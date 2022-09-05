Clemson football vs. Georgia Tech video highlights, game score in 2022 season opener
Watch highlights of Clemson football's 2022 season-opening game at Georgia Tech on Monday in Atlanta.
It's Year 14 of the Dabo Swinney era, and the Tigers are looking to rebound from last year's 10-3 season. D.J. Uiagalelei is back at quarterback and has to improve from his injury-laden 2021 season.
Georgia Tech was 3-9 in Geoff Collins' third year last season.
Take a look at the game highlights.
Clemson 41, Georgia Tech 10 with 1:35 left in fourth quarter —
Clemson 34, Georgia Tech 10 with 6:27 left in fourth quarter — Will Shipley's 2nd touchdown of the night
Clemson gets punt block No. 2 of the night
Clemson 24, Georgia Tech 10 with 1:18 left in third quarter — D.J. Uiagalelei 9-yard TD run
D.J. Uiagalelei's crafty lateral to Will Shipley extends the Clemson third quarter drive
Clemson 14, Georgia Tech 10 with 9:47 left in third quarter — E.J. Jenkins' touchdown cuts into the Tigers' lead
Clemson 14, Georgia Tech 0 with 3:52 left in second quarter — Beaux Collins 6-yard TD catch
Best throw of the night by D.J. Uiagalelei, throwing a long ways to Beaux Collins for 22 yards
Clemson 7, Georgia Tech 0 with 9:53 left in second quarter — Will Shipley scores standing up on a 2-yard run on 4th and goal
Carson Donnelly blocks a GT punt!
First play from scrimmage is an Andrew Mukuba interception
