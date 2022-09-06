Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
Meet The Interns of 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 19 in New Video
In anticipation of its long-awaited 19th season, Grey’s Anatomy has released a first-look video introducing a new set of first year surgical residents who will appear in the upcoming season. The video starts with Meredith Grey giving a tour to the group of new residents, where she tells them “Congratulations, you did it. You’re here. You will save lives with this equipment, and you will end them.” With these high stakes, the video reveals to us that these interns are “diamonds in the rough”, who were not accepted elsewhere but were given a second chance to prove their abilities at Grey Sloan.
Collider
'Stranger Things': What the Hell Happened to Mike?
Stranger Things is a series that excels in its character-driven storytelling. The plot is inventive, and the world is atmospheric, but a crucial reason viewers return season after season is for the show's incredibly compelling character work. From Hopper (David Harbour) to Steve (Joe Keery) to Max (Sadie Sink) and everyone in between, each character has a purpose, a point of view, and an emotional journey that they are pursuing. However, in the last two seasons of the hit Netflix series, it appears that Mike Wheeler may have been a little left behind. So let's take a look at how we got here.
Collider
'My Policeman' Images Show Multi-Decade Love Triangle in Harry Styles' Romance Drama
Prime Video has released a new set of images for My Policeman, the upcoming queer romance drama starring Harry Styles. The film is set to hit theaters on October 21 before making its way onto Prime Video on November 4. The new set of images shows the three lead characters...
Collider
‘Pinocchio’ Review: A Disney Masterpiece Adapted Into Live-Action Nightmare Fuel
Only the second animated feature ever produced by Disney, 1940's Pinocchio isn’t just arguably the best animated film made by the company, it could be the greatest animated film ever made. After the success of their first film, 1937’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Disney pushed the possibilities of the medium even further with breathtaking technological innovations, unforgettable scenarios and characters, and some of the most iconic songs ever put in a Disney film. With just their second film, Disney was able to prove that their success with animation wasn’t just a fluke, it was an entirely new and impressive way to create whole new worlds and craft masterful stories.
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': What Was the Sword Theo Found?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 2 of The Rings of Power. is on the horizon in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Although the Elves believe that the dark lord Morgoth has been defeated for good, the series is already signaling that his chief lieutenant, Sauron, is on the rise. The High Elven King Gil-galad (Benjamin Walker) makes the mistake of sending the Elven warriors to sail off to Valinor. Shortly after Gil-gilad calls back the Elven troops, the young boy Theo (Tyroe Muhafidin) discovers a mysterious sword within his family home.
Collider
'House of Darkness' Review: This Creepy Ghost Story Burns Too Slow to Be Effective
After a seven-year hiatus from his filmmaking career, Neil LaBute is back with two movies released in 2022, the thriller Out of the Blue and the horror comedy House of Darkness. House of Darkness, particularly, represents an outing in LaBute’s prolific career, as the director doesn’t usually deal with horror. In fact, the last time LaBute was behind a horror film was in 2006, when the unintentionally laughable The Wicker Man remake starring Nicolas Cage was released. So, we were all very curious to see what LaBute would do with House of Darkness and if the film could rise beyond The Wicker Man’s long shadow.
Collider
Whoopi Goldberg Tells Racists Watching ‘Rings of Power’ and ’House of the Dragon’ to "Get a Job"
Prime Video’s Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power and HBO’s House of the Dragon are two shows that have served to transport fans of the original literary works – and new fans as well – to worlds of fantasy filled with new landscapes, strange creatures, and diverse storylines. However, despite the beauty offered by these shows, certain "fans" of the series' have begun to offer racist reactions. These reactions have come in the wake of both shows casting Black individuals in diverse roles, both human and imaginary bringing inclusivity to the world of fantasy.
Collider
‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ Episode 4 Introduces an Unlikely Friendship for Wong
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 4 of She-Hulk.In the latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Wong (Benedict Wong) seeks legal help from Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany). Instead of helping her case to free Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth) as a witness, Wong needs her help in stopping Donny Blaze (Rhys Coiro), a former student-turned-cheesy magician, from wreaking havoc from his magic act at the Mystic Palace. Though Donny gives the Sorcerer Supreme unnecessary stress, he’s also responsible for bringing Wong a new friend through unlikely circumstances: LA party girl Madisynn King (Patty Guggenheim).
IN THIS ARTICLE
Collider
'The Boys' Erin Moriarty and Creator Eric Kripke Speak Out Against Misogyny Directed at Starlight
When we say that “life imitates art”, this is definitely not the kind of situation that we have in mind. If you watch Prime Video’s The Boys, you know that superhero Starlight (Erin Moriarty) is one of the characters that has it worst in the series: Led to believe that superheroes are holy people doing God’s work on Earth, she gets a reality check when her “welcome” party into The Seven (a Justice League-like superhero group) is sexual abuse. The situation doesn’t get better for Starlight, who is a constant target of misogyny across the series’ run.
Collider
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': What Is Happening With Celebrimbor's Forge?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Middle-earth Lore.After what seems like a whole age of waiting, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is finally here! The show, not the actual rings, of course. To see them, we are actually going to have to wait a little longer. In the second episode "Adrift", we see Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards), Lord of the Elvensmiths of Eregion, talk to Elrond (Robert Aramayo) about his next project, creating a powerful forge that will inevitably forge the titular rings and the One Ring.
