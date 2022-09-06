Read full article on original website
The Conners' Michael Fishman Breaks Silence on Exit, Confirms, 'I Was Told I Would Not Be Returning for Season 5'
Michael Fishman is opening up about his departure from The Conners. As TVLine exclusively reported, the Roseanne star is leaving the spinoff ahead of Season 5. Now, in a statement provided to People.com, Fishman is reflecting on the profound impact the role of DJ has had on his life. “It has been my honor to play DJ Conner,” Fishman said. “It’s every actor’s dream to be a series regular, especially on a groundbreaking show, where we tackle significant topics. The opportunity to do comedy and drama alongside iconic castmates, while reaching fans in meaningful ways has profoundly impacted my life. I am proud...
How ‘NCIS’ Writers Made Sure Mark Harmon’s Gibbs Sounded Authentic in Every Episode
Mark Harmon's 'NCIS' character, Gibbs, is a man of few words.
Could Hallmark Bring Back One Of Its Major Cancelled Series?
One Hallmark series could be brought back after its cancellation.
Animal Kingdom Showrunner, Ahead of Series Finale, Warns of 'Major Endings'
After six seasons, 75 episodes and countless beatdowns, Animal Kingdom comes roaring to a close with Sunday’s series finale. And although regular viewers may think that they’re prepared for the Codys’ last hurrah, executive producer Daniele Nathanson advises them to think again. The ominously titled “FUBAR,” which the showrunner also wrote, is “explosive… emotional… unpredictable,” she tells TVLine, hastening to remind us that “anything can happen in the Animal Kingdom. If you’ve watched all six seasons of the show, you know that major characters meet with major endings.” (Ellen Barkin’s Smurf and Scott Speedman’s Baz would no doubt agree.) “These are criminals,”...
‘Law & Order: SVU’: Here’s Why Kelli Giddish Is Really Leaving the Series After 12 Years
We are getting some clarity around what happened to lead Kelli Giddish off of Law & Order: SVU after 12 years and it might surprise you. Giddish has played Detective Amanda Rollins in the police drama. While fans were dogging new showrunner David Graziano over this matter, apparently it was not in his hands.
‘NCIS’ Confirms Return of Fan Favorite Character in Season 20
NCIS will start its 20th season when it returns on September 19th, and an original cast member is set to return. Joe Spano will reprise his role as FBI agent Tobias Fornell. Long-time fans will recall that Spano was with the series on the very first episode from 2003, “Yankee White.”
Actress Jennifer Esposito Left 'NCIS' After One Season — What Happened?
The third longest-running scripted primetime television series, NCIS, is gearing up to make its much-awaited return to CBS this fall for its 20th season. Throughout its nearly two-decade tenure, the police procedural show has seen various characters come and go, including Special Agent Alexandra "Alex" Quinn (Jennifer Esposito). Article continues...
‘NCIS’: Are Palmer and Knight Headed Toward a Breakup in Season 20
NCIS concluded its 19th season back in May and over the last few months, some of the biggest questions following the finale are, who is the Raven and what comes next for Special Agent Alden Parker? Parker became framed at the end of last season for a murder he did not commit and many NCIS fans believe it’s the season-long villain the Raven that has set him up. However, aside from the ongoing murder investigation, the next big question plaguing our thoughts is, will medical examiner Jimmy Palmer and Special Agent Jessica Knight officially commit to a relationship? One infamous Leroy Jethro Gibbs rule suggests it’s not ideal.
EW.com
Dead end: On set for the final days of The Walking Dead
It's a sunny March morning in the city of Newnan, Ga., and the downtown area is filled with equal measures of hustle and bustle. But instead of locals popping into cafés and coffee shops for their morning sustenance, it is camera operators, key grips, prop masters, and boom mic operators that are scurrying about, transforming the downtown area into [REDACTED] for a scene that takes place [REDACTED] approximately [REDACTED] years before or after the events of [REDACTED].
‘Law & Order: SVU’: Former Writer Unleashes on Dick Wolf Following Kelli Giddish Exit
A former writer for Law & Order: SVU seemingly linked the Kelli Giddish departure to series creator Dick Wolf. David Matthews wrote for SVU from 2011-12. That’s the same year Giddish first started her stint as Amanda Rollins, an eager detective, but one with massive personal baggage. Rollins became one of the most beloved characters on Law & Order: SVU. Fans wanted to see her happy and writers appeared to be setting up a marriage between Rollins and Dominick “Sonny” Carisi (Peter Scanavino).
