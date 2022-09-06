ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

The Spun

Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Tennis Star Frances Tiafoe

Frances Tiafoe has been absolutely electric in this year's US Open, much to the delight of his girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield. Broomfield has been supporting Tiafoe throughout the final Grand Slam tournament of the year. As you'd expect, Broomfield was fired up after Tiafoe upset Rafael Nadal at Arthur Ashe Stadium...
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Frances Tiafoe Reacts To LeBron James Congratulating Him On U.S. Open Win Over Rafael Nadal

Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James has proven to be a fan of many sports disciplines besides basketball. James often tweets about NFL and college football games and has previously said the Super Bowl feels like Christmas to him. The four-time NBA champion has a major interest in soccer, being a part-owner of English team Liverpool — and recently acquiring a stake in A.C. Milan, the reigning Italian champions.
thecomeback.com

Tennis world reacts to epic, latest match in US Open in history

The men’s quarterfinals at the US Open on Wednesday night — and into Thursday morning — were incredible. First, Frances Tiafoe followed up a fourth-round victory over Rafael Nadal with a win over No. 9 seed Andrey Rublev. Tiafoe becomes the first American to reach the semifinals since 2006, and he’s the first Black American man to reach the men’s semifinals at the US Open since Arthur Ashe did so in 1972.
FOX Sports

Tiafoe 1st US man in US Open semifinals since Roddick in '06

NEW YORK (AP) — About 20 minutes after Frances Tiafoe earned the first trip to the U.S. Open semifinals by an American man since 2006, he met up in an Arthur Ashe Stadium foyer with a host of friends, Washington Wizards All-Star guard Bradley Beal among them. Everyone traded...
The Spun

The Spun

