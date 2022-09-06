Read full article on original website
Florida's Bone Island is (apparently) as terrifying as its name soundsEvie M.Florida State
Visit Key West, Florida for the Sun, Sea, and Incredible CuisineAbby JosephKey West, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
The Controversy Behind the Origins of Florida's Key Lime PieL. CaneFlorida State
Woman goes to Florida to drive tourists around on a bikeM. BrownKey West, FL
keysweekly.com
MEET FRITZIE ESTIMOND: ON THE OTHER SIDE OF FEAR
If you happen to be strolling the 800 block of Duval Street on a weekday and want a buzz without the booze, stop by Gay Key West Visitors Center, a sunny-yellow building across the street from the 801 Bourbon Bar, near the rainbow crosswalks. At the top of the stairs on the other side of the rainbow rug, you’ll meet the Key West Business Guild’s event coordinator, the effervescent Fritzie Estimond. It’s a relatively small space, but if you’re unsure, listen for her infectious giggle. That and the metaphorical “One Human Family” heart on her sleeve are hard to miss.
keysweekly.com
SIZE MATTERS IN THE MARC’S SMALLEST PARADE IN THE UNIVERSE
Key West’s life-sized Fantasy Fest parade is a spectacle to behold during the island’s biggest party, but so is its opposite, the Smallest Parade in the Universe, which returns to The Studios of Key West at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. It will be hosted live by Gwen Filosa and all miniature floats will be auctioned off for charity.
keysweekly.com
MARATHON NEIGHBOR OF THE WEEK: BRIDGET LOFTUS
No matter how many individuals appear in the pages of each edition of Keys Weekly, there are always so many more of our community members who deserve to be recognized. In an effort to shine a spotlight on more of the incredible individuals who live and work in these islands, Keys Weekly is proud to spotlight our Neighbor of the Week feature, dedicated to celebrating a community member with each issue. This week’s Marathon neighbor is a familiar face behind the counter at Marathon’s Publix pharmacy.
keysweekly.com
KEY WEST LOCALS GET SPECIAL TREATMENT IN SEPTEMBER
It’s that time of year, when anyone who can afford to leave Key West heads for cooler temps. But those of us who stick around are treated to a certain degree of local appreciation. While some businesses take a vacation in September, others offer great local specials that enable hard-working, full-time residents to treat themselves to dinners, drinks, boat trips, museum visits and more.
keysweekly.com
IN PICTURES: WRIGHT BARROWS PLLC HOSTS OPENING RECEPTION
Two Marathon attorneys invited their community to celebrate the passing of a legal torch as Tom Wright and new firm owner Tony Barrows celebrated the announcement of Wright Barrows PLLC on Aug. 18. “I’m excited that an attorney as capable as Tony is going to keep the business going,” said...
trazeetravel.com
Margaritaville Beach House Key West Unveils 25-Foot-Tall, Hand-Cut Mosaic Mural
Margaritaville Beach House Key West recently debuted a new mosaic mural, measuring three stories on the southeast façade of the hotel. The mural features more than 250,000 hand-cut tiles, at 21 feet wide and 25 feet tall. Two colorful macaw parrots serve as the focus of the custom artwork, designed by Whitespace Interiors.
keysweekly.com
BREAKING: MARATHON SCUBA DIVER BITTEN BY SHARK
The Florida Keys recorded its fourth shark bite in six months when a local Marathon scuba diver was bitten on Sept. 6. According to reports from Marathon Fire Rescue and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the male victim was spearfishing while diving recreationally with friends in approximately 70 feet of water along the reef line about five miles south of Marathon when he was bitten on the elbow. Though not officially confirmed, initial reports indicated the bite likely came from a reef shark.
keysweekly.com
RACIAL TENSION RATTLES KEY WEST CITY HALL
Racial tension rattled city hall Wednesday during discussion of a museum dedicated to Key West’s Black educators and indigenous people. The president of the proposed museum’s nonprofit group, John Wilson Smith, wants more space and support from the city; city officials want more information from him and his group — a business plan, financials and a description of artifacts and display materials for the museum.
keysweekly.com
SPORTS WRAP: SEPTEMBER 8
Key WestVolleyballvs.Marathon@Marathon5:30 p.m. MarathonFootballvs.University School@University School6 p.m. Coral Shores Swimmingvs.Doctor’s Charter@Founder’s Park4 p.m. Coral ShoresFootballvs.Palm Glades Prep@Coral Shores7 p.m. Key WestVolleyballvs.Tournament@Jensen BeachTBD. MarathonVolleyballvs.Colonial Christian@Marathon4 p.m. Key WestFootballvs.TRU Prep Academy@Key West 7 p.m. 9/10. Key WestVolleyballvs.Tournament@Jensen BeachTBD. Key WestSwimmingvs.Archbishop McCarthy@CFK Pool 12 p.m. 9/12. MarathonVolleyballvs.Posnack@Posnack4 p.m. MarathonGolfvs.CSHS & KW@Marathon4...
keysweekly.com
PUBLIC LIBRARY INSTALLS REMOTE KIOSKS AT 2 PARKS IN THE FLORIDA KEYS
Two new Monroe County Public Library kiosks are on their way to the Keys and will be placed at Bernstein Park on Stock Island and Rowell’s Waterfront Park in Key Largo. The library is considering what to name these new kiosks and is seeking the community’s input. A...
floridaing.com
7 of the Best Restaurants in Marathon Florida
If you’re visiting Florida, you’ll want to check out some of the great restaurants the city has to offer. You’ve probably heard of some of the best restaurants in Marathon Florida, from seafood to Italian cuisine, there’s something for everyone. And with many restaurants located right...
keysweekly.com
LEADERSHIP CLASS & MARINELAB BRING SNORKELING PROGRAM FOR LOCAL STUDENTS IN THE FLORIDA KEYS
MarineLab is offering free programs this academic year to Monroe County students in grade 5 and up. thanks to donations made by Leadership Monroe County’s Class XXIX “Delta Force.”. A surprising number of Keys students have never been on a boat and explored their own watery backyards. MarineLab...
keysweekly.com
CANAL RESTORATIONS UNDERWAY IN KEY LARGO, FLORIDA
Monroe County is underway with its water quality improvement and restoration project on two canals in Key Largo. Both canals, No. 25 and No. 28, do not meet minimum state standards regarding levels of available dissolved oxygen to support marine life. The restoration work includes backfilling the canals and is...
Click10.com
Former air ambulance nurse accused of stealing narcotics in the Keys
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – A former Monroe County Fire Rescue chief flight nurse for the Trauma Star helicopter program has been arrested on accusations that she was stealing narcotics, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday. Lynda Rusinowski, 56, faces two counts of grand theft of a controlled...
keysweekly.com
MARATHON COUNCIL CANDIDATE QUESTION: WHAT’S MARATHON’S MOST PRESSING ISSUE?
In an effort to provide greater familiarity and communication between the nine Marathon City Council candidates and our readers, the Marathon Weekly sent each prospective council member a series of questions concerning their backgrounds and stances on pressing city issues. The Marathon Weekly will continue to print each candidate’s responses in a Q&A series leading up to the election. Be on the lookout for a candidate forum co-sponsored by the Keys Weekly and Marathon Chamber of Commerce, set for Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. Readers who have questions they would like to see answered by Marathon City Council, U.S. House of Representatives or Florida House of Representatives candidates may submit them to [email protected] for potential inclusion.
