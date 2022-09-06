Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Destiny Wimpye Soars to New Heights at Pacific Northwest BalletKristyn BurttSeattle, WA
Mother Searching For Daughter Who Vanished The Day Before Mother's DayThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSeattle, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella CressmanSeattle, WA
Related
lynnwoodtoday.com
Council considers more ARPA spending, street intersection inspection
The Lynnwood City Council dove right into its Tuesday, Sept. 6 work session following a three-week summer break. After another lengthy discussion of how to spend the city’s remaining $10.9 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, the council has yet to reach any new agreements on how it will allocate the remaining dollars.
thurstontalk.com
Public Asked to Comment on Proposed Building Regulations in Gopher Areas
Thurston County is asking the public to review and comment on proposed Habitat Conservation Plan (HCP) regulations. The proposal spells out rules for building and development in unincorporated areas of the county mapped with Mazama pocket gopher habitat, and other HCP-protected species. It also addresses how the county will fund and manage federally-required conservation measures associated with HCP-related permitting.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Reader view: Create a year-round swim club to give Lynnwood youth a safe space
This year, Lynnwood has seen some terrible youth tragedies. With gang activity and violence on the rise in our city, it is imperative that we find safe places for our older youth and teens to be safe, build community, and find a sense of belonging. Having been a resident of Lynnwood for 16 years and an educator in the Edmonds School District, I know firsthand that parents and community members are scared for the children in our city.
ncwlife.com
Mayor washes Wenatchee's hands of annexation disputes with county
WENATCHEE — A dispute came to a head this week over land annexations from Chelan County into the city of Wenatchee. Mayor Frank Kuntz told Chelan County commissioners Tuesday the city will no longer accept petitions for annexation. Instead, landowners will be referred to the county to begin the process, which Kuntz suggested could be resolved with an interlocal agreement on each petition.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
realchangenews.org
Mayor’s comments on homelessness, city politics derail Park District budget announcement event
Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell unveiled a new six-year proposed Seattle Park District budget at an Aug. 31 press conference that was overshadowed by a political controversy over his reported candid remarks to police officers earlier this year. Reporters questioned Harrell about his comments, first reported by MyNorthwest.com columnist Jason Rantz,...
everettpost.com
Skagit County Permanently Protects 190th Farmland Property-Bringing Total to More than 14,000 Acres Protected
Farming has always had an important cultural impact in Skagit County, with the county maintaining one of the largest and most diverse agricultural communities west of the Cascades. With over 90 different crops harvested in the county, local farmers produce around 300 million dollars’ worth of crops, livestock, and dairy products. With that being said, the county announced that they will be adding 57 acres of prime farmland to the County Farmland Preservation Program.
KOMO News
Seattle, King County police officers guilds address 'crisis engulfing' the area
SEATTLE — The Seattle and King County police officers guilds held a news conference about public safety Wednesday. They were also joined by the King County Corrections Guild and Federal Way Mayor Jim Farrell. The unions say a crisis is engulfing Seattle and King County and they plan to...
1 Person Injured In Hit and Run Incident In Snohomish County (Snohomish County, WA)
Officials from Washington State reported that a man was arrested for causing several DUI hit-and-run car crashes early on Tuesday evening. Washington State Patrol was called, and troopers from there stated that they were also called to a five-car crash just north of 84th St S and Highway 9 in Arlington. Authorities have since declared that the suspect also caused this crash, which injured a 7-month pregnant woman.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KIMA TV
Gov. Inslee, local leaders break ground on I-90/SR18 interchange improvements project
SNOQUALMIE, Wash. - Gov. Jay Inslee along with tribal and local leaders broke ground Thursday on a project to improve the Interstate 90/State Route 18 interchange. The Washington Department of Transportation says it will be building a diverging diamond interchange and widening SR 18 to four lanes between the interchange and Deep Creek.
