(CBS DETROIT) - A woman from Roseville has been arrested after driving recklessly and intoxicated in Royal Oak, with three children and a dog in the vehicle. Michigan State Police say that at about 6:20 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, troopers stopped a vehicle that was speeding, swerving, and driving on the shoulders. When the vehicle stopped, police discovered a 36-year-old Roseville woman was the driver, and they described her as being severely intoxicated. Police say there were also three children, a three-year-old, a twelve-year-old, a fifteen-year-old, and a large dog in the vehicle.The woman was arrested for impaired driving, over three times the legal limit, and child endangerment. The three children were turned over to a family member.The woman was lodged at the Oakland County Jail and the case pends prosecutor review.

ROSEVILLE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO