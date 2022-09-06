ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

KHON2

Hawaii’s Kitchen Visits Tropics’ Two Restaurants

Living808 heads to the edge of Waikiki for this week’s edition of Hawaii’s Kitchen. The Discovery Bay is home to two very different Tropics restaurants starting with Tropics Restaurant and Craft House. This space fills the old Buffalo Wild Wings space on the first floor. A huge space with 27 screens for live sporting events as well as 2 pool tables, dart boards, 40 beers on tap along with an awesome craft cocktail menu, It’s a great place for couples, families, and friends alike.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiireporter.com

Guide to Oktoberfest in Hawai’i 2022

OKTOBERFEST HAWAII 2022 – ALOHA STADIUM (21+) Hawaii’s largest outdoor gathering place celebrates the German tradition as Free Spirits Hawaii kicks off OktoberFest 2022 at the Aloha Stadium ,Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 12:00 pm – 9:00 pm. This year’s 21 and over Fest will showcase a variety of German style beers, custom stein mugs, Hawaii’s favorite food trucks, local musicians, DJ’s and daily prize giveaways.
HAWAII STATE
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Hawaii State
BEAT OF HAWAII

Free Trip to Hawaii | Just Fly Southwest Anywhere This Fall

An offer from Southwest this morning caught our eye as too good to pass up, at least for us. Your editors are about to book roundtrip interisland flights between Kauai and Honolulu. In as good a promotional offer as we have ever seen from any airline, in our case, with just a $78 interisland roundtrip airfare, we will each receive a free companion pass – that means a free ticket for a companion we will travel with (except for the cost of the taxes), anywhere Southwest flies. Think Hawaii!
BEAT OF HAWAII

Classless Southwest Hawaii Review SJC to LIH: Quirky, Unique

After flying and reviewing Alaska Airlines to the mainland last week, we returned home on Southwest from San Jose to Lihue. We wanted to see what Southwest Hawaii flights are about and why they are so popular. The prior week we flew interisland with Hawaiian Airlines and Southwest and reported on those short island hops.
HAWAII STATE
edmidentity.com

Art of the Wild Returns This Fall with a Banging Lineup

Wynn Nightlife and Framework’s Art of the Wild is set to return to Sin City in November with Fatboy Slim, Dixon, Maceo Plex, and more. House and techno lovers have fallen in love with Las Vegas for a plethora of reasons, but one of the biggest as of late is because of Wynn Las Vegas and Framework’s Art of the Wild. Acting as a proper bookend for the start and end of pool party season each year, this weekend-long extravaganza sees some of the biggest brands in the scene curate fantastic lineups. Now, the list of artists set to perform has been revealed as lovers of the underground sound gear up for the fall edition on November 11-13.
LAS VEGAS, NV
honolulumagazine.com

First Look: Jurassic Empire at Hawai‘i Convention Center

Aherd of dinosaurs will invade the Hawai‘i Convention Center this weekend, Sept. 10-11, when Jurassic Empire returns to Honolulu. It’s a similar experience to the exhibit that came in 2018, but we’ve been told the dinosaurs are all-new and bigger than ever. Here’s our guide to the upcoming spectacle:
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Former Japanese apparel executive's group sells Honolulu Country Club

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A group of investors led by former Japanese apparel executive Tomio Taki, which purchased the Honolulu Country Club about two decades ago, has sold the nearly 180-acre golf course to an unnamed buyer. The buyer’s representative, Coldwell Banker Realty’s Jordan Chow and Darin Araki, confirmed the sale...
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

5 Things to Know About the 2022 Hale ‘Aina Celebration This Month

HONOLULU’s biggest foodie event of the year returns on Friday, Sept. 16, 6 to 9 p.m., with the 2022 Hale ‘Aina Celebration presented by First Hawaiian Bank Priority Destinations World Elite MasterCard. This year’s theme? Havana Nights! Head to Lau‘ula Park in the Ritz Carlton Waikīkī—dressed in your best guayabera or sundress—and you’ll be whisked away to the sultry streets of Cuba, filled with bright colors, lively music, salsa dancing and, of course, bottomless dishes and drinks all night long. Keep your eye out for a few special surprises as well.
HONOLULU, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat

A Two-Wheel Revolution Is Happening On Oahu

A quiet revolution is happening on the streets of Honolulu — and many other places. I call it The Two-Wheel Revolution. In geeky speak, it’s “micromobility,” a variety of small, generally low-speed vehicles — electric or human-powered, privately owned or part of shared fleets. As “personal” mobility, it can include walking and even powered wheelchairs.
HONOLULU, HI

