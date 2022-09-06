Late professor left his mark on Columbus

Good morning,

It is not more clear to me than ever that the number of years a person lives in a community do not determine the impact they can make in on that community.

Terrance Dean, a beloved Denison University Religion and African American Diaspora Studies professor, author, artistic mind and community member on the Columbus Dispatch Editorial Board, proved as much his relatively short years in Greater Columbus.

Dean died last month. His 53 year were packed with accomplishments. Among them was challenging this community to think about racism.

The Vanderbilt University graduate and Columbus Museum of Arts Aminah Robinson Scholar in Residence wrote occasional columns for the Dispatch , influenced viewed expressed in the opinion section and co-hosted the "In Black and White " podcast series with Scot Kirk.

In Black and White podcast: Ohio State vice provost makes Black men's success his mission

More than that, Dean spotlighted people — particularly those from marginalized communities — as part of the series, encouraging them to write columns that helped define the terms and concepts key to conversations around systemic racism.

"His soul shined through the thoughts he helped bring to the table. Dean cared about the community and pushed for social change in his life and work," I wrote in a new column.

Dean's influence went well beyond the Dispatch.

Deidre Hamlar, director of the Aminah Robinson Legacy Project at the Columbus Museum of Art, writes:

" Looking at how greatly a slice of his life’s work impacted me and our community, it is amazing to realize just how much good can be done in a short amount of time in a person’s life.

Being a man of faith and a warrior for communicating verifiable truths about American history and our diverse human experiences, Terrance Dean proceeded with intention to achieve greatness in all his endeavors. "

Toni King, a professor of Black Studies and Women’s and Gender Studies at Denison, says Dean made a mark on his students and colleagues.

She writes:

"For me, these connections on campus have been a kind of walking communion. Not the kind of communion of my Catholic upbringing. Rather, the kind that comes from community and union with others.

Terrance connected us as the family he chose, the village he crafted and the worlds he traveled. Even upon his passing, Terrance is still bringing us into connection, community and union. "

More: Late professor 'left a hole in my heart,' showed what can be done in a short time| Opinion

