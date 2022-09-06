Read full article on original website
Uber driver accused of raping Michigan woman, leaving her on side of road
DETROIT -- A Dearborn Heights man has been charged with sexually assaulting a Roseville woman while he was working as a driver for the ride-share company Uber. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy filed charges against Wessam Ali-Karem Al-Thwej, 37, Wednesday and he was arraigned in 36th District Court in connection with the alleged assault on July 10, 2022.
Uber driver from Dearborn Heights accused of raping passenger, leaving her lying on side of road
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – An Uber driver from Dearborn Heights is accused of raping a 24-year-old woman inside his car and then leaving her lying on the side of the road. Police were called around 9 a.m. July 10 to the area of Lantz Street and the Chrysler Service drive in Detroit, they said.
Detroit mother charged with drunk driving in freeway crash that killed 2-year-old, hurt infant
ALLEN PARK, Mich. – Authorities have charged a woman accused of driving drunk when she collided with another vehicle and then a barricade on Southfield Freeway in July -- a crash that killed her 2-year-old daughter and injured her infant son. According to the 24th District Court, Nyasha Pool...
Roseville woman, 36, arrested after driving severely intoxicated with 3 children, dog in car
(CBS DETROIT) - A woman from Roseville has been arrested after driving recklessly and intoxicated in Royal Oak, with three children and a dog in the vehicle. Michigan State Police say that at about 6:20 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, troopers stopped a vehicle that was speeding, swerving, and driving on the shoulders. When the vehicle stopped, police discovered a 36-year-old Roseville woman was the driver, and they described her as being severely intoxicated. Police say there were also three children, a three-year-old, a twelve-year-old, a fifteen-year-old, and a large dog in the vehicle.The woman was arrested for impaired driving, over three times the legal limit, and child endangerment. The three children were turned over to a family member.The woman was lodged at the Oakland County Jail and the case pends prosecutor review.
Two more arrested in alleged targeted hit of Hutch's Jewelry owner Dan Hutchinson, police say
OAK PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Two more men have been arrested and charged in connection to the murder of an Oak Park jeweler that was found shot dead last June. Angelo James Raptoplous of Commerce Township and Darnell Larry were arraigned on counts of conspiracy to commit murder 47-year-old Dan Hutchinson, who owned Hutch Jewelers.
Oakland County woman fatally struck by truck while walking
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A Clarkston woman is dead after she was struck by a truck while walking along a roadway in Oakland County on Wednesday.Police say Margaret Anne Tippen, 67, was walking along Kier Road near Ellis Road at around 11:15 a.m. when she was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle, only identified as a 24-year-old man from Adrian stayed on the scene and was cooperative with police. He was not injured in the crash.Neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.
3 carjack/shooting suspects nabbed; victim’s dad speaks out
On Aug. 17, 2022, life changed drastically for Paul Schultz and his family. At 2:30 a.m. that day, Schultz and his wife were awakened by police officers pounding on his front door — there to give him the devastating news that their 22-year-old son, Justin, had been carjacked and shot outside his Southfield apartment.
16-year-old arrested for bringing loaded gun to high school in Southfield, police say
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A 16-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday for bringing a loaded gun to a high school in Southfield, police said. Officials said they learned that a gun had been brought to Southfield A&T at 8:42 a.m. Wednesday. A school resource officer found the student in a hallway...
‘Dozens of victims’: Wayne County warns of police impersonation phone scam
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning about a phone scam that has already cost residents thousands of dollars. The Sheriff’s Office says the phone scam includes someone impersonating police by name, with a phone number that looks like it’s coming from their office. “It often...
Attempted robbery in Dearborn Heights ends with 1 suspect dead, 2 on the run, police say
Police in Wayne County are turning to the public for help in finding two suspects involved in an attempted robbery that left one man dead and the victim injured.
MSP: 'Severely intoxicated' 36-year-old driver arrested in Royal Oak with 3 children, dog in vehicle
A 36-year-old woman is behind bars after police say she was busted for speeding and driving recklessly in Royal Oak with a bodily alcohol content three times over the legal limit on Sunday night.
Ann Arbor man allegedly killed neighbor after food disagreement, then stayed for 2 days
ANN ARBOR, MI – A man accused of killing his neighbor allegedly strangled her with a vacuum cleaner cord and lived in her downtown Ann Arbor apartment for two days until police were called to check on her, Det. Jon McDonagh said while swearing to an arrest warrant before a judge on Saturday, Sept. 3.
Missing Livonia woman Kasey Debat found dead in Washtenaw County
Livonia Police have located the body of Kasey Debat, a 36-year-old wife and mother of two, who had been missing since Monday evening. Debat was found dead on Wednesday in Northfield Township in Washtenaw County.
Suspect carjacks 71-year-old's Jeep in Detroit after asking victim for ride
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are searching for a man they say robbed an elderly individual of his vehicle after asking him for a ride to the gas station. The carjacking in Detroit happened while the suspect and victim were traveling in the area of Richton and Lawton around midnight Wednesday.
Oakland County Sheriff's deputy fired after inappropriate contact with minor
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said on Tuesday that a probationary deputy has been fired after he was accused of solicit what he thought was an underage girl for sex. The 33-year-old deputy, who is not being named because he does not face charges as...
Michigan teen accused of murdering ‘best friend’
DETROIT – A 17-year-old is being charged as an adult in the shooting death of his apparent best friend, officials said. Zayer Brooks, 17, of River Rouge is charged with murder as an adult in the fata shooting of Edmond Lamont Butler, 17, of Detroit, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office announced.
Vehicle used to give back to community stolen in Detroit
DETROIT – A Detroit grassroots organization needs your help after their mobile unit was stolen over the weekend. Hey Yall Detroit painted its logo on the side of a 2004 Black Chevy Trailblazer to deliver groceries, transport children’s books for their pop-up library, and help families get to doctor appointments.
Police want help identifying suspect in non-fatal shooting in Downtown Detroit
DETROIT – Police want help identifying the suspect involved in the non-fatal shooting that took place in Downtown Detroit. The incident occurred around 2:46 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 7) in the 1700 block of 3rd Avenue in Detroit, officials say. Police say the victim is a 30-year-old male who is...
Driver in box truck shot at during Detroit road rage on I-94
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A box truck driver was on I-94 on Wednesday when someone shot at him during a road rage incident, police said. The driver told police he was on the westbound side of the freeway at the W. Grand Boulevard exit in Detroit when shots were fired by a Black male in a newer model white SUV. He continued westbound.
Livonia police searching for missing 36-year-old mother of two Kasey Debat
Family members of a 36-year-old mother of two who went missing on Monday are pleading with the community for help in locating her. The Livonia Police Department said Kasey Debat disappeared after she left her home in a 2019 white Ford Flex
