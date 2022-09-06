ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harwich, MA

Comments / 0

Related
capecoddaily.com

Crash slows traffic on Route 6 in Harwich

HARWICH – A two-vehicle crash was reported on Route 6 in Harwich sometime after 3:30 PM Wednesday. The crash happened westbound just past exit 82 (Route 124). The victims were evaluated but appeared uninjured. Mass State Police are investigating the crash which caused traffic delays while the scene was worked. The post Crash slows traffic on Route 6 in Harwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
HARWICH, MA
capecoddaily.com

Two injured in car vs pickup crash in Bourne

BOURNE – Two people were injured in a crash involving a car and a pickup towing a trailer in Bourne. The crash happened on Head of the Bay Road near Bournedale Road. The victims were transported to Tobey Hospital in Wareham with unknown injuries. The crash is under investigation by Bourne Police. The post Two injured in car vs pickup crash in Bourne appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BOURNE, MA
capecoddaily.com

Two-vehicle crash injures at least 1, closes Route 6A in West Barnstable

WEST BARNSTABLE – A two-vehicle collision injured at least one person and closed Route 6A in West Barnstable shortly before 5 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Main Street (Route 6A) east of Route 132. Route 6A was closed between Route 130 and the courthouse complex. Further details were not immediately available. The post Two-vehicle crash injures at least 1, closes Route 6A in West Barnstable appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecoddaily.com

Just in: Several ambulances called to a crash reportedly involving a school bus on Route 6 in West Barnstable

WEST BARNSTABLE – Emergency officials are responding to crash reportedly involving a school bus in West Barnstable. The crash was reported on Route 6 eastbound before Exit 65 (Route 149). A Mass Casualty Incident (MCI) was declared to bring several ambulances to the scene. One lane of traffic was reported blocked eastbound. No serious injuries […] The post Just in: Several ambulances called to a crash reportedly involving a school bus on Route 6 in West Barnstable appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BARNSTABLE, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harwich, MA
Crime & Safety
Harwich, MA
Accidents
City
Harwich, MA
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
capecoddaily.com

One person seriously injured in car vs motorcycle crash in Sandwich

SANDWICH – One person was injured in a collision between a motorcycle and a car in Sandwich around 2:15 PM Thursday. The crash happened on Route 6A at Leveridge Lane. The victim was transported to Sandwich High School to meet a MedFlight helicopter to be flown to an off-Cape trauma center. The crash is under […] The post One person seriously injured in car vs motorcycle crash in Sandwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
SANDWICH, MA
capecoddaily.com

Car crashes into support structure at Orleans shopping plaza

ORLEANS – A car reportedly crashed into a support structure at the Skaket Corners shopping plaza on West Road around 2:45 PM Wednesday. Two ambulances were called to the scene. A building inspector was also called to check the damage. CWN has a crew on the way to the scene and we’ll have further coverage […] The post Car crashes into support structure at Orleans shopping plaza appeared first on CapeCod.com.
ORLEANS, MA
capecoddaily.com

Car vs pole crash on Route 130 in Mashpee

MASHPEE – A car struck a utility pole in Mashpee shortly after 4 PM Monday. The crash happened on Main Street (Route 130) by La Plaza Del Sol hotel. The driver was transported to a hospital with unknown injuries. Eversource was called to replaced the pole. The crash is under investigation by Mashpee Police. The post Car vs pole crash on Route 130 in Mashpee appeared first on CapeCod.com.
MASHPEE, MA
theweektoday.com

Firefighters respond to Parkway Lane house fire

MARION — Fire Departments from Marion, Mattapoisett and Wareham responded to a fire at 11 Parkway Lane in Marion on Sept. 7, closing off a portion of Wareham Road. According to Marion Fire Chief Brian Jackvony the fire was first called in at 5:00 p.m. and was under control in approximately 15 minutes.
MARION, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utility Pole#Traffic Accident#Harwich Police#Capecod Com
Martha's Vineyard Times

MassDOT responds to ‘Jaws Bridge’ tragedy

Following promises to engage the Massachusetts Department of Transportation concerning the recent Big Bridge tragedy, which claimed the lives of two young men, the Dukes County Commission discussed correspondence from MassDOT sent to the towns of Oak Bluffs and Edgartown. The fatal incident, resulting in the loss of life of...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Boston 25 News WFXT

Dangerous ride: Police trying to find ‘reckless’ dirt bike riders in Sandwich

SANDWICH, Mass. — Police in Sandwich are looking to catch up with several dirt bike riders who are putting themselves and others at risk, according to police. Investigators posted a video of three riders on Route 130 in the Forestdale section of town. Two riders are seen going off the road, and another is shown drifting into the lane of oncoming traffic. The video was taken on Sunday at around 2:45 p.m.
SANDWICH, MA
brockton.ma.us

Plymouth County Mosquito Control Project

Plymouth County Mosquito Control will be conducting truck-based mosquito spraying on 9/7/2022 and 09/8/ 22 between 2AM and sunrise, weather permitting. Spraying is in response to a West Nile Virus positive mosquito sample found in Brockton. Pesticide applications are made via an ultra-low volume (ULV) sprayer that is mounted on pickup truck. Typically spraying is done from the street and can travel up to 300 feet.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA
FUN 107

Fairhaven Business Owner Banned From Town Hall

Wayne Oliveira is lifetime resident and a small business owner in Fairhaven. He was a firefighter in the seaside town for 40 years. He spent two years planning the town's bicentennial and chairs Fairhaven's Historical Commission. So why has Oliveira been banned from Fairhaven Town Hall?. Here's the story. Oliveira's...
FAIRHAVEN, MA
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Falmouth (MA)

Sometimes overlooked in favor of Cape Cod’s more famous destinations, Falmouth is an adorable town on the Upper Cape, with culture, shopping, cosmopolitan dining, marvelous coastal views and fine public beaches. Falmouth is a point of departure for ferries to Martha’s Vineyard, which is visible across the sound, and...
FALMOUTH, MA
FUN 107

Acushnet Realtor Buys Island in New Bedford Harbor

FAIRHAVEN — Crow Island, a private island on the Fairhaven side of New Bedford Harbor with a house as well as its own beach, boathouse, dock and chapel, has been sold. According to documents from the Southern Bristol Registry of Deeds filed on Wednesday, Crow Island has been bought by Acushnet company JenRo, LLC from local businessman Albert Santos' firm New Bedford Inc.
FAIRHAVEN, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy