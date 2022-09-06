Read full article on original website
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Furry Friends Cat Rescue in Vancouver says they have many cats ready to be adopted. The facility says they have more than 130 cats looking for homes. There is also a litter of kittens that were rescued from a trailer during a heat wave that is also up for adoption.
