When setting out to review a film, vagueness is often required. This can be a challenge as to be too coy is to not fully encapsulate the cinematic experience and to be overly revealing is to possibly compromise said experience. Of all the releases this year, Barbarian is one that requires the highest degree of subterfuge about its story. This is to ensure that you, dear reader, can go in as cold as possible while still getting an understanding of the quality of the film. By design, it is an experience built around surprise revelations and plunging into the unknown. What is found there is not nearly as impactful as the actual journey itself, making for a mixed bag of horror and humor that rises above its lesser parts enough to hold together.

