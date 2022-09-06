Read full article on original website
KITV.com
Swimmer who suffered heart attack during race at Waikiki Beach dies
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A swimmer who had to be rescued after suffering an apparent heart attack during a race at Waikiki Beach on Labor Day has died, according to the Honolulu County Medical Examiner’s Office. Ocean Safety life guards, members of a private canoe club, and a private water...
KITV.com
hawaiinewsnow.com
Investigation underway into aggravated assault at Ala Moana Beach Park
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating an attack at Ala Moana Beach Park on Thursday that they classified as an aggravated assault. It happened around 1:40 p.m. near the L&L Hawaiian Barbecue at the park. Emergency Medical Service treated a man in his 60s. Officials said he may have...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Man in 30s suffers cardiac arrest during Waikiki Roughwater Swim
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man in his 30s suffered a cardiac arrest during the Waikiki Roughwater Swim on Monday morning, Emergency Medical Services said. Officials said Honolulu Ocean Safety, along with a private canoe club and private water safety company, rescued the man around 9:30 a.m. EMS treated the man...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Attempted murder investigation underway following apparent shooting in Ewa Beach
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder following an apparent shooting in Ewa Beach Wednesday night. We’re told the incident happened just after 9 p.m. around Papipi Road near Oneula Beach Park, also known as Hau Bush. Sources said a man, believed to be in his...
Ocean Safety rescues over 32 people on south shore
According to Honolulu Ocean Safety, he was rescued off Waikiki on Monday.
Bystanders rescue snorkeler off Kauai
A snorkeler was rescued off Kealia Beach on Kauai by bystanders and first responders, according to the County of Kauai.
KITV.com
Police investigating attempted murder in Ewa Beach
Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder in Ewa Beach -- after an apparent shooting --near Papipi Road and Oneula Beach Park, also known as Hau Bush. UPDATE | Honolulu Police investigating attempted murder in Ewa Beach. Police are on scene for an attempted murder investigation in Ewa Beach. Shortly...
Conditions worsen for moped driver in Mililani accident
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 76-year-old man was sent to the hospital in serious condition on Sept. 6 after an accident on Meheula Parkway. According to Honolulu Police Department, the incident occurred in the afternoon when a 47-year-old man driving a Toyota MPVH was traveling westbound. When the Toyota slowed down to turn right into the […]
KITV.com
Oahu stabbings at Sandy Beach Park and Waianae leave three hospitalized
A 24-year-old man was stabbed in the chest over the weekend. EMS reports this happened at Sandy beach -- just before 11:30 Sunday night.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Investigation underway after witnesses say suspect used ax to attack woman in Ewa Beach
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating what witnesses are calling an ax attack in Ewa Beach on Tuesday. It happened around 12:30 p.m. by the Texaco station near Fort Weaver and Papipi roads. Witnesses said a female used an ax to assault another female and then fled the scene.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Abrupt closure of air ambulance company leaves many in shock
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The parent company of LifeSave KuPono shut down the air ambulance service Wednesday, leaving just one air ambulance company serving the islands. “I now there’s a lot of people that are hurting today,” said certified flight registered nurse Noel Kuehner. “It was a very abrupt...
KITV.com
HPD Chief's son, Zane Logan, released from jail after posting $20k bond
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Zane Logan, the son of the Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan, has been released after posting his $20,000 bond. Logan has had a handful of run-ins with police, and was most recently arrested for criminal contempt on Aug. 20 for failing to appear for an Aug. 15 court date on a second-degree burglary charge.
Waianae stabbing leaves 1 in serious condition
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported a man in his 60s is in serious after being stabbed on Monday near Farrington Highway in Waianae. The incident happened on Sept. 5, at around 9 a.m. The Honolulu Police Department said a suspect has been arrested. The cause of this incident is unknown at […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Honolulu police investigating following 2 stabbings in East Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating two stabbings that happened Sunday in East Oahu. Emergency Medical Services said a 24-year-old man was stabbed in the chest at Sandy Beach Park around 11:20 p.m. Officials said he was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Authorities did not release any...
Suspect charged after stabbing with pocket knife
On Monday, a man was in serious condition after being stabbed in Waianae near Farrington Highway.
Sewage spill prompts warning signs at Sandy Beach
The Hawaii Department of Health is advising the public to stay out of the water at Sandy Beach due to wastewater discharge.
Sandy Beach Park stabbing opens police investigation
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a 24-year-old man is in serious condition after being stabbed on Sunday night at Sandy’s Beach Park. The incident happened on Sept. 4, at around 11:22 p.m. According to EMS, he was stabbed and transported to the nearest hospital. The cause of the incident is unknown […]
KITV.com
How Hawaii cord blood donations can change lives
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Giving birth not only brings new life into this world, it can also save lives. You may have heard about the Hawaii Blood Bank that takes blood donations which are used for surgeries or accident victims. But have you heard about the Hawaii Cord Blood Bank? It takes a little of what is left over after a birth, to make a life-changing difference for those suffering from debilitating and deadly diseases.
Big Island police seize more rainbow fentanyl in Kona
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Rainbow fentanyl continues to leak into the community. Hawaii police seized more of the colored pills Monday in Kona according to the Hawaii High Drug Trafficking Area. “We’re going to see more floating around and again, the message is one fentanyl product can kill you that’s how lethal fentanyl is,” said Gary […]
