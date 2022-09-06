People 12 and older are eligible to receive the updated COVID-19 booster, which is being rolled out this week.New COVID-19 boosters that target the most common omicron strains have arrived in Oregon, and eligible people in the Portland area are now able to schedule appointments to receive shots. The Western states workgroup on Friday, Sept. 2, approved the new "bivalent" COVID-19 boosters for people 12 and older after federal officials approved the vaccines the day before. Using the same technology as the original vaccines, the bivalent vaccines are designed to protect against both the original virus and the recent omicron...

OREGON STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO