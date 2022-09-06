The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Tuesday, Sept. 6. Mill Fire kills 2 women, destroys over 100 homes in Siskiyou County. The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office Monday provided more information on the two people killed in the Mill Fire. The victims were both women, were 66 and 73 years old and were found in the city of Weed on Friday afternoon. Their names have not yet been released. The fire has also injured three people and destroyed 115 buildings, according to Cal Fire’s incident report Monday evening.