KC prosecutor candidate: County ‘looks the other way’ with ‘unaccountable’ restorative justice
Jim Ferrell, mayor of Federal Way and candidate for King County Prosecutor, is crying foul over “a real crisis in our region,” as crime rates continue to climb. In a news conference Wednesday, he said the increase in crime was handled with “no discernable plan” equivalent to “a failure of justice.”
kpq.com
State DNR Plans Land Transfer Of Property Near Wenatchee
The Washington Department of Natural Resources is planning to transfer some land it currently operates as a revenue source to other uses. There are 10 pieces of land it's proposing to transfer, including about 3,000 acres near Wenatchee known as the Upper Dry Gulch area. DNR Communications Specialist Kenny Ocker...
DOH to dye water red near Oak Harbor next week
OAK HARBOR, Wash. — If you spot red water around Whidbey Island early next week, it won't be cause for concern. The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is using red dye to evaluate wastewater movement near a newly-reconstructed Oak Harbor Clean Water facility. The study will also measure the water facility's potential impacts on nearby shellfish growing areas.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
arizonasuntimes.com
Washington’s Largest School District Goes on Strike, Delaying Start of School for Thousands
Teachers of the largest school district in Washington are on strike on what should have been the first day of classes after rejecting a deal that would have kept them working in classrooms. The Seattle Education Association (SEA) could not come to an agreement with Seattle Public Schools (SPS), which...
thejoltnews.com
Old building in review for a mixed-use commercial space Capitol Way in Olympia
Olympia Site Plan Review Committee reviewed the possible adaptive reuse of a three-story office building at 521 Capitol Way S Wednesday, September 7. Project Architect Roussa Cassel said the proposal is to renovate the building on the corner of Capitol and Legion Way during the committee’s pre-submission conference Wednesday, September 7.
Washington state adds strict requirements for school resource officers
PUYALLUP, Wash. — When Carly Cappetto took the oath with the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, she knew she wanted to do something positive. So when Cappetto had the opportunity to work in the schools as a School Resource Officer (SRO), she jumped at the chance. "I don't look at...
The Suburban Times
Informative Meeting with Tacoma’s City Attorney
Tacoma Business Council announcement. On September 1, 2022, TBC met with Mayor Victoria Woodards, City Manager Elizabeth Pauli, Tacoma City Attorney, Bill Fosbre and the Supervisor of the Criminal Division, Paul Goulding. TBC asked for this meeting because the City Attorney has jurisdiction over misdemeanors and gross misdemeanors including some of the property and other crimes plaguing the business community. At the meeting, the City Attorney presented an overview of how the office works, how charging decisions are made, charging trends and data on property and drug possession crimes.
Seattle’s Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center receives largest donation in 47-year-history
The Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center received a $78 million gift, the largest in its 47-year history. The donations were made by Stuart and Molly Sloan. Stuart Sloan is the owner of University Village, an outdoor mall in Seattle. He is also the founding sponsor of Obliteride, an annual fundraising event for Fred Hutch.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Interurban Trail near Lynnwood Transit Center to be closed Sept. 9-23 for light rail-related work
Starting Friday, Sept. 9, Sound Transit’s contractor will work at the Interurban Trail to complete construction of a permanent shared-use trail as part of the Lynnwood Link light rail extension project. This work will require a 24/7 closure of a portion of the Interurban Trail by the Lynnwood Transit...
Seattle voters to decide on whether to adopt approval voting or ranked-choice voting for city primary elections
In November, Seattle voters will vote on Proposition 1A and 1B to decide whether to adopt an approval voting system or a ranked-choice voting system for municipal primary elections. Currently, Seattle uses a plurality voting system for primary elections for the mayor, city attorney, and city council, in which the candidate receiving the most votes advances to the general election. This system is sometimes referred to as first-past-the-post or winner-take-all and is the most common voting system used in the United States.
lynnwoodtoday.com
Lane reductions planned on I-5 in Seattle to replace expansion joints Sept. 9-12
People using southbound Interstate 5 south of I-90 should plan for weekend-long lane reductions beginning Friday night, Sept. 9. The work, from 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9 to 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, includes:. The southbound collector/distributor ramp to I-5 and the West Seattle Bridge off-ramp will be closed. People...
Comments / 0