Kentucky Dad Of Quintuplets Shamed For Walking His Kids On A Leash

DoYouRemember?
 3 days ago
The joy of having children is great but raising them requires much effort. Parenting styles differ from one person to another. Truth be told, there is no set manual on how kids should be brought up. How each family handles their wards will be particular to their needs. However, it is not uncommon for moms and dads to be criticized for their methods.

Recently, a father of five, Jordan Driskell, triggered an unending discussion after posting on Instagram a video of himself holding his five-year-old quintuplets during a walk with a caption that reads, “Come walk a mile in my shoes, You ain’t nothing but a dog, playa.”

Jordan’s reason for putting his children on a leash

In an interview with TODAY, Jordan revealed the security challenges he foresaw that made him opt-in for having a leash for his children. “Kids are so curious—they want to run off and explore,” he revealed.

Also, he explained how the new method effectively controlled the five children whenever they were outside. “For our own peace of mind and sanity, we use a leash. It also allows us to leave the house and do fun stuff as a family without being stressed.”

People’s reaction to the post

The video has been met with mixed reactions, and everyone has been doling out their parenting takes in the comment section under the post.

Sadly, the unsolicited advice came rolling in. A user wrote, “They are humans not dogs.” Another person added, “That’s messed up. If you can’t handle that many children don’t get them in the first place.”

To douse the tension, a person who understands Jordan’s plight came to his rescue. “Listen, until you have five kids you’re trying to wrangle, keep safe, and take out together at the same time in public, it’s not on you to judge. Even if you do have five five-year-olds, these aren’t them, and parenting kids requires knowing them, their specific needs, and what works for your individual family. It’s not anyone’s business to decide what works for another family. This man is out with five kids. FIVE. All he needs is a little applause as he walks by—that’s it,” the user explained.

Comments / 122

kt ry
2d ago

People can kidnap a little one in the time it takes to turn your head and sneeze. Places like the zoo where it's crowded and full of kids used to make me nervous and I only had one kid so I give this guy credit, not criticism

Reply(1)
83
Carolyn Case
2d ago

The first time I ever seen someone doing this was in Miami back in the 80's. Then someone told me why, it was to keep their kids safe from being kidnapped or lost. And living in a big city , it made sense to me.They can take off so quick.

Reply
65
Fred Stoner
3d ago

if people do not like it let them try and handle five Young children at once. it's nott fun they have a tendency not to stay together with out a little rise of the voice. and you know where they are at..when my girls where growing up they had long hair and I would use that as the leash.

Reply
45
