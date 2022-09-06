Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
Mill Fire victim loses seven pets in the flames along with home
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — Many voices are coming out of the ashes of the Mill Fire including Rachel Thomas who lost seven pets including her home the day the fire struck. "We had two dogs and a cat with her kittens that are gone, it's so sad," said Thomas.
Mount Shasta Herald
Firefighters make progress on Coyote Fire after it scorches 297 acres in Siskiyou County
We've made this story free as an important public service to our North State communities. Please help local journalism thrive by subscribing to your local newspaper. Thursday morning, firefighters stopped forward spread of flames on the Coyote Fire after it destroyed almost 300 acres of wilderness and prompted evacuation warnings on Wednesday night.
KDRV
Cal Fire responding to vegetation fire off Hawkinsville Humbug Rd. & Humbug Creek Rd.
YREKA, Calif. - Cal Fire is responding to a vegetation fire being called the #ElizaFire off of Hawkinsville Humbug Rd and Humbug Creek Rd. It's 3.5 miles west from Yreka. The fire is currently 20 plus acres with 0% containment. There is an Evacuation Warning issued for SIS-3505. No injuries...
actionnewsnow.com
No new growth on Mill, Mountain fires overnight
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters said there was no new fire growth on the Mountain Fire overnight as it remains at 11,690 acres. Containment also remains at 30%. CAL FIRE said there were small periods of flare-ups within direct control lines. The damage assessment is nearly completed. The Mill Fire...
'Many heroic acts' as blaze ripped through historic Black neighborhood
A retired volunteer firefighter sprang into action as disaster struck, and he says there has been an outpouring of support since the Mill Fire destroyed homes of families who have lived in the town since the Great Migration. For the past 23 years, the now-retired volunteer firefighter Reverend Alonzo Greene...
mynspr.org
Mill and Mountain fires damage map | Heat wave continues | Accelerated tree death
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Wednesday, Sept. 7. Cal Fire releases damage assessment map for Mill and Mountain fires. Cal Fire’s Siskiyou County Unit released its damage assessment map for buildings destroyed in both the Mill and the Mountain fires. The agency said Tuesday that 125 structures have been damaged or destroyed in the Mill Fire and 4 structures were destroyed in the Mountain Fire.
krcrtv.com
REU asks locals to conserve power during a Flex Alert
REDDING, Calif. — With the continuation of the flex alert for California, consumers are asked to conserve energy throughout the day and night through the new peak hours of usage: between 3 and 9 p.m. KRCR's Tyler Van Dyke spoke with Redding Electric and Utility (REU) to see how...
atlantanews.net
California wildfire causes evacuations of thousands of residents
SACRAMENTO, California: A wildfire in northern California, known as the Mill Fire, had burned through some 4,000 acres, caused thousands of residents to be evacuated and led to some injuries. According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the fire started last week, 230 miles north of Sacramento,...
krcrtv.com
Structure damage map for Mill/Mountain fires released by CAL FIRE
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — The CAL FIRE Damage Inspection Team completed it's damage inspection report for both the Mill and Mountain fires in Siskiyou County, according to the Siskiyou County Office of Emergency Services (OES). The map shows the fire footprint, as well as homes that have been assessed...
actionnewsnow.com
Woman and child rescued after early-morning crash in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A woman and child had to be rescued from a pickup after it crashed into a power pole early Wednesday morning in Shasta County. The crash happened around 2:40 a.m. on Bear Mountain Road near Tamera Way east of the City of Shasta Lake. The CHP...
krcrtv.com
"Community is our strength:" Businesses in Weed push ahead during Mill Fire
WEED, Calif. — As the Mill Fire continues to burn in Siskiyou County, many businesses are still without power. However, it hasn’t stopped some from opening their doors in this time of crisis. Ray’s Place, an employee-owned grocery store chain in Weed, has been selling essential items, like...
krcrtv.com
Firefighting family in need of help after Mill Fire
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — Christopher Luxton, his wife and their two daughters, Zoey and Amelia, are left with basically nothing after the Mill Fire took their Lake Shastina home this weekend. "His little girl just had her birthday last week and lost all of the toys in the fire....
mynspr.org
Two killed in Mill Fire | Fire weather conditions | Student loan forgiveness
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Tuesday, Sept. 6. Mill Fire kills 2 women, destroys over 100 homes in Siskiyou County. The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office Monday provided more information on the two people killed in the Mill Fire. The victims were both women, were 66 and 73 years old and were found in the city of Weed on Friday afternoon. Their names have not yet been released. The fire has also injured three people and destroyed 115 buildings, according to Cal Fire’s incident report Monday evening.
krcrtv.com
Shasta County man arrested in connection to fires on Oak Mountain last month
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A Shasta County man, wanted in connection to multiple investigations with the local sheriff's office, highway patrol, county fire and forest service, was arrested on Wednesday for arson in connection to a pursuit and multiple fires near Iron Canyon Reservoir last month. Law Enforcement officials...
krcrtv.com
How to cut down on energy during a Flex Alert
REDDING. Calif. — With all of the flex alerts asking the community to use less energy, it's important to understand what that means. Owner of Carmona's Appliance Center, Joe Heslin, knows a thing or two about how to save energy when it comes to appliances. Heslin says, out of...
krcrtv.com
Update: Mill Fire remains over 4,000 acres; Mountain Fire grew to over 8,000 acres
REDDING, Calif. — Update as of 7:24 PM on Sunday, April 4th. According to Cal Fire, the Mill Fire is now 40% contained, and the acreage burned remains at 4,254 acres as of 6:21 PM Sunday. The Mountain Fire has grown tremendously from 6,451 acres burned to 8,896 acres...
krcrtv.com
Mill Fire lawsuit filed against Roseburg Forest Products
YREKA, Calif. — A lawsuit has been filed on behalf of a Siskiyou County man against Roseburg Forest Products over the start of the Mill Fire. According to attorneys with Reiner, Slaughter, Mainzer and Frankel, Tim Smith lost his home in Weed in the Mill Fire. The lawsuit alleges...
actionnewsnow.com
Arson suspect arrested in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A 41-year-old man was arrested for arson on Wednesday in Shasta County, the Shasta-Trinity National Forest said. Michael Bovard of Big Bend was arrested in connection with an incident in August when four fires were started. The USFS says Bovard is suspected of stealing a vehicle...
kptv.com
Helicopter crashes into Merrill Lake while picking up water for Kalama Fire
COWLITZ COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – A helicopter being used to fight the Kalama Fire in Washington crashed into Merrill lake on Wednesday, fire officials say. The crash happened around 4 p.m. on the north end of Merrill lake, roughly 2.5 miles from the town of Cougar. According to fire...
