HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Giving birth not only brings new life into this world, it can also save lives. You may have heard about the Hawaii Blood Bank that takes blood donations which are used for surgeries or accident victims. But have you heard about the Hawaii Cord Blood Bank? It takes a little of what is left over after a birth, to make a life-changing difference for those suffering from debilitating and deadly diseases.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO