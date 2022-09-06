ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giles County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
WDBJ7.com

State Trooper taken to hospital after crash in Alleghany Co.

ALLEGHANY Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A Virginia State Police trooper was taken to the hospital with injuries Monday after hydroplaning and hitting a guardrail between Covington and Low Moor along I-64W. According to State Police, the trooper was on the way to respond to a fallen tree in the travel...
LOW MOOR, VA
WDBJ7.com

Tractor-trailer carrying diesel crashes in Roanoke County

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Update 10:21 a.m. : Crews on scene of a tractor-trailer crash in Roanoke County have opened up one lane of traffic going east on Williamson Road from Peters Creek Road. Traffic heading west form Williamson Road is being rerouted through the Kroger parking lot. Officials say...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
Giles County, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Pulaski, VA
Giles County, VA
Accidents
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Giles County, VA
WSLS

Wythe County vehicle crash cleared on I-77S

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 8:00 p.m.:. According to VDOT, the crash has been cleared. A vehicle crash in Wythe County is causing delays on I-77 southbound, VDOT said. Authorities said that it happened at mile marker 41 and that motorists can expect delays. As of 7:30 p.m., the...
WYTHE COUNTY, VA
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia woman survives 140-foot drop car crash

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman whose vehicle went off the road and rolled down a 140-foot hill on Wednesday said it’s a miracle she survived. “I was just happy to be alive,” said Shelley Toney, after the accident. Toney said it all started when her car came around the bend on Chestnutburg Road […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
wfxrtv.com

Crews on scene of house fire in Southeast Roanoke

Roanoke, Va. (WFXR)– Roanoke Fire-EMS crews are on the scene of a house fire that broke out Thursday morning in southeast Roanoke. Crews are battling that blaze in the 1500 block of Wise Ave. We’re told several streets in the area are closed. This is a breaking story,...
ROANOKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia State Police#Wdbj#Turnpike#Traffic Accident#Giles Co
WSLS

15-year-old identified as victim of fatal Northwest Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – A 15-year-old boy has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in Northwest Roanoke earlier this month, according to police. Authorities said Demarion Sanders, 15, of Roanoke was shot and killed on Sept. 3. Around 7:45 p.m. that night, Roanoke Police were notified that...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Search warrants reveal new details about fatal Northwest shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – There are new details about a shooting in Roanoke over the weekend that left one teen dead. 15-year-old Demarion Sanders was killed on Saturday afternoon on Palm Avenue Northwest. When officers arrived, they found Sanders with what they believed was a critical gunshot wound outside of a home in the area, and pronounced him dead at the scene, 10 News reported.
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Police identify teen in deadly weekend shooting in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police revealed the identity of the teenager who was killed in a shooting on Saturday. It happened in the 1000 block of Palm Avenue NW around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3. Police say they found 15-year-old Demarion D. Sanders with a critical gunshot wound outside a house in the area. Sanders was later pronounced dead at the scene by Roanoke Fire-EMS.
ROANOKE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
wfxrtv.com

Man connected with shoplifting in Wytheville arrested, police say

WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Wytheville Police Department says they arrested a man in connection with shoplifting in the area near an elementary school that caused a modified lockdown. According to a Facebook post from the department, the man — 38-year-old Travis Dwayne Talbert — ran away from police...
WYTHEVILLE, VA
WSLS

State police investigating deadly crash in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a deadly single vehicle crash. The crash occurred Saturday evening around 9 on Virginia Avenue, one tenth of a mile south of Wheeler Avenue in Henry County. Investigators said a 2012 Dodge Charger was traveling north on Virginia Avenue, when...
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Crashes cleared on US-220 in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 6:18 p.m.:. Both crashes were cleared, according to VDOT. Two vehicle crashes are causing delays in Franklin County, according to VDOT. One crash happened on US-220 near Blackwell Road, Crooked Oak Road, and Rt. 718E/W, according to authorities. As of 5:51 p.m., the south...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
WVNT-TV

34-year-old Raleigh County murder conviction may get overturned

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A 34-year-old murder conviction in Raleigh County resulting in life without parole may be overturned. On August 31, 2022, Judge Burnside accepted a motion to overturn the conviction of Johnny Ray Miller. Miller was convicted of first degree murder in 1990 for killing his then...
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WSLS

One man hospitalized after shooting in Northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A man is in the hospital following a shooting in Northwest Roanoke Sunday afternoon, according to the Roanoke Police Department. Authorities say it happened at about 3 p.m. in the 600 block of Harrison Avenue NW. After arriving at the scene, officers found a man outside...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

21 years later, Roanoke emergency organizations remember 9/11

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - ”We pulled out a TV at the church and turned it on and started watching in horror just like everybody else.”. Most of us remember where we were on September 11, 2001. That’s no different for Roanoke Fire-EMS Chief David Hoback and Roanoke County Fire and Rescue’s community outreach coordinator Brian Clingenpeel.
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy