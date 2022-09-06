Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
State Trooper taken to hospital after crash in Alleghany Co.
ALLEGHANY Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A Virginia State Police trooper was taken to the hospital with injuries Monday after hydroplaning and hitting a guardrail between Covington and Low Moor along I-64W. According to State Police, the trooper was on the way to respond to a fallen tree in the travel...
WSLS
VSP: Man sent to hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Sunday in Giles County
GILES COUNTY, Va. – A man was sent to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Sunday in Giles County, according to Virginia State Police. On Sunday at 12:27 p.m., authorities said they responded to the 2900 block of the Pulaski Giles Turnpike on Route 100 for the crash.
WDBJ7.com
Tractor-trailer carrying diesel crashes in Roanoke County
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Update 10:21 a.m. : Crews on scene of a tractor-trailer crash in Roanoke County have opened up one lane of traffic going east on Williamson Road from Peters Creek Road. Traffic heading west form Williamson Road is being rerouted through the Kroger parking lot. Officials say...
WDBJ7.com
Peters Creek and Williamson Road intersection back open after fuel tanker accident
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The intersection at Peters Creek Road NW and Williamson Road in Roanoke County was shut down for five hours on Thursday after a fuel tanker overturned. Emergency crews worked to safely get the fuel tanker out of the intersection. Workers had to empty thousands of gallons of fuel from the tank.
WSLS
Wythe County vehicle crash cleared on I-77S
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 8:00 p.m.:. According to VDOT, the crash has been cleared. A vehicle crash in Wythe County is causing delays on I-77 southbound, VDOT said. Authorities said that it happened at mile marker 41 and that motorists can expect delays. As of 7:30 p.m., the...
West Virginia woman survives 140-foot drop car crash
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman whose vehicle went off the road and rolled down a 140-foot hill on Wednesday said it’s a miracle she survived. “I was just happy to be alive,” said Shelley Toney, after the accident. Toney said it all started when her car came around the bend on Chestnutburg Road […]
wfxrtv.com
Crews on scene of house fire in Southeast Roanoke
Roanoke, Va. (WFXR)– Roanoke Fire-EMS crews are on the scene of a house fire that broke out Thursday morning in southeast Roanoke. Crews are battling that blaze in the 1500 block of Wise Ave. We’re told several streets in the area are closed. This is a breaking story,...
Crews pull driver, vehicle out from 185-foot drop in Fayette County
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – First responders rescued one woman after her vehicle went off the road and down a 185-foot hill in Fayette County. According to a Facebook post from the Ansted Fire Department, the vehicle fell over the hill where it became trapped by a large tree that fell on the roof. Crews […]
WSLS
15-year-old identified as victim of fatal Northwest Roanoke shooting
ROANOKE, Va. – A 15-year-old boy has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in Northwest Roanoke earlier this month, according to police. Authorities said Demarion Sanders, 15, of Roanoke was shot and killed on Sept. 3. Around 7:45 p.m. that night, Roanoke Police were notified that...
WSET
'Not broken:' Stop light at Main & Randolph Street in Pulaski upgrades
PULASKI, Va. (WSET) — The town of Pulaski wants to inform the public about a change to the stop light at Main Street and Randolph Street. There will be a flashing light indicating a 4-way stop until further notice, the town said. They also said to be aware of...
WSLS
Search warrants reveal new details about fatal Northwest shooting
ROANOKE, Va. – There are new details about a shooting in Roanoke over the weekend that left one teen dead. 15-year-old Demarion Sanders was killed on Saturday afternoon on Palm Avenue Northwest. When officers arrived, they found Sanders with what they believed was a critical gunshot wound outside of a home in the area, and pronounced him dead at the scene, 10 News reported.
wfxrtv.com
Police identify teen in deadly weekend shooting in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police revealed the identity of the teenager who was killed in a shooting on Saturday. It happened in the 1000 block of Palm Avenue NW around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3. Police say they found 15-year-old Demarion D. Sanders with a critical gunshot wound outside a house in the area. Sanders was later pronounced dead at the scene by Roanoke Fire-EMS.
wfxrtv.com
Man connected with shoplifting in Wytheville arrested, police say
WYTHEVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Wytheville Police Department says they arrested a man in connection with shoplifting in the area near an elementary school that caused a modified lockdown. According to a Facebook post from the department, the man — 38-year-old Travis Dwayne Talbert — ran away from police...
WDBJ7.com
Crash that closed lane along US-220N in Henry Co. cleared
UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. EARLIER STORY: HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Henry Co. crash along US-220 near the ramp from US 58 is impacting traffic. The north right lane and shoulder are both closed, according to VDOT.
WSLS
State police investigating deadly crash in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a deadly single vehicle crash. The crash occurred Saturday evening around 9 on Virginia Avenue, one tenth of a mile south of Wheeler Avenue in Henry County. Investigators said a 2012 Dodge Charger was traveling north on Virginia Avenue, when...
Augusta Free Press
Henry County: North Carolina man dies after being struck while crossing road
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that resulted in a pedestrian fatality Saturday night in Henry County. A 2012 Dodge Charger was traveling north on Virginia Avenue, when the vehicle struck a pedestrian crossing Virginia...
WSLS
Crashes cleared on US-220 in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE 6:18 p.m.:. Both crashes were cleared, according to VDOT. Two vehicle crashes are causing delays in Franklin County, according to VDOT. One crash happened on US-220 near Blackwell Road, Crooked Oak Road, and Rt. 718E/W, according to authorities. As of 5:51 p.m., the south...
WVNT-TV
34-year-old Raleigh County murder conviction may get overturned
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A 34-year-old murder conviction in Raleigh County resulting in life without parole may be overturned. On August 31, 2022, Judge Burnside accepted a motion to overturn the conviction of Johnny Ray Miller. Miller was convicted of first degree murder in 1990 for killing his then...
WSLS
One man hospitalized after shooting in Northwest Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – A man is in the hospital following a shooting in Northwest Roanoke Sunday afternoon, according to the Roanoke Police Department. Authorities say it happened at about 3 p.m. in the 600 block of Harrison Avenue NW. After arriving at the scene, officers found a man outside...
WDBJ7.com
21 years later, Roanoke emergency organizations remember 9/11
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - ”We pulled out a TV at the church and turned it on and started watching in horror just like everybody else.”. Most of us remember where we were on September 11, 2001. That’s no different for Roanoke Fire-EMS Chief David Hoback and Roanoke County Fire and Rescue’s community outreach coordinator Brian Clingenpeel.