Collider
New 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 2 Image Reveals Carol Kane's Arrival
Paramount+ has been beaming down so much exciting Star Trek news today for the third annual Star Trek Day, which coincides with the fifty-sixth anniversary of the premiere of "The Man Trap," the pilot of Star Trek: The Original Series. It seems only fitting that today should also reveal a new character joining the cast of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, a series that details a period just before Kirk becomes the Captain of the U.S.S. Enterprise. Production wrapped earlier this summer on Season 2 of the series and for the first time, Paramount+ has revealed that the legendary Carol Kane will be joining the cast in a recurring role.
Collider
'The Serpent Queen' Review: Samantha Morton Commands as Catherine de Medici
When contemplating the experience of watching the first five episodes of The Serpent Queen, the newest period drama from Starz, there is one undeniable takeaway: Samantha Morton is a perfect Catherine de Medici. Though some may remember her for her villainous turn as Alpha in The Walking Dead, she has always had a strong command of the screen from Synecdoche, New York to her Oscar-nominated work in In America and Sweet and Lowdown. While this latest role doesn’t make full use of her talents, it is still wonderful to see her sink her teeth into the character and all the complexities to be found therein.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Collider
7 Best John Hughes Movies, From 'The Breakfast Club' to 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off'
While some of the jokes and content of his films have come against modern scrutiny, it's undeniable that John Hughes' musings on teenagerdom and the joys and pains of growing up have aged into timeless universals. Wading through the 80s’ mucky comedic raunch has its rewards in the form of deeply understanding narratives that care about the people on the threshold of adulthood. Hughes' slapstick “throw popcorn at the screen” humor is the draw, but what keeps fans coming back to his films for comfort is his classical, beautifully truthful look into life. Here are the 7 best John Hughes movies, both as a writer and a director.
Collider
Why Alan Rickman Was So Good At Playing the Villain
Alan Rickman was a great actor, a statement which is undeniably true. He excelled in the characters he played, and more often than not he elevated the material simply by appearing in the film. And if that character was a villain, as was often the case, Rickman owned it. Hans Gruber. The Sheriff of Nottingham. Judge Turpin. Severus Snape. All these villains were made iconic by the prolific actor. But what is it about his performances that made him so good at being so bad?
Collider
'Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey': Trailer, Cast, Plot, and Everything We Know So Far
Is There a Trailer For Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey?. Who's In the Cast of Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey?. When Is Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey Coming Out?. Originally created by author A. A. Milne and illustrator E. H. Shepard, Winnie-the-Pooh is a loveable anthropomorphic teddy bear that holds a special place in the hearts of many. While the first mention of Winnie-the-Pooh was in a 1924 poem by Milne, it wasn’t until 1961 when Disney acquired the licensing rights to the name and likelihood, creating one of their most successful franchises to date. Disney also removed the hyphens from the title, saving everyone precious time when writing about Winnie the Pooh.
Collider
New 'Halloween Ends' Image Teases Laurie Strode‘s Last Stand
The Halloween season is finally upon us, which means Laurie Strode and Michael Myers' decades long battle will soon be over in Halloween Ends this October. There has been so much speculation about this supposed final chapter in the Halloween saga, and fans are anxiously waiting for the end. Now, Universal has released a new image which teases the two mortal enemies are not going down without one last fight.
Collider
'The Serpent Queen': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know
Will The Serpent Queen Be Available on Other Streaming Services?. Justin Haythe, who is known for writing Revolutionary Road and Red Sparrow, creates a new Starz series inspired by the Renaissance era and one formidable female ruler within it. The Serpent Queen is largely based on a nonfiction novel written by Swedish author Leonie Frieda, titled Catherine de Medici: Renaissance Queen of France.
Collider
'House of the Dragon': Dark Sister Valyrian Sword Explained
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The House of the Dragon Episodes 1-3.It’s a little too early to be picking favorite characters on House of the Dragon, but thus far, Matt Smith's outrageously evil performance as Daemon Targaryen has proven to be the scene-stealer. Daemon represents the most dangerous attributes of House Targaryen; he’s a cunning warrior, a brilliant strategist, an imposing swordsman, and a surprisingly charismatic politician. Daemon shows pride in his lineage and stakes his claim for the Iron Throne on the argument that he is the rightful heir by blood. Despite staging an open rebellion against his brother, King Viserys I (Paddy Considine), Daemon still loves both his brother and his neice, Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock), who has taken his place as heir.
Collider
‘Barbarian’ Review: Bill Skarsgård and Georgina Campbell Discover Horror Beneath an Airbnb
When setting out to review a film, vagueness is often required. This can be a challenge as to be too coy is to not fully encapsulate the cinematic experience and to be overly revealing is to possibly compromise said experience. Of all the releases this year, Barbarian is one that requires the highest degree of subterfuge about its story. This is to ensure that you, dear reader, can go in as cold as possible while still getting an understanding of the quality of the film. By design, it is an experience built around surprise revelations and plunging into the unknown. What is found there is not nearly as impactful as the actual journey itself, making for a mixed bag of horror and humor that rises above its lesser parts enough to hold together.
Collider
Christian Bale, Margot Robbie & John David Washington Shine in New 'Amsterdam' Trailer
The upcoming mystery comedy film Amsterdam from director David O. Russell is one of the most talked-about releases remaining on this year's calendar, and the film recently got another trailer showing off some new footage. Titled Names, the new spot, released by 20th Century Studios, comes exactly two months following...
Comments / 0