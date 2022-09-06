This year, Lynnwood has seen some terrible youth tragedies. With gang activity and violence on the rise in our city, it is imperative that we find safe places for our older youth and teens to be safe, build community, and find a sense of belonging. Having been a resident of Lynnwood for 16 years and an educator in the Edmonds School District, I know firsthand that parents and community members are scared for the children in our city.

LYNNWOOD, WA ・ 13 HOURS AGO