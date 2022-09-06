Read full article on original website
capecoddaily.com
Crash slows traffic on Route 6 in Harwich
HARWICH – A two-vehicle crash was reported on Route 6 in Harwich sometime after 3:30 PM Wednesday. The crash happened westbound just past exit 82 (Route 124). The victims were evaluated but appeared uninjured. Mass State Police are investigating the crash which caused traffic delays while the scene was worked. The post Crash slows traffic on Route 6 in Harwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Two injured in car vs pickup crash in Bourne
BOURNE – Two people were injured in a crash involving a car and a pickup towing a trailer in Bourne. The crash happened on Head of the Bay Road near Bournedale Road. The victims were transported to Tobey Hospital in Wareham with unknown injuries. The crash is under investigation by Bourne Police. The post Two injured in car vs pickup crash in Bourne appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Two-vehicle crash injures at least 1, closes Route 6A in West Barnstable
WEST BARNSTABLE – A two-vehicle collision injured at least one person and closed Route 6A in West Barnstable shortly before 5 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Main Street (Route 6A) east of Route 132. Route 6A was closed between Route 130 and the courthouse complex. Further details were not immediately available. The post Two-vehicle crash injures at least 1, closes Route 6A in West Barnstable appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Just in: Several ambulances called to a crash reportedly involving a school bus on Route 6 in West Barnstable
WEST BARNSTABLE – Emergency officials are responding to crash reportedly involving a school bus in West Barnstable. The crash was reported on Route 6 eastbound before Exit 65 (Route 149). A Mass Casualty Incident (MCI) was declared to bring several ambulances to the scene. One lane of traffic was reported blocked eastbound. No serious injuries […] The post Just in: Several ambulances called to a crash reportedly involving a school bus on Route 6 in West Barnstable appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
One person seriously injured in car vs motorcycle crash in Sandwich
SANDWICH – One person was injured in a collision between a motorcycle and a car in Sandwich around 2:15 PM Thursday. The crash happened on Route 6A at Leveridge Lane. The victim was transported to Sandwich High School to meet a MedFlight helicopter to be flown to an off-Cape trauma center. The crash is under […] The post One person seriously injured in car vs motorcycle crash in Sandwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Car crashes into support structure at Orleans shopping plaza
ORLEANS – A car reportedly crashed into a support structure at the Skaket Corners shopping plaza on West Road around 2:45 PM Wednesday. Two ambulances were called to the scene. A building inspector was also called to check the damage. CWN has a crew on the way to the scene and we’ll have further coverage […] The post Car crashes into support structure at Orleans shopping plaza appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Car vs pole crash on Route 130 in Mashpee
MASHPEE – A car struck a utility pole in Mashpee shortly after 4 PM Monday. The crash happened on Main Street (Route 130) by La Plaza Del Sol hotel. The driver was transported to a hospital with unknown injuries. Eversource was called to replaced the pole. The crash is under investigation by Mashpee Police. The post Car vs pole crash on Route 130 in Mashpee appeared first on CapeCod.com.
theweektoday.com
Firefighters respond to Parkway Lane house fire
MARION — Fire Departments from Marion, Mattapoisett and Wareham responded to a fire at 11 Parkway Lane in Marion on Sept. 7, closing off a portion of Wareham Road. According to Marion Fire Chief Brian Jackvony the fire was first called in at 5:00 p.m. and was under control in approximately 15 minutes.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts driver attempts to drive across the water because GPS told him to do so
Here is a story that will give you flashbacks of when Michael Scott on the show “The Office” drove into a lake after following his GPS. According to Plymouth Police, recently, Officers encountered a man trying to drive across the water in Hobbs Hole, over to Plymouth Beach. He had been “following” his GPS from Mattapoisett to Brockton.
capecod.com
Wareham Police seek suspect in theft of large quantity of energy drinks from local supermarket
WAREHAM – Wareham Police is again seeking public assistance identifying the male in the attached photo. He is suspect in a larceny of a large amount of “Red Bull” energy drinks from Shaw’s. If you can identify this male please call Wareham Police Detectives @ 508-295-1204.
iheart.com
Cape Cod Drivers Trying To Leave Were Stuck In Miles Of Labor Day Traffic
BOURNE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — If you were planning on leaving Cape Cod on Monday, you might want to think again. The Labor Day traffic heading out of Cape Cod had drivers wishing they could get out and walk. Approaching the Sagamore Bridge there was bumper-to-bumper traffic spanning 15...