Kelli Giddish Isn’t Leaving ‘Law & Order: SVU’ by Choice: Report
Kelli Giddish announced earlier this week that, after starring in Law & Order: SVU for 12 years, the upcoming 24th season of the hit NBC series will be her last. But, multiple sources told Variety on Thursday, the exit wasn’t her idea. Nor was it showrunner David Graziano’s, the trade publication said. Instead, the “shake-up was a call made from above,” Variety reported, with one person close to the production saying “that the company is always looking to keep the show as up to date and current as possible.” Giddish’s bow was also reportedly cemented over the objections of SVU star Mariska Hargitay and at least one other heavyweight on the show. On Wednesday, Graziano, who became the target for many irate fans in the wake of the initial announcement, addressed the “complex” situation without going into detail. “You might take a moment to entertain the idea that things are more complex than they appear in a world of emojis and tweets,” the showrunner wrote on Instagram. “All I’ll say is Kelli has handled this with the most incredibly classy comportment.”Read it at Variety
‘NCIS’ Alum Michael Weatherly Has Fans Begging For ‘Bull’ Spinoff After Cryptic Post
Last season, fans of the popular CBS TV drama Bull said goodbye to the Michael Weatherly-led series after six seasons on the air. However, the NCIS alum is now sparking calls for a Bull spin-off series as he shares a cryptic post on his Twitter feed. “What would Bull be...
Mark Harmon Finally Speaks Out About Leaving ‘NCIS’: It Was An ‘Honest’ End For Gibbs
“What has always drawn me here is the character I play and to keep it fresh and to keep it challenging,” NCIS alum Mark Harmon said in the season 19 DVD release, according to Entertainment Tonight. “Plot-wise, this character has taken the path that it did. I thought it was honest and OK with.” The 70-year-old actor revealed that he’s “not retired.” As for Gibbs, “The character is living in Alaska as far as I know.”
‘NCIS’: Michael Weatherly’s Return Could Happen, but Bringing Back Agent DiNozzo for Season 20 Would Reek of Desperation
Michael Weatherly has hinted at his 'NCIS' return, but, bringing him back in season 20 would reek of desperation.
Law & Order: SVU Boss Addresses Kelli Giddish's Exit Amid Fan Uproar
Fans aren't happy about Kelli Giddish leaving Law & Order: SVU. Now the incoming SVU boss is addressing the actress's surprising exit. In the comments section of Giddish's Instagram post, new showrunner David Graziano responded to questions from fans perplexed and upset by the announcement. "You might take a moment to entertain the idea that things are more complex than they appear in a world of emojis and tweets," he wrote. "All I’ll say is Kelli has handled this with the most incredibly classy comportment. She is, without a doubt, one of the finest industry professionals I’ve come across in my 24 years of writing for television. I’m saddened by her looming exit. It’ll be my lucky day if I ever get to write for her again."
'NCIS' vet Pauley Perrette reveals she suffered a 'massive stroke' a year ago
Former 'NCIS' star Pauley Perrette revealed that she survived a 'massive stroke' a year ago but said she's 'feeling good' despite her past traumas.
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Shares Cryptic Posts Following Costar’s Firing
A few weeks ago, actress Kelli Giddish revealed that she is leaving Law & Order: SVU. Star Mariska Hargitay recently shared a cryptic post on her story following the news. Giddish, who portrays Amanda Rollins on the show, shared a statement about her exit. “I wanted to address the chatter...
EW.com
The Good Fight review: This is how you (begin to) end a TV show
Do you ever worry someone you don't know will walk up to you in public to shoot you in the face? Or worse, they'll make you the clueless subject of an internet prank? There must be a few Americans left who don't agonize all day about massacres, identity theft, society's breakdown, systemic oppression, climate catastrophe, or catfishing. For the rest of us, there's The Good Fight, the hysterical Paramount+ drama about lawyers at the end of history.
EW.com
'Hello, beautiful!' Picard gets the Next Generation crew back together in season 3 teaser
The Enterprise crew of Star Trek: The Next Generation is beaming back up for Star Trek: Picard. The first teaser trailer with actual footage from the third and final season of Patrick Stewart's spin-off series was unveiled Thursday as part of Star Trek Day. (A previous sneak peek released at San Diego Comic-Con gave us a glimpse of the returning players in character.) The new promo offers looks at Jonathan Frakes, LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Gates McFadden, and Marina Sirtis joining Picard stars Stewart, Jeri Ryan, and Michelle Hurd.
