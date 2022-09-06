ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How many Louisiana graduates regret their college major?

More than half of the undergraduate degrees awarded at some of Louisiana’s largest colleges may be in fields that graduates later regret studying, an analysis of data from the U.S. Department of Education and the Federal Reserve Board shows. The Federal Reserve Board’s report on the “Economic Well-Being of...
LOUISIANA STATE
St. James Parish negotiators talk down subject after nearly seven hours

St. James Parish Sheriff's Office crisis negotiators were able to get a subject to surrender himself to deputies after nearly seven hours of negotiation. According to a news release, the office received a call about a suspicious vehicle parked at the Acadian Ambulance substation near Champion Drive in Vacherie around 11:28 p.m. Sept. 5.
SAINT JAMES PARISH, LA