Martha's Vineyard Times
MassDOT responds to ‘Jaws Bridge’ tragedy
Following promises to engage the Massachusetts Department of Transportation concerning the recent Big Bridge tragedy, which claimed the lives of two young men, the Dukes County Commission discussed correspondence from MassDOT sent to the towns of Oak Bluffs and Edgartown. The fatal incident, resulting in the loss of life of...
Town-Wide Yard Sale in Acushnet Features Close to 100 Homes This Year
Acushnet will be buzzing as two popular events unfold, both with the same goal of bringing the community together. While the Apple Peach Festival celebrates its 41st year, a town-wide yard sale will be attracting thrifty shoppers to the SouthCoast on September 10th and 11th. The Unofficial Tradition of Acushnet.
The Story of the Westport Newlyweds Who Got Stuck at the New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge
There are two types of people on the SouthCoast: those who stress out and curse at the New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge for closing and those who find the silver lining within the wait. On Saturday, Sept. 3, David and Rebecca Custadio tied the knot. They got married at St. Joseph's Church...
Dangerous ride: Police trying to find ‘reckless’ dirt bike riders in Sandwich
SANDWICH, Mass. — Police in Sandwich are looking to catch up with several dirt bike riders who are putting themselves and others at risk, according to police. Investigators posted a video of three riders on Route 130 in the Forestdale section of town. Two riders are seen going off the road, and another is shown drifting into the lane of oncoming traffic. The video was taken on Sunday at around 2:45 p.m.
brockton.ma.us
Plymouth County Mosquito Control Project
Plymouth County Mosquito Control will be conducting truck-based mosquito spraying on 9/7/2022 and 09/8/ 22 between 2AM and sunrise, weather permitting. Spraying is in response to a West Nile Virus positive mosquito sample found in Brockton. Pesticide applications are made via an ultra-low volume (ULV) sprayer that is mounted on pickup truck. Typically spraying is done from the street and can travel up to 300 feet.
Fairhaven Business Owner Banned From Town Hall
Wayne Oliveira is lifetime resident and a small business owner in Fairhaven. He was a firefighter in the seaside town for 40 years. He spent two years planning the town's bicentennial and chairs Fairhaven's Historical Commission. So why has Oliveira been banned from Fairhaven Town Hall?. Here's the story. Oliveira's...
WCVB
Massachusetts teenager on road to recovery from devastating spinal injury
BOSTON — A teenager from Rockland, Massachusetts, got the chance to take a victory lap that was months in the making on Wednesday. Evonne Woodfin, 17, is back on her feet with the help of a walker after suffering a devastating spinal injury while on a family vacation in Puerto Rico in June.
thecrazytourist.com
15 Best Things to Do in Falmouth (MA)
Sometimes overlooked in favor of Cape Cod’s more famous destinations, Falmouth is an adorable town on the Upper Cape, with culture, shopping, cosmopolitan dining, marvelous coastal views and fine public beaches. Falmouth is a point of departure for ferries to Martha’s Vineyard, which is visible across the sound, and...
Acushnet Realtor Buys Island in New Bedford Harbor
FAIRHAVEN — Crow Island, a private island on the Fairhaven side of New Bedford Harbor with a house as well as its own beach, boathouse, dock and chapel, has been sold. According to documents from the Southern Bristol Registry of Deeds filed on Wednesday, Crow Island has been bought by Acushnet company JenRo, LLC from local businessman Albert Santos' firm New Bedford Inc.
