most common voting system used in the United States.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Lane reductions planned on I-5 in Seattle to replace expansion joints Sept. 9-12

People using southbound Interstate 5 south of I-90 should plan for weekend-long lane reductions beginning Friday night, Sept. 9. The work, from 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 to 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, includes:. The southbound collector/distributor ramp to I-5 and the West Seattle Bridge off-ramp will be closed. People...
SEATTLE, WA

