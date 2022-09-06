ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports Desk: New Mexico has elite high school running backs

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – One of the best statistical running backs in the country resides in Raton. Tigers senior running back Cayden Walton ranks 5th in the nation with 818 rushing yards and is tied for the most total touchdowns in the country with 13.

“Its a really cool feeling, but I mean I couldn’t do it without my o-linemen, my receivers blocking, and then the trust the coaches have in me,” Walton said. “All of that combined, I couldn’t dot it without any of those guys.”

Meanwhile there are some other running backs in the state that are among the best in the nation. Sandia running back Malachi Tymes has 13 touchdowns on the year, which is tied with Walton for the most in the nation, while Jal’s Jacob Lujan has found the end zone a total of 10 times.

In other news, the UNM football team beat Maine 41-0 in their opening game of the season. Not only was it the first game with the Lobos for starting quarterback Miles Kendrick, but it was also his first game coming back from a broken leg suffered last season. He ran the ball a number of times and was sacked twice, but despite all the hits, he said his body is holding up great.

“Yeah I mean it felt good to test my equipment a little bit and test out my leg a little bit, and I definitely did that,” Kendrick said. “It felt good, it definitely has given me confidence and going to get ready for next week for sure so, I feel good, I feel healthy and its a blessing.”

Also, Jackson Wink fighter Chris Brown is set to return to the octagon this week for LFA 141. He is fighting “The Bosnian Silverback” and believes his experience against top level fighters will give him an edge.

“Go out there and be aggressive and show them that there’s levels to this and I’m definitely at a higher level,” Brown said. “I’ve been fighting killers and he really hasn’t fought anybody. Everybody he’s fighting is just up and comers or everybody starting out.”

