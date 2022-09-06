Wynn Nightlife and Framework’s Art of the Wild is set to return to Sin City in November with Fatboy Slim, Dixon, Maceo Plex, and more. House and techno lovers have fallen in love with Las Vegas for a plethora of reasons, but one of the biggest as of late is because of Wynn Las Vegas and Framework’s Art of the Wild. Acting as a proper bookend for the start and end of pool party season each year, this weekend-long extravaganza sees some of the biggest brands in the scene curate fantastic lineups. Now, the list of artists set to perform has been revealed as lovers of the underground sound gear up for the fall edition on November 11-13.

