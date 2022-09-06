Read full article on original website
As COVID boosters arrive in Oregon this week, state health leaders ask for patience
PORTLAND, Ore. — Booster shots that protect against the newest omicron strain of COVID-19 are arriving in Oregon. The state is expecting upwards of 150,000 boosters initially, and leaders believe the supply will be enough to meet demand. The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) held a press conference Wednesday morning...
987thebull.com
Oregon Health Authority To Make Major COVID-19 Reporting Change
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority is making a major change to how it reports on COVID-19. Starting Wednesday, September 14th, daily virus reports will become weekly. That includes case counts, virus related deaths, and hospitalizations. Other dashboards, such as breakthrough reports, outbreaks, vaccinations, pediatric reports, and disease...
centraloregondaily.com
Oregon getting millions in multi-state Juul e-cigarette settlement
Oregon will receive at least $18.8 million of the $438 MILLION MULTI STATE SETTLEMENT WITH E-CIGARETTE COMPANY JUUL. That amount could rise to $20.5 million. Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum says the funds will provide needed resources to help young people stop using e-cigarettes and will prevent future generations from being targeted with slick marketing tactics.
opb.org
Oregon district attorneys worry that new state hospital stay limits will affect public safety
Your browser does not support the audio element. Several district attorneys in Oregon are raising concerns about a new federal court order that will limit the amount of time patients can stay at the state’s psychiatric hospital. Dozens of people across the state who’ve been accused of crimes and...
Cottage Grove Sentinel
New updated COVID-19 boosters available in Oregon
Sept. 5, 2022 — Last week, federal authorities authorized the use of new updated bivalent COVID-19 boosters for people 12 and older, and the updated boosters are expected to be available in Oregon as early as this week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed a recommendation by...
Major Oregon winery sold in blockbuster deal
NEWBERG, Ore. — In a 2021 interview, A to Z Wineworks’ Sam Tannahill noted the growing investor interest in the Oregon wine industry and commented that “it’s a little surprising there hasn’t been a large acquisition on the winery side in Oregon” in recent years.
Oregon’s largest wildfire explodes again, now spans 100K+ acres
Oregon's largest wildfire keeps growing, with fire officials on Thursday saying the Double Creek Fire now spans more than 100,000 acres.
ijpr.org
With too many patients and too few colleagues, Oregon nurses say: ‘We’re drowning’
Registered nurse Chris Kish’s recent 12-hour Saturday shift in the emergency department started like they all do. At 6.30 a.m. he swipes his Oregon Health & Science University badge, walks through the ambulance entrance doors, and heads into the back. He puts on a mask and safety goggles, grabs a stethoscope and then takes a minute to clear his head before his shift starts.
KTVZ
Oregon Employment Department launches ‘Frances Online,’ new online portal for employers
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Oregon Employment Department announced Tuesday that its new online portal, Frances Online, is now available to employers. "This marks the first rollout in a complex, multi-year effort to modernize the department’s business processes and core technology systems and make them more flexible, adaptable and efficient," the department said in a news release, which continues in full below;
Oregon wildfire roundup, September 8, 2022
Wildfires continue to rage throughout Oregon, prompting a Fire Weather Watch this weekend.
portlandobserver.com
Largest Race Discrimination Verdict in Oregon History
AP-DDA Multnomah County grand jury has ordered Walmart to pay $4.4 million in damages to a man who sued the store, saying he was racially profiled and harassed by a Walmart employee at a Portland, Oregon, area store in 2020. Michael Mangum, who was 59 at the time, visited the...
Oregon fire officials warn ‘we’re really concerned about the next 72 hours’
Already burning wildfires could worsen, or new blazes could spark in the next three days in Oregon as high winds and rising temperatures increase fire risk, Oregon officials said Thursday in a press conference with Gov. Kate Brown. “We’re really concerned about the next 72 hours,” said Travis Medema, chief...
thelundreport.org
Oregon Nurses Say: ‘We’re Drowning’
This article was orginally published by Oregon Public Broadcasting. Registered nurse Chris Kish’s recent 12-hour Saturday shift in the emergency department started like they all do. At 6.30 a.m. he swipes his Oregon Health & Science University badge, walks through the ambulance entrance doors, and heads into the back....
Wall of red flag warnings issued for Western Oregon, Washington
Red flag warnings have been issued for almost all of Western Oregon and Washington from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10., as low humidity, 90-degree temperatures and 40-mph winds are expected to bring nightmarish wildfire conditions to the Pacific Northwest.
Man sent to federal prison for trafficking meth in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A California man accused of using rental cars to traffic methamphetamine was sentenced on Wednesday to two years in federal prison. In late 2019, authorities learned 39-year-old Martin Jesus Velasco of San Diego was trafficking pounds of methamphetamine from northern California and selling it to drug dealers in Southern Oregon, according […]
Oregon pot revenue allocations ‘transformed whole systems’
September is National Recovery Month and is used to promote and support new evidence-based treatment and recovery practices.
opb.org
What changes to Oregon Elk hunting means for bow hunters
Your browser does not support the audio element. Elk hunting season started late last month and with it came new changes for bow hunters in Oregon. These changes were proposed last year by the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife. Before the changes, bow hunters operated on a general system,...
Cedar Creek Fire nearly doubles in size to 31,500 acres in Central Oregon
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A wildfire burning roughly 60 miles east of Eugene nearly doubled in size to 31,500 acres overnight due to strong winds, prompting evacuations in the Willamette and Deschutes National Forests, fire officials with the U.S. Forest Service said Thursday morning. The Cedar Creek Fire started...
Omicron-targeting COVID-19 boosters: Here's what you should know
People 12 and older are eligible to receive the updated COVID-19 booster, which is being rolled out this week.New COVID-19 boosters that target the most common omicron strains have arrived in Oregon, and eligible people in the Portland area are now able to schedule appointments to receive shots. The Western states workgroup on Friday, Sept. 2, approved the new "bivalent" COVID-19 boosters for people 12 and older after federal officials approved the vaccines the day before. Using the same technology as the original vaccines, the bivalent vaccines are designed to protect against both the original virus and the recent omicron...
opb.org
Oregon’s largest wildfire tops 100,000 acres, still 0% contained
The Double Creek Fire, burning in Eastern Oregon’s Wallowa-Whitman National Forest, nearly doubled again in size Wednesday, due to hot, dry conditions and gusty winds. Fire officials reported Thursday morning that the fire has now grown to 100,977 acres. And it’s still 0% contained. The town of Imnaha and areas just north and south are under Level 3 “Go Now” evacuations.
