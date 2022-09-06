Read full article on original website
KHON2
Hawaii’s Kitchen Visits Tropics’ Two Restaurants
Living808 heads to the edge of Waikiki for this week’s edition of Hawaii’s Kitchen. The Discovery Bay is home to two very different Tropics restaurants starting with Tropics Restaurant and Craft House. This space fills the old Buffalo Wild Wings space on the first floor. A huge space with 27 screens for live sporting events as well as 2 pool tables, dart boards, 40 beers on tap along with an awesome craft cocktail menu, It’s a great place for couples, families, and friends alike.
LIST: Top 10 family friendly food spots on Oahu
Deciding where to eat when traveling with a large family can be a challenge especially if you are traveling with picky eaters.
hawaiireporter.com
Guide to Oktoberfest in Hawai’i 2022
OKTOBERFEST HAWAII 2022 – ALOHA STADIUM (21+) Hawaii’s largest outdoor gathering place celebrates the German tradition as Free Spirits Hawaii kicks off OktoberFest 2022 at the Aloha Stadium ,Saturday, September 24, 2022, from 12:00 pm – 9:00 pm. This year’s 21 and over Fest will showcase a variety of German style beers, custom stein mugs, Hawaii’s favorite food trucks, local musicians, DJ’s and daily prize giveaways.
LIST: Celebrate National Beer Lover’s Day in Honolulu
It's National Beer Day and Hawaii has many local breweries that are ready to celebrate the day.
LIST: 10 places you can’t eat at in Hawaii
Don't have your hopes up that you will find popular mainland food chains in Hawaii. Many chain restaurants, coffee shops and fast food drive-ins have not yet branched out to Hawaii.
‘Never give up’ Oahu man overcomes hardships and wins Emmy
"Anyone that's injured and thinks it's the end, just never give up and just keep trying," said Mike Prickett, "100 Foot Wave" director of photography.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Free Trip to Hawaii | Just Fly Southwest Anywhere This Fall
An offer from Southwest this morning caught our eye as too good to pass up, at least for us. Your editors are about to book roundtrip interisland flights between Kauai and Honolulu. In as good a promotional offer as we have ever seen from any airline, in our case, with just a $78 interisland roundtrip airfare, we will each receive a free companion pass – that means a free ticket for a companion we will travel with (except for the cost of the taxes), anywhere Southwest flies. Think Hawaii!
BEAT OF HAWAII
Classless Southwest Hawaii Review SJC to LIH: Quirky, Unique
After flying and reviewing Alaska Airlines to the mainland last week, we returned home on Southwest from San Jose to Lihue. We wanted to see what Southwest Hawaii flights are about and why they are so popular. The prior week we flew interisland with Hawaiian Airlines and Southwest and reported on those short island hops.
edmidentity.com
Art of the Wild Returns This Fall with a Banging Lineup
Wynn Nightlife and Framework’s Art of the Wild is set to return to Sin City in November with Fatboy Slim, Dixon, Maceo Plex, and more. House and techno lovers have fallen in love with Las Vegas for a plethora of reasons, but one of the biggest as of late is because of Wynn Las Vegas and Framework’s Art of the Wild. Acting as a proper bookend for the start and end of pool party season each year, this weekend-long extravaganza sees some of the biggest brands in the scene curate fantastic lineups. Now, the list of artists set to perform has been revealed as lovers of the underground sound gear up for the fall edition on November 11-13.
honolulumagazine.com
First Look: Jurassic Empire at Hawai‘i Convention Center
Aherd of dinosaurs will invade the Hawai‘i Convention Center this weekend, Sept. 10-11, when Jurassic Empire returns to Honolulu. It’s a similar experience to the exhibit that came in 2018, but we’ve been told the dinosaurs are all-new and bigger than ever. Here’s our guide to the upcoming spectacle:
KITV.com
Former Japanese apparel executive's group sells Honolulu Country Club
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A group of investors led by former Japanese apparel executive Tomio Taki, which purchased the Honolulu Country Club about two decades ago, has sold the nearly 180-acre golf course to an unnamed buyer. The buyer’s representative, Coldwell Banker Realty’s Jordan Chow and Darin Araki, confirmed the sale...
Oahu’s newest monk seal pup is named
For the past few weeks, Kahuku Elementary School's fifth grade students have been brainstorming to find the perfect name for Hawaiian monk seal PO9.
hawaiinewsnow.com
WATCH: Honolulu Little League World Series champions honored during victory parade
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Crowds lined the streets of Downtown Honolulu on Thursday afternoon to celebrate the Hawaii team that won the 2022 Little League World Series. Marching bands, fire trucks and local baseball teams were all part of the massive parade honoring the Honolulu Little League team. The parade started...
Pumpkin patch and fall activities back in full swing!
Fall is the season for all things pumpkin and they are getting ready to be taken home by a special family.
A ‘Tremendous Need’ For Affordable Housing In Hawaii Leads To Long Waitlists
With many Hawaii residents priced out of the real estate market on Oahu, affordable housing projects are filling up as fast as they can be built. That means waitlists may be anywhere from six months to three years. To increase their chances, property managers encourage people to apply for units...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Aloha Festivals back in person on Oʻahu with live entertainment, a parade and hoʻolauleʻa
Sam Shenkus and Monte McComber have helped to plan and run the Aloha Festivals for many years as volunteer board members. They have also participated in the event’s popular parade down Kalākaua Avenue. “Being in the parade, I can tell you that when I’m riding along in a...
honolulumagazine.com
5 Things to Know About the 2022 Hale ‘Aina Celebration This Month
HONOLULU’s biggest foodie event of the year returns on Friday, Sept. 16, 6 to 9 p.m., with the 2022 Hale ‘Aina Celebration presented by First Hawaiian Bank Priority Destinations World Elite MasterCard. This year’s theme? Havana Nights! Head to Lau‘ula Park in the Ritz Carlton Waikīkī—dressed in your best guayabera or sundress—and you’ll be whisked away to the sultry streets of Cuba, filled with bright colors, lively music, salsa dancing and, of course, bottomless dishes and drinks all night long. Keep your eye out for a few special surprises as well.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Following Queen Elizabeth II’s death, Hawaii remembers special ties to UK’s royal family
Honolulu Little League World Series champions react to support after parade. Crowds lined the streets of Downtown Honolulu on Thursday afternoon to celebrate the Hawaii team that won the 2022 Little League World Series. Following death of Queen Elizabeth II, Hawaii remembers special ties to Britain’s royal family. Updated:...
A Two-Wheel Revolution Is Happening On Oahu
A quiet revolution is happening on the streets of Honolulu — and many other places. I call it The Two-Wheel Revolution. In geeky speak, it’s “micromobility,” a variety of small, generally low-speed vehicles — electric or human-powered, privately owned or part of shared fleets. As “personal” mobility, it can include walking and even powered wheelchairs.
Nearly 100% of Hawaii is in drought — and it’s expected to get worse
The situation is expected to continue or get worse over the next several weeks.
