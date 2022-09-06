The men’s quarterfinals at the US Open on Wednesday night — and into Thursday morning — were incredible. First, Frances Tiafoe followed up a fourth-round victory over Rafael Nadal with a win over No. 9 seed Andrey Rublev. Tiafoe becomes the first American to reach the semifinals since 2006, and he’s the first Black American man to reach the men’s semifinals at the US Open since Arthur Ashe did so in 1972.

