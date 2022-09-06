Read full article on original website
Field to Fork: Franklin couple opens downtown grocery featuring local goods
A Franklin couple noticed supply chain issues in the pandemic and decided to take action by opening a local grocery store to support local producers.
Current Publishing
Lawrence BBQ and Blues Festival
The Friends of Fort Harrison and the City of Lawrence are hosting the fourth annual Fort Ben BBQ and Blues Festival Sept. 17 at Fort Harrison State Park. The festival is free with paid admission to the park. Admission is $7 per ca for Indiana residents and $9 for out-of state-attendees.
WISH-TV
Carmel Chinese Mooncake Festival happens in Carmel Saturday
This weekend the 10th annual Carmel Chinese Mooncake Festival is happening on Saturday, September 10 at Midtown Plaza in Carmel, IN from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The event will take place in the Carmel Arts & Design District featuring a dragon parade, music, dancing and mooncakes. Ming Ye, president...
indianapolismonthly.com
Q&A: Mina Hawk On Her New Spinoff, Good Bones: Risky Business
TWO CHICKS and a Hammer keeps adding on to its brand as an HGTV juggernaut. For the first time in seven seasons of the hit show Good Bones, the network has added six episodes (for a total of 20). The next six weeks are devoted to a single house, rather than one house per episode. Titled Good Bones: Risky Business, the show-within-a-show focuses on Mina Hawk’s passion project, a 23-room Victorian in Fountain Square that she hopes will become Two Chicks’ legacy in Indianapolis as an event space and vacation rental.
WISH-TV
Dancing with Our Stars event to benefit Meals on Wheels of Hamilton County
Local professional dancers and some of Hamilton County’s most familiar faces will team up on Thursday night to compete in the annual “Dancing With Our Stars” event from 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Embassy Suites in Noblesville. It benefits Meals on Wheels of Hamilton County and...
Current Publishing
New pickleball courts coming to Fishers
Fishers Board of Public Works and Safety voted Aug. 9 to install six new pickleball courts at Holland Park. Parks and Recreation Dept. Director Sarah Sandquist said the courts should be open by the end of October. The project will be completed by the Charles C. Brandt construction company and...
German Fest brings back a fan favorite
Live weiner dog races, food, beer and other fun highlights the salute to Indy's German heritage October 8 at The Athenaeum
Southside Times
Salute to our Southside Heroes
Heroes are those who make a difference in their communities. They inspire and encourage others. They implement change for the greater good. They persevere, despite the uphill challenges. They may serve quietly, yet their actions are heard loud and clear. The members of our Southside police and fire departments are...
WISH-TV
Environmentalists urges Indiana to turn off lights for migrating birds
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An environmental scientist on Wednesday said Indiana’s cities pose a serious threat to birds migrating south. Austin Broadwater, who leads the Amos Butler Audubon Society‘s Lights Out Indy program, said migratory songbirds are key indicators of environmental quality. He said they follow whatever edible plants or insects are available, so shifts in migration patterns can help identify effects of climate change. Broadwater said those birds can’t get where they want to go if they can’t navigate.
Redevelopment Plans Underway In Downtown Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Big plans are on the horizon for an area in the heart of downtown Indianapolis. When all is said and done, the area near City Market, the old Marion County Jail 2 and Arrestee Processing Center will all be redeveloped. In the City Market area, there are plans to redevelop the area, which […]
WISH-TV
Castleton ClusterTruck reopening after staffing challenges
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)- ClusterTruck reopened Tuesday at East 82nd Street in Caslelton. According to the owner, the goal is to expand its services in Northern Indianapolis. Chris McIntosh, the CEO, told News 8 that the business struggled with staffing shortages and temporarily closed the kitchen in April to regroup and restructure its business model.
WISH-TV
Fallen marine honored by golf fundraiser for children
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation will honor Corporal Humberto Sanchez who was killed in a bombing attack at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan in 2021. Kevin Rankel, a member of the Marine Corp, said the event is on track to raise $100,000 in scholarship money...
Fox 59
When could it snow in Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. Average first measurable snowfall across the state.
bcdemocrat.com
Rocking On: Brown County Music Center calendar filled with national acts
The Brown County Music Center is regaining its footing from the pandemic, scheduling shows that had been postponed or canceled due to COVID-19. Now that their doors are open and performers are ready to take the stage again, the calendar of shows at the BCMC is filling up with acts of all genres as the fall season rolls around, bringing national acts to Nashville.
WISH-TV
‘Pictionary’ game show hosted by Jerry O’Connell coming to MYINDY-TV 23
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s all about quick sketches and hilarious guesses. “Pictionary” is coming to the WISH-TV sister station MyINDY TV-23 starting at 5 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday. The show’s host, Jerry O’Connell, appeared Thursday on “All Indiana” about the family-friendly game show....
'My story will help': Noblesville dad on mission to help others
Geovani Galvez’s story is one of hope. It has been a year since his second chapter began. Last July, he attempted suicide. At the time, his young son faced a cancer relapse.
Original 'Curly Dog' returns to Edinburgh decades after it was introduced
EDINBURGH, Ind. — This is not a story about a sandwich. This is a story about an Edinburgh family. But since we mentioned the sandwich, let us tell you what goes into making an original Curly Dog. Edinburgh’s famous sandwich is a foot-long, all-beef hot dog, sliced 15 times,...
WTHR
Here's Yelp's 5 must-try Hispanic eateries in Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off on Sept. 15, so we made a new food bucket list so you can savor the celebration, this month and beyond. The below five businesses are all Hispanic owned and opened within the past year. They’re also serving up some of the best flavors that the city has to offer. Have you tried all five?
wrtv.com
UPS hiring 3,000 seasonal employees in Central Indiana ahead of the holidays
INDIANAPOLIS — The United Parcel Service (UPS) is getting ready for the busy holiday shopping season. The company says it is planning to hire 3,000 seasonal employees in the Indianapolis area. UPS said the openings will be for full- and part-time seasonal positions, and they are primarily seasonal drivers,...
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Lafayette, IN (with Photos & Maps)
If you’re looking for the best restaurants in Lafayette, IN, look no further! Based on ratings and reviews from locals and tourists alike, we’ve compiled a list of the top spots to eat. Whether you’re in the mood for Italian, Mexican, or American cuisine, these restaurants will not disappoint.
