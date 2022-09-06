ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Late professor left his mark on Columbus

By Amelia Robinson, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago

Good morning,

I hope you had a great holiday weekend.

It is not more clear to me than ever that the number of years a person lives in a community do not determine the impact they can make in on that community.

Terrance Dean, a beloved Denison University Religion and African American Diaspora Studies professor, author, artistic mind and community member on the Columbus Dispatch Editorial Board, proved as much his relatively short years in Greater Columbus.

Dean died last month. His 53 year were packed with accomplishments. Among them was challenging this community to think about racism.

The Vanderbilt University graduate and Columbus Museum of Arts Aminah Robinson Scholar in Residence wrote occasional columns for the Dispatch , influenced viewed expressed in the opinion section and co-hosted the "In Black and White " podcast series with Scot Kirk.

In Black and White podcast: Ohio State vice provost makes Black men's success his mission

More than that, Dean spotlighted people — particularly those from marginalized communities — as part of the series, encouraging them to write columns that helped define the terms and concepts key to conversations around systemic racism.

"His soul shined through the thoughts he helped bring to the table. Dean cared about the community and pushed for social change in his life and work," I wrote in a new column.

Dean's influence went well beyond the Dispatch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JCwuR_0hjLit4B00

Deidre Hamlar, director of the Aminah Robinson Legacy Project at the Columbus Museum of Art, writes:

" Looking at how greatly a slice of his life’s work impacted me and our community, it is amazing to realize just how much good can be done in a short amount of time in a person’s life.

Being a man of faith and a warrior for communicating verifiable truths about American history and our diverse human experiences, Terrance Dean proceeded with intention to achieve greatness in all his endeavors. "

Toni King, a professor of Black Studies and Women’s and Gender Studies at Denison, says Dean made a mark on his students and colleagues.

She writes:

"For me, these connections on campus have been a kind of walking communion. Not the kind of communion of my Catholic upbringing. Rather, the kind that comes from community and union with others.

Terrance connected us as the family he chose, the village he crafted and the worlds he traveled. Even upon his passing, Terrance is still bringing us into connection, community and union. "

More: Late professor 'left a hole in my heart,' showed what can be done in a short time| Opinion

NEW IN OPINION

Judson L. Jeffries: Killing of Donovan Lewis: We all pay when police 'snuffed out' unarmed people'

Larry Price: Commission president: Changes would add fast-track 'best and brightest' for city jobs

|Thomas Suddes: Will potholes shutdown Ohio Republicans' road to election wins?

WHAT'S ON YOUR MIND?

Let me know your thoughts on the topics mentioned above or any others in a letter to the editor of 200 words or less emailed to Letters@Dispatch.com.

Include your name, address and daytime phone number. The address and number are needed for verification and won't be published.

If someone sent you this email, make sure you subscribe to this newsletter to never miss the Conversation.

More: How to submit a letter to the editor for The Columbus Dispatch

And while I am at it, join the Columbus Dispatch Conversation Facebook group.

It is a place to share in meaningful discussions.

Please consider subscribing to this newsletter if you are not already.

Thanks for reading,

Amelia

Email: arobinson2@dispatch.com

Twitter: @1AmeliaRobinson

Facebook: Amelia Robinson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dkEJv_0hjLit4B00

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Late professor left his mark on Columbus

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
outsidemagazine

Ohio Is Getting the Country’s First Urban Via Ferrata

Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. Five miles northwest of downtown Columbus, Ohio, a once unremarkable limestone cliff is about to make an innovative mark on the world of outdoor recreation. The wall, part of...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
City
Columbus, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Gov. Mike DeWine’s shifting record on debating

In about two months Ohioans will decide on their next governor. But so far, Gov. Mike DeWine has refused to debate his Democratic challenger, former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley. “Throughout the fall, Governor DeWine and his opponent will have ample opportunity to outline their very different records and visions for Ohio,” a DeWine campaign spokeswoman […] The post Gov. Mike DeWine’s shifting record on debating appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
columbusmonthly.com

