Oregon State

Oregon Health Authority To Make Major COVID-19 Reporting Change

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Health Authority is making a major change to how it reports on COVID-19. Starting Wednesday, September 14th, daily virus reports will become weekly. That includes case counts, virus related deaths, and hospitalizations. Other dashboards, such as breakthrough reports, outbreaks, vaccinations, pediatric reports, and disease...
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

Oregon getting millions in multi-state Juul e-cigarette settlement

Oregon will receive at least $18.8 million of the $438 MILLION MULTI STATE SETTLEMENT WITH E-CIGARETTE COMPANY JUUL. That amount could rise to $20.5 million. Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum says the funds will provide needed resources to help young people stop using e-cigarettes and will prevent future generations from being targeted with slick marketing tactics.
OREGON STATE
Cottage Grove Sentinel

New updated COVID-19 boosters available in Oregon

Sept. 5, 2022 — Last week, federal authorities authorized the use of new updated bivalent COVID-19 boosters for people 12 and older, and the updated boosters are expected to be available in Oregon as early as this week. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed a recommendation by...
OREGON STATE
KGW

Major Oregon winery sold in blockbuster deal

NEWBERG, Ore. — In a 2021 interview, A to Z Wineworks’ Sam Tannahill noted the growing investor interest in the Oregon wine industry and commented that “it’s a little surprising there hasn’t been a large acquisition on the winery side in Oregon” in recent years.
OREGON STATE
ijpr.org

With too many patients and too few colleagues, Oregon nurses say: ‘We’re drowning’

Registered nurse Chris Kish’s recent 12-hour Saturday shift in the emergency department started like they all do. At 6.30 a.m. he swipes his Oregon Health & Science University badge, walks through the ambulance entrance doors, and heads into the back. He puts on a mask and safety goggles, grabs a stethoscope and then takes a minute to clear his head before his shift starts.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ

Oregon Employment Department launches ‘Frances Online,’ new online portal for employers

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — The Oregon Employment Department announced Tuesday that its new online portal, Frances Online, is now available to employers. "This marks the first rollout in a complex, multi-year effort to modernize the department’s business processes and core technology systems and make them more flexible, adaptable and efficient," the department said in a news release, which continues in full below;
OREGON STATE
portlandobserver.com

Largest Race Discrimination Verdict in Oregon History

AP-DDA Multnomah County grand jury has ordered Walmart to pay $4.4 million in damages to a man who sued the store, saying he was racially profiled and harassed by a Walmart employee at a Portland, Oregon, area store in 2020. Michael Mangum, who was 59 at the time, visited the...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
thelundreport.org

Oregon Nurses Say: ‘We’re Drowning’

This article was orginally published by Oregon Public Broadcasting. Registered nurse Chris Kish’s recent 12-hour Saturday shift in the emergency department started like they all do. At 6.30 a.m. he swipes his Oregon Health & Science University badge, walks through the ambulance entrance doors, and heads into the back....
OREGON STATE
KOIN 6 News

Man sent to federal prison for trafficking meth in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A California man accused of using rental cars to traffic methamphetamine was sentenced on Wednesday to two years in federal prison. In late 2019, authorities learned 39-year-old Martin Jesus Velasco of San Diego was trafficking pounds of methamphetamine from northern California and selling it to drug dealers in Southern Oregon, according […]
OREGON STATE
opb.org

What changes to Oregon Elk hunting means for bow hunters

Your browser does not support the audio element. Elk hunting season started late last month and with it came new changes for bow hunters in Oregon. These changes were proposed last year by the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife. Before the changes, bow hunters operated on a general system,...
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

Omicron-targeting COVID-19 boosters: Here's what you should know

People 12 and older are eligible to receive the updated COVID-19 booster, which is being rolled out this week.New COVID-19 boosters that target the most common omicron strains have arrived in Oregon, and eligible people in the Portland area are now able to schedule appointments to receive shots. The Western states workgroup on Friday, Sept. 2, approved the new "bivalent" COVID-19 boosters for people 12 and older after federal officials approved the vaccines the day before. Using the same technology as the original vaccines, the bivalent vaccines are designed to protect against both the original virus and the recent omicron...
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Oregon’s largest wildfire tops 100,000 acres, still 0% contained

The Double Creek Fire, burning in Eastern Oregon’s Wallowa-Whitman National Forest, nearly doubled again in size Wednesday, due to hot, dry conditions and gusty winds. Fire officials reported Thursday morning that the fire has now grown to 100,977 acres. And it’s still 0% contained. The town of Imnaha and areas just north and south are under Level 3 “Go Now” evacuations.
OREGON STATE

