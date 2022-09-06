ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hulu's Sexy New Drama Series 'Tell Me Lies' Is Set on the East Coast — Was It Filmed There?

Based on author Carola Lovering's twisty 2018 novel of the same name, Meaghan Oppenheimer's Hulu series Tell Me Lies tells the unbearably toxic love story of Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) as it unfolds over the course of eight years. Was it love at first sight? Perhaps, as the two ill-fated lovebirds are shown locking eyes on their college campus circa 2007.
TV SERIES
Terry Silver Wants to Take 'Cobra Kai' Global via the Sekai Taikai Karate Tournament

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 5 of Cobra Kai. Let's face it — Netflix has been having quite a stressful year; however, with the return of fan-favorite shows Stranger Things and Cobra Kai, the streaming service appears to be back at the top, and we couldn't be more excited. On that note, we're here to talk about the critically acclaimed martial arts dramedy that just returned to the platform for Season 5.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Did the Crabfeeder Have Greyscale in 'House of the Dragon'? Fans Seem to Think so

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of House of the Dragon. Already hailed as a commendable anti-hero with a flair for staging a hair-raising murder series, the Crabfeeder (Daniel Scott-Smith) emerged in Season 1 of House of the Dragon as the baddie who has absolutely no reservations about feeding the bodies of his sworn enemies to the crabs. Does the Crabfeeder have Greyscale? What is Greyscale? Here's what you should know.
TV SERIES
'Star Trek' Star and Arguably "Best Chris" Chris Pine Is Worth a Lot

Actor Chris Pine is known for his "Jolly Rancher blue" eyes and his propensity for flip phones, but to most, he's better known as Captain Kirk in the Star Trek reboot film series. The actor is known for his work in films such as The Princess Diaries 2, Wonder Woman, Don't Worry Darling, and the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons movie, but for all of his high-profile film roles, what is his net worth?
