Clemson football vs. Georgia Tech video highlights, game score in 2022 season opener

By Nick Gray, Greenville News
Greenville News
Greenville News
 3 days ago

Watch highlights of Clemson football's 2022 season-opening game at Georgia Tech on Monday in Atlanta.

It's Year 14 of the Dabo Swinney era, and the Tigers are looking to rebound from last year's 10-3 season. D.J. Uiagalelei is back at quarterback and has to improve from his injury-laden 2021 season.

Georgia Tech was 3-9 in Geoff Collins' third year last season.

Take a look at the game highlights.

LIVE UPDATES: Clemson football vs. Georgia Tech live score: Game updates from season opener in Atlanta

Clemson football vs Georgia Tech live score updates, highlights

Clemson 41, Georgia Tech 10 with 1:35 left in fourth quarter —

Clemson 34, Georgia Tech 10 with 6:27 left in fourth quarter — Will Shipley's 2nd touchdown of the night

Clemson gets punt block No. 2 of the night

Clemson 24, Georgia Tech 10 with 1:18 left in third quarter — D.J. Uiagalelei 9-yard TD run

D.J. Uiagalelei's crafty lateral to Will Shipley extends the Clemson third quarter drive

Clemson 14, Georgia Tech 10 with 9:47 left in third quarter — E.J. Jenkins' touchdown cuts into the Tigers' lead

Clemson 14, Georgia Tech 0 with 3:52 left in second quarter — Beaux Collins 6-yard TD catch

Best throw of the night by D.J. Uiagalelei, throwing a long ways to Beaux Collins for 22 yards

Clemson 7, Georgia Tech 0 with 9:53 left in second quarter — Will Shipley scores standing up on a 2-yard run on 4th and goal

Carson Donnelly blocks a GT punt!

First play from scrimmage is an Andrew Mukuba interception

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson football vs. Georgia Tech video highlights, game score in 2022 season opener

