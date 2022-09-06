ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Hutch Post

Kansas felon jailed for alleged domestic battery

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon for an alleged violent crime. On Tuesday, police arrested 22-year-old Savannah G. Martin of St. Joseph, on a District Court warrant on a requested charge of domestic battery, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Martin had a previous drug...
ATCHISON COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Bieber strong as Guardians beat Royals Tuesday

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Shane Bieber pitched eight sharp innings, José Ramírez drove in two runs and the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians beat the Kansas City Royals 4-1 Tuesday night. Bieber (9-8) allowed one run and four hits. He struck out seven and walked one. In his...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hutch Post

Sports Headlines for Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Óscar González hit a two-run double in the 10th inning and the Cleveland Guardians snapped a five-game losing streak, beating the Kansas City Royals 6-5 to regain sole possession of the AL Central lead. Cleveland moved a game ahead of Minnesota, which lost 5-2 to the New York Yankees. The third-place Chicago White Sox are one game behind the Twins. Josh Naylor homered for the Guardians, and Andrés Giménez scored twice. Emmanuel Clase earned his 31st save in 33 opportunities. Drew Waters hit his first major league home run for Kansas City, and Salvador Perez’s one-out RBI double in the eighth tied it at 4.
KANSAS CITY, MO
