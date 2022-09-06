ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy Photo

Earlier this summer, golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac revealed her favorite NFL team. "I’m so excited for this upcoming football season! Not too excited as a Steelers fan though," she said earlier this offseason. With the 2022 NFL season just a few days away, Spiranac took...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To Joy Taylor's Announcement

Joy Taylor's time on FS1's The Herd has officially come to an end. On Monday, Taylor appeared on The Herd announce her next chapter with Fox Sports. She'll co-host a show called Speak with Emmanuel Acho and LeSean McCoy. In a heartfelt post on Twitter, Taylor thanked Colin Cowherd for...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Injury News

On Thursday afternoon, Dallas Cowboys fans received a little bit of a scare when they heard that Dak Prescott was added to the injury report. Thankfully, Prescott made it clear he's doing just fine. The star quarterback admitted that he changed up his cleats this week, which resulted in a bit of an issue.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Saints Signed Former Jaguars Quarterback On Tuesday

The New Orleans Saints added quarterback Jake Luton to their practice squad Tuesday. New Orleans announced the signing, which corresponds with promoting linebacker Chase Hansen from the practice squad to the active roster. The Jacksonville Jaguars made Luton a sixth-round pick in 2020 after he registered 28 passing touchdowns to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

49ers Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Wednesday

The San Francisco 49ers are still tweaking and toying with their roster before their season opener against the Chicago Bears. To that end, one wide receiver is saying goodbye to the team. According to NFL insider Ari Meirov, the 49ers are releasing veteran wide receiver Willie Snead from their practice...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Everyone Said The Same Thing About Cris Collinsworth Tonight

The NFL is officially back, but it might takes fans some time to get used to the new landscape of the sports media world. Earlier this offseason, NBC promoted Mike Tirico to play-by-play man for its NFL coverage. That means the longtime partnership between Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth was at an end.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Running Back Decision

Ezekiel Elliott has been the Cowboys' bell cow back both in carries and compensation, but Mike McCarthy thinks Dallas has two feature RBs in its backfield. Per Cowboys reporter Calvin Watkins, "Mike McCarthy said he views Tony Pollard and Zeke Elliott as No. 1 running backs." The NFL world reacted...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Tom Brady, Gisele Haven't Reconciled: NFL World Reacts

It was reported last week that Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen had an intense argument over his decision to come out of retirement. On Wednesday, Page Six provided an update on this situation. Per the latest report from Page Six, Bundchen still hasn't patched things up with Brady despite returning...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Details Are Emerging From Tom Brady, Gisele's Fight

Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, are reportedly in the midst of some serious relationship drama. According to recent reports from People, Brady's decision to unretire earlier this offseason has put "a lot of tension" on the longtime couple's relationship. The 42-year-old Brazilian supermodel "wasn't thrilled" that her husband...
NFL
The Spun

Saints Are Reportedly Signing Former Ohio State Star

Wyatt Davis has found a new team right before the 2022 season. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the New Orleans Saints signed the guard off the New York Giants' practice squad. He'll join their active roster three days before a Week 1 showdown against the Atlanta Falcons. Davis was a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Vikings Released Veteran Defensive Player On Tuesday

The Minnesota Vikings have released veteran defensive lineman T.Y. McGill off the IR with an injury settlement. McGill suffered an ankle injury that caused him to miss the Vikings' preseason finale against the Denver Broncos — ending his hopes of landing on the final 53-man roster. The injury is not believed to be serious and he can sign with a new team immediately, per Vikings insider Chris Tomasson.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Football World Reacts To National Anthem Before Bills-Rams Game

The 2022 NFL season opener kicked off on Thursday night as the Los Angeles Rams hosted the Buffalo Bills. Before the game kicked off, the Rams raised - or actually lowered - their Super Bowl banner. Just a few minutes later, it was time for the festivities to get started with the national anthem.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Stephen A. Smith News

Earlier this week, Stephen A. Smith made a few notable mistakes on ESPN's First Take while talking about the Philadelphia Eagles. For starters, Smith mentioned Jalen Reagor as one of the Eagles' offensive weapons. He said the TCU product has "something to prove" this season. Well, it'll be impossible for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Texas Weatherman Video

A Texas weatherman trolled Longhorns fans with a brutal satirical forecast ahead of this weekend's matchup against the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide. "BREAKING: I know it's early, but I'm expecting a flash flood warning to go into effect at 11 AM on Saturday in Austin. A mix of longhorn sweat and tears will lead to rapidly rising water levels in DKR. Please plan accordingly! Turn Around, Don't Play Bama," Avery Tomasco of CBS Austin wrote on Twitter.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