September is Pawpaw Picking Season: Try These Tips, Tricks and Tasty Treats

Two years ago, I came upon a grove of pawpaw trees in the woods. The spindly trunks were clustered together in the forest understory, branches bending from the weight of the largest edible fruit native to the United States. Some of the green, kidney-shaped pawpaws had already fallen to the forest floor—a sure sign of ripeness.
OHIO STATE
The Lantern

Savvy Sliders to open second location in Columbus, first on a college campus

New Savvy Sliders located at 2106 N. High St. Credit: Courtesy of Sheron Colbert. Ohio State students can expect more “savvy” sliders on campus at the end of the month. Expanding its franchise in Columbus, Savvy Sliders will open a new store at 2106 N. High St., between Frambes East Lane avenues, with the goal of providing short wait times and serving fresh meat, Ali Bazzi, the High Street location owner, said.
COLUMBUS, OH
chaindrugreview.com

Cardinal Health announces organizational changes

DUBLIN, Ohio — Cardinal Health announced on Thursday Debbie Weitzman, current president of Pharmaceutical Distribution, will become CEO of the company’s Pharmaceutical Segment. Weitzman will replace Victor Crawford, who will be stepping down as Pharmaceutical Segment CEO effective September 19, but will remain with the company until November 13 to help with the transition. The role of president of Pharmaceutical Distribution will be eliminated.
DUBLIN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Twitter#The Vanderbilt University#Columbus Museum Of Arts#Ohio State#The Aminah Robinson
spectrumnews1.com

Residents documenting Johnstown ahead of Intel arrival

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio — On farm land in central Ohio, Andy Humphrey is continuing to do what he said he does best, flying planes. Humphrey is the owner of Heavenbound Aviation and is a flight instructor and pilot. He said most days, he's about 800 feet in the air, getting a bird's-eye view of his hometown, Johnstown. The small city is a community of about 5,000 people.
JOHNSTOWN, OH
NBC4 Columbus

New location, time announced for Donovan Lewis funeral

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The funeral for a man shot and killed by a Columbus police officer has changed venue and time for this Saturday. Christian Valley Baptist Church, located at 3330 Scottwood Road, will have visitation for Donovan Lewis’ funeral at 11:00 a.m. on September 10 with the service scheduled to begin at 12:00 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Facebook
WSYX ABC6

Blake Shelton announces tour stop in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Country music superstar Blake Shelton on Wednesday announced an 18-city tour that will stop in Columbus. Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean will join Shelton on the "Back To The Honky Tonk" tour that kicks off Feb. 16 in Lincoln, Nebraska. The artists will perform at...
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Longtime Coach Passes Away

A 1953 graduate of Caldwell High School, a graduate of Ohio University and a long time coach at Muskingum University has passed away. Albert Ray Christopher of Zanesville passed away Saturday at Genesis Hospital. Christopher started his coaching career at Wyoming High School in Ohio where he was assistant football...
ZANESVILLE, OH
10TV

Franklin County declares gun violence a public health crisis

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — Franklin County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution on Tuesday declaring gun violence a public health crisis in the county. Commissioners are working on a task force to explore all options to combat gun violence. “We can't continue to let these things happen,” said Franklin...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
columbusnavigator.com

Where To Find The Best Pho In Columbus

Sometimes, there’s nothing better than a steaming hot bowl of pho. If you’re not familiar with this yummy Vietnamese dish, let me get a few frequently asked questions out of the way. Pho is arguably the most famous Vietnamese meal. This noodle-based soup can be found everywhere in Vietnam, from households to street vendors to high-end restaurants.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Ohio State, Notre Dame Rating News

Ohio State and Notre Dame was the most hyped matchup of Week 1 of the college football season. The game produced TV ratings to match that status. According to Show Buzz Daily, 10.5 million people tuned in to watch No. 2 Ohio State earn a 21-10 win over the fifth-ranked Fighting Irish in primetime on Saturday night.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy