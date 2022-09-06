ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Zip to the point: New-look for Akron men's soccer has team off to best start under Embick

By Brad Bournival, Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E7N8J_0hjLgbvH00

There’s something different with this edition of the University of Akron men’s soccer team under Jared Embick.

And that’s a very good thing.

The 10th-ranked Zips are off to their best start in Embick’s 10-season career at UA and it continued Monday in a 2-0 win over Michigan State.

Yes, the Zips can still beat anyone with precision passes and a willingness to wait for opportunities, but they have showed a much different look in 2022.

Opening Up: Akron impresses in season opener against VCU.

Photo Gallery: A look at Akron men's soccer win over Michigan State in pictures.

Check that, it’s a much faster look.

UA (4-0) is more direct and it has showed in the scoring column as the Zips have outscored their4 opponents 15-5 this season.

“It’s two things,” Embick said. “Teams are trying to break up our rhythm higher up the field. When we break it, you have guys like Malik [Henry] and Dyson [Clapier] on the flank and you can get them the ball in situations where they can run it. It’s an advantage to us. I think the second is sometimes we go direct when we have opportunities to get a little bit more control of the game and play in their half.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Euto1_0hjLgbvH00

Akron gets to the point fast

That direct approach helps when teams like Florida International try to pack things in and make games more of a one-shot type of contest.

It helps when teams try to open the Zips up like the Spartans (1-3) tried to on Monday night.

“The guys we have around us, we have so much confidence with each other that you know we can get through any situation,” Zips midfielder Johnny Fitzgerald said. “It’s the most fun I've had for like a long time.

“We give each other confidence and we just all build off each other. I think that helps a lot.”

The decider came early for the Zips when Gyuwon Chong stole the ball off the foot of Jack Zukay and found Fitzgerald at the top of the box for the game-winner just 11:30 into the game.

Jason Shokalook put it out of reach with a header into the side netting off a corner kick on the right from Wan Kuzri Wan Kamal with 6:53 left.

“Having speed is obviously an advantage, but when you look at the guys that we have, the speed and technical ability, the team just works really well together,” Shokalook said. “Speed obviously kills and helps us out a lot. That’s what you get with this version of Akron, which isn’t afraid to push the pace against anyone.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=367KCR_0hjLgbvH00

Akron will find a way with patience or pizazz

Yes, UA can still play chess like it did in 2018 when a 34-pass goal ended the stranglehold Stanford had on the NCAA Tournament.

They’d rather play speed poker and end things as fast they can in the 90-minute match.

“It all starts with the quality of passing from our defenders,” Embick said. “We’re really good defensively and it starts with the quality pressing from our attackers. Our defense has been pretty good at building the ball out of the back when we need it.”

That ability to push things out of the back, coupled with the unbridled confidence Embick and Co. have in their one-on-one defenders allows the high-pressure attack to work.

What’s more, conditioning helps as well. UA seems to have more in the tank at the end.

Fitzgerald proved the gameplan worked with the early goal. Shokalook showed that it can be used all 90 minutes with the late tally.

“We have a ton of energy,” Shokalook said. “It seems like it’s hard work but it’s more you want to do it for the guy next to you. You just want to go and work hard and give everything you’ve got and then at the end of the day, obviously being in the great shape, helps us out. It helps us get these wins.”

Contact Brad Bournival at bbournival@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @bbournival.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Zip to the point: New-look for Akron men's soccer has team off to best start under Embick

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State offers four-star tight end from Cleveland

Ohio State has their sights set on a new in-state prospect from a familiar high school program as they dished out their latest offer. Plus, a top 15 prospect in 2024 talked about his weekend visit to Columbus to watch the Buckeyes take down Notre Dame. Witten grabs Buckeye offer.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Akron, OH
Sports
whbc.com

Eight Across Stark, Tuscarawas, Wayne Face Federal Drug Charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A large cocaine distribution network has been taken down across Stark, Wayne and Tuscarawas Counties. This, with the indictment of eight people led by a 40-year-old Orrville man. Arnuflo Gomez-Araiza and the other seven men are charged with ‘conspiracy to distribute controlled...
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron Area

Are you in Akron and craving a delicious burger? If the answer is yes, you should visit these local establishments. Locals love the half-pound burgers at this family-owned establishment. Customer recommendations include the everything burger (topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles) and mushroom burger (which has sauteed mushrooms, onions, and melted swiss cheese). If you want something extra decadent, check out their ranchero burger, which is topped with bacon, onion rings, and a tangy BBQ sauce.
AKRON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Embick
cleveland19.com

Bat problem on College of Wooster campus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The College of Wooster has some unwanted guests on campus. At least 11 students have come into contact with bats inside the older resident halls since the start of the semester, according to school officials. Some students have even been bitten. “I guess I didn’t think...
WOOSTER, OH
cityofmentor.com

FUN FACTS: 10 Things About Mentor You Probably Didn’t Know!

Here are some fun little known facts about our hometown!. Former Ohio State football coach, Jim Tressel, was born in Mentor, Ohio in 1952. His father, Lee, coached at Mentor High School from 1950 to 1955 during which time he put together a 34- game winning streak before moving on to Massillon High School and then Baldwin Wallace.
MENTOR, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Soccer#The University Of Akron#Ua#Vcu#Dyson Lsb Clapier#Florida International#Spartans
Cleveland News - Fox 8

It’s time to focus on your grass – AJ has suggestions

AVON, Ohio (WJW) — September is the time of year when we need to turn out attention to our lawns and focus on all things grass related according to AJ Petitti. This means taking care of weeds, re-seeding and more and Fox 8’s Wayne Dawson gets the rundown. AJ is the president of Petitti Garden Centers and is a regular contributor on Fox 8 News in the Morning.
AVON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Virginia Commonwealth University
NewsBreak
Sports
Cleveland.com

Akron Honey expands its hive

AKRON, Ohio -- After success in corporate sales and as frontman of the popular Northeast Ohio soul-rock band Wesley Bright and the Honeytones, Cleveland native Brent Ian Wesley’s greatest career achievement may come in the form of a vacant lot on the west side of Akron. Now, with the...
AKRON, OH
The Hill

Against critical race theory being taught in schools? Read this.

Spurred by the imaginary dangers of critical race theory (CRT), many Republican-led state legislatures have enacted laws restricting the way history can be taught in public schools. Nominally directed at “divisive” concepts, most of the bills effectively prohibit or penalize factual discussion of structural or pervasive racism in American history.
OBERLIN, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy